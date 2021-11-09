Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

No one can deny that Tesla (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) has been having a great few months, lifting the company's valuation to new highs. However, as that's happened, insiders have been increasingly, both silently and vocally, started discussing stock sales. As we'll see throughout this article, that could be the catalyst to cause a substantial dip in Tesla's share price.

Elon Musk 10% Stock Sale

Elon Musk has been erratic before, from stating he'll take the company private, to other eccentric tweets. Among this is a poll, after complaints about his tax paying ($0 in 2018), to sell 10% of his stock forcing a taxable event.

How the poll turns out remains to be seen, however, with 16 hours left, the latest results are above. It's leading by roughly 200,000 votes. That could trigger a sale, if Musk follows through, as he's said, the sale of a massive $25 billion worth of Tesla stock and ~$4-5 billion worth of taxes. That's a sizable selling event.

Another source of cost for Tesla sales is Musk's massive compensation package. That compensation package comes in the form of options that consist of millions of shares with a strike price at nearly $100 / share. The timing of the tranches vary, but over the next year, Musk will likely have a $1-2 billion stock sale potentially to pay these options.

Insider Sales

Outside of this, Tesla has a seen a massive amount of insider selling recently, another sign that the company's stock is potentially heavily overvalued.

Over the last 12 months, with 66 insider trades, 65 have been sells. A total of 10 shares have been bought and 849,622 shares sold, for a total price, at today's share price, of more than $1 billion. Again, in a vacuum it's not life changing, but with the events discussed above, it's another sign of increased selling pressure on the stock.

Tesla Dilution

Another sign of selling pressure on the stock, on top of insider selling, is increased dilution.

We've discussed this in more detail here, so we'll keep this as a quick recap, however, the above graph shows Tesla's compensation for a senior engineer (below most other companies). The company has gotten away with that because of stock price appreciation, but that's not guaranteed to continue forever.

However, the company, to its employees, is still issuing six-figure stock grants recently. The company's annual stock-based compensation is almost $2 billion annually, and growing rapidly as the company grows and tries to remain competitive. Together, we're hitting what's coming out to billions in annual new share issuance and dilution.

Tesla Valuation

Tesla is massively expensive. In our view, a significant part of that is due a combination of factors, including forced growing institutional ownership, due to increased S&P 500 passive investing. Additionally, a significant retail ownership (almost 60%) along with the retail popularity of the stock means a number of bag holders uninterested in selling.

Tesla already is worth significantly more than every other car manufacturer combined. This valuation is lofted, in our view, by consistent demand for shares and minimal selling. That means that it can be changed by something that adds additional and growing selling pressure. This is, in our view, something that can be triggered by Musk's massive selling.

Tesla Competition

One other source of risk for Tesla is massive growth in competition. The fundamental thesis of Tesla's current valuation rests on the company eating up massive market share from gas rivals as electric cars slowly replace gas vehicles. However, that thesis also relies on Tesla being the primary electric vehicle going in.

Lucid Motors has recently started selling vehicles in a car that many are saying has the potential to be significantly better than Tesla. That cuts to the heart of the original models that lofted up Tesla, the Model S/X. Lucid Motors is forecasting growth to 75 thousand vehicles in 2026, and expects to launch an SUV as well in 2023.

Across the board the story is the same. Rivian has beaten Tesla to a pickup truck and the Ford F-150 Lightning, which numerous people are excited about, has achieved almost as many pre-orders as the Cybertruck. In the delivery space, Amazon is already tied to Rivian for 100 thousand vehicles. In Europe, Tesla's much talked about Semi, is already seeing competition.

Here's where we want to be clear. No one is debating that Tesla doesn't make great vehicles at a great price with great long-term potential. But, just like all the largest internet companies are from this century, proving a market doesn't guarantee long-term success in it. It's evident, with upcoming sales and competition that Tesla doesn't deserve its valuation.

Investment Strategy

As a bear, investing against Tesla is hard and often not discussed about in articles recommending against the stock. As a result, we want to share how we're betting against the stock without risking massive amounts of capital in a short. We're using a bear PUT spread to short the stock without being burned by the significant PUT prices the company is seeing.

Specifically, for Jan 2024 you can buy a Tesla PUT with a $1150 strike price and sell one with a $1100 strike price for a Net Debit of ~$30 / share. Your maximum profit is $20 / share and your maximum loss is $30 / share. If the share price is >$1150 on this date you hit your maximum loss. Since we feel that that's an unlikely event, we feel the near 50-50 trade is a great deal.

Depending on your own personal risk tolerance, we feel it's a great way to bet against the company.

Thesis Risk

Tesla's future success is based on the company not only dominating its existing markets but expanding into new ones. The company being the first the hit self-driving, or growing to dominate sources of renewable energy and battery storage could be enough to support its valuation even with car competition. We feel this is unlikely.

The other risk to our thesis is the classic saying, "The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain liquid". Tesla simply being overvalued doesn't mean the status quo will revert in the next 1-year or the next 5-years. Investors actively betting against Tesla have been burned numerous times before and will need to pay close attention to avoid it.

Conclusion

Tesla has had two new developments that significantly threaten the thesis in support of it. First, Musk has announced the likely intention to sell 10% of his stock, which could put strong pressure on the pricing and act as a catalyst. Second, the successful launch of the Lucid Air (and other auto manufacturer's cars) highlights the lack of Tesla's moat.

In our view, Tesla is dramatically overvalued. These two developments only reinforce that, and heavy insider selling at this valuation could be a trigger for heavy selling across the board. We see Tesla's share price as lofted by retail investments and supportive by passive investors and we don't expect it to continue going forward.