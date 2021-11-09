Musk's Twitter Poll And Insider Selling Are Strong Negative Catalysts
Summary
- All eyes are now focused on Elon Musk and his poll, and the intention to sell a portion of his stock.
- Other insiders have sold more than $1 billion worth of stock, highlighting that they feel the company's valuation is lofty.
- The company is heavily overvalued, and this is another indication of it. We expect that the recent spike will mark a long-term peak.
- I do much more than just articles at The Energy Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
No one can deny that Tesla (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) has been having a great few months, lifting the company's valuation to new highs. However, as that's happened, insiders have been increasingly, both silently and vocally, started discussing stock sales. As we'll see throughout this article, that could be the catalyst to cause a substantial dip in Tesla's share price.
Elon Musk 10% Stock Sale
Elon Musk has been erratic before, from stating he'll take the company private, to other eccentric tweets. Among this is a poll, after complaints about his tax paying ($0 in 2018), to sell 10% of his stock forcing a taxable event.
How the poll turns out remains to be seen, however, with 16 hours left, the latest results are above. It's leading by roughly 200,000 votes. That could trigger a sale, if Musk follows through, as he's said, the sale of a massive $25 billion worth of Tesla stock and ~$4-5 billion worth of taxes. That's a sizable selling event.
Another source of cost for Tesla sales is Musk's massive compensation package. That compensation package comes in the form of options that consist of millions of shares with a strike price at nearly $100 / share. The timing of the tranches vary, but over the next year, Musk will likely have a $1-2 billion stock sale potentially to pay these options.
Insider Sales
Outside of this, Tesla has a seen a massive amount of insider selling recently, another sign that the company's stock is potentially heavily overvalued.
Over the last 12 months, with 66 insider trades, 65 have been sells. A total of 10 shares have been bought and 849,622 shares sold, for a total price, at today's share price, of more than $1 billion. Again, in a vacuum it's not life changing, but with the events discussed above, it's another sign of increased selling pressure on the stock.
Tesla Dilution
Another sign of selling pressure on the stock, on top of insider selling, is increased dilution.
Tesla Compensation - Levels.FYI
We've discussed this in more detail here, so we'll keep this as a quick recap, however, the above graph shows Tesla's compensation for a senior engineer (below most other companies). The company has gotten away with that because of stock price appreciation, but that's not guaranteed to continue forever.
However, the company, to its employees, is still issuing six-figure stock grants recently. The company's annual stock-based compensation is almost $2 billion annually, and growing rapidly as the company grows and tries to remain competitive. Together, we're hitting what's coming out to billions in annual new share issuance and dilution.
Tesla Valuation
Tesla is massively expensive. In our view, a significant part of that is due a combination of factors, including forced growing institutional ownership, due to increased S&P 500 passive investing. Additionally, a significant retail ownership (almost 60%) along with the retail popularity of the stock means a number of bag holders uninterested in selling.
Tesla Valuation - 24/7 Wallstreet
Tesla already is worth significantly more than every other car manufacturer combined. This valuation is lofted, in our view, by consistent demand for shares and minimal selling. That means that it can be changed by something that adds additional and growing selling pressure. This is, in our view, something that can be triggered by Musk's massive selling.
Tesla Competition
One other source of risk for Tesla is massive growth in competition. The fundamental thesis of Tesla's current valuation rests on the company eating up massive market share from gas rivals as electric cars slowly replace gas vehicles. However, that thesis also relies on Tesla being the primary electric vehicle going in.
Lucid Motors has recently started selling vehicles in a car that many are saying has the potential to be significantly better than Tesla. That cuts to the heart of the original models that lofted up Tesla, the Model S/X. Lucid Motors is forecasting growth to 75 thousand vehicles in 2026, and expects to launch an SUV as well in 2023.
Across the board the story is the same. Rivian has beaten Tesla to a pickup truck and the Ford F-150 Lightning, which numerous people are excited about, has achieved almost as many pre-orders as the Cybertruck. In the delivery space, Amazon is already tied to Rivian for 100 thousand vehicles. In Europe, Tesla's much talked about Semi, is already seeing competition.
Here's where we want to be clear. No one is debating that Tesla doesn't make great vehicles at a great price with great long-term potential. But, just like all the largest internet companies are from this century, proving a market doesn't guarantee long-term success in it. It's evident, with upcoming sales and competition that Tesla doesn't deserve its valuation.
Investment Strategy
As a bear, investing against Tesla is hard and often not discussed about in articles recommending against the stock. As a result, we want to share how we're betting against the stock without risking massive amounts of capital in a short. We're using a bear PUT spread to short the stock without being burned by the significant PUT prices the company is seeing.
Specifically, for Jan 2024 you can buy a Tesla PUT with a $1150 strike price and sell one with a $1100 strike price for a Net Debit of ~$30 / share. Your maximum profit is $20 / share and your maximum loss is $30 / share. If the share price is >$1150 on this date you hit your maximum loss. Since we feel that that's an unlikely event, we feel the near 50-50 trade is a great deal.
Depending on your own personal risk tolerance, we feel it's a great way to bet against the company.
Thesis Risk
Tesla's future success is based on the company not only dominating its existing markets but expanding into new ones. The company being the first the hit self-driving, or growing to dominate sources of renewable energy and battery storage could be enough to support its valuation even with car competition. We feel this is unlikely.
The other risk to our thesis is the classic saying, "The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain liquid". Tesla simply being overvalued doesn't mean the status quo will revert in the next 1-year or the next 5-years. Investors actively betting against Tesla have been burned numerous times before and will need to pay close attention to avoid it.
Conclusion
Tesla has had two new developments that significantly threaten the thesis in support of it. First, Musk has announced the likely intention to sell 10% of his stock, which could put strong pressure on the pricing and act as a catalyst. Second, the successful launch of the Lucid Air (and other auto manufacturer's cars) highlights the lack of Tesla's moat.
In our view, Tesla is dramatically overvalued. These two developments only reinforce that, and heavy insider selling at this valuation could be a trigger for heavy selling across the board. We see Tesla's share price as lofted by retail investments and supportive by passive investors and we don't expect it to continue going forward.
Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial!
The Energy Forum helps you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Direct recommendations from an author ranked #64 out of 7,943 on TipRanks.
Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend.
Also read about our new "Income Portfolio", a high-yield non sector-specific income portfolio.
The Energy Forum provides:
- Model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.
- Deep-dive research reports.
- Macroeconomic overviews.
Click for a 2-week trial, with a money back guarantee, and 47% off of our annual plan! Nothing to lose and everything to gain!
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.