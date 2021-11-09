Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, the market has sent a very clear and loud signal that appetite toward small/mid cap tech and growth stocks is waning. Even strong earnings releases in Q3 are being met with either ambivalence or a sell-off, indicating that many of these stocks are priced for perfection - and anything less than perfection is likely to burst the air in the valuation balloons that have built up since the start of the pandemic.

One notable exception here is Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND), a CPaaS (communications platform-as-a-service) company that is a direct competitor to Twilio (TWLO). Bandwidth's technology helps developers build communications (talk and text) capabilities at the touch of a finger in their applications. As end-consumers like you and I use these applications to, say, contact our Uber (UBER) drivers, Bandwidth gets paid for each usage.

This year has been nothing short of Bandwidth's annus horribilis. It would be a mistake to say that there have been no fundamental drivers to spark the ~50% drop in Bandwidth's stock year to date. There has indeed been a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack on Bandwidth's servers that caused a recent outage, though I think the company has contained the risk and the stock price reaction to that catalyst was far steeper than it deserved.

In my view, in light of Bandwidth's strong Q3 results and the company's seeming ability to put the DDoS attack behind it, I think investors should buckle up and get ready for a recovery rally in Bandwidth.

Data by YCharts

The impact of the DDoS attack

Let's start first with the biggest topic on investors' minds recently, and potentially the biggest piece of news to hit Bandwidth in years. In late September, Bandwidth confirmed that it was the subject of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. The attacks are frequently organized by ransomware groups that demand a certain dollar amount to lift the attack; Bandwidth responded internally without paying a ransom.

Bandwidth's services experienced a temporary outage. Financially, what this means is that Bandwidth issued customer credits to its impacted clients, and lower usage (both in Q3 and Q4) will weigh on revenue as well. This is why, in Bandwidth's Q4 revenue guidance of $118 million, the company is forecasting a steep sequential decline from Q3 to Q4 - something that doesn't typically happen in Q4, which is typically a quarter that sees lift due to heightened end-user holiday activity.

Figure 1. Bandwidth revenue guidance Source: Bandwidth Q3 investor presentation

Bandwidth has assessed that the full-year impact of the DDoS attack is between $9-$12 million. And while of course there is reputational damage that goes beyond the dollars of lowered usage/customer credits, Bandwidth CEO David Morken notes that many of its customers have already returned to the platform and resumed normal usage patterns. Per his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We have been moved by our customer's trust. We count many of the world's largest and most sophisticated technology leaders as our customers and a number of them joined us in our situation room. In a true demonstration of our long-standing partnerships, they stood shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight. Nevertheless, a number of our customers did move services to other options. Our operations team worked around the clock to accommodate these choices, consistent with our commitment to always do the next right thing for our customers. Many of those customers have already brought their business back. I am confident that others are in the process of doing so in the coming days and weeks.

One other thing that's critical to point out is that DDoS attacks, unfortunately, are rather common in the internet space, and even Goliaths like Google are sometimes subject to them. In this regard, Bandwidth being the victim of a DDoS attack shouldn't be a specific marker of lacking security.

Nevertheless, since mid-September Bandwidth has shed ~20% of its market value, or close to a half-billion dollars. I think the negative reaction to Bandwidth (both directly in response to the DDoS attack, as well as the general reduction in sentiment toward mid-cap growth stocks) puts the stock in an even better value position than before.

Valuation and bull case revisited

This brings me to Bandwidth's valuation, which is at record lows. At current share prices near $83, Bandwidth trades at a market cap of $2.06 billion. After netting off the $321.8 million of cash and $479.2 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Bandwidth's resulting enterprise value is $2.22 billion.

For FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Bandwidth to generate $576.3 million in revenue, or 19% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Bandwidth's valuation at just 3.8x EV/FY22 revenue. Note that at the height of the pandemic, Bandwidth had traded at valuation multiples in the low-teens.

The bullish case for Bandwidth, in my view, still stands strong in spite of the recent DDoS scares that temporarily overtook the whole narrative. As a refresher, here's what I view to be the key upside catalysts for Bandwidth

Growth and profitability, not to mention value, in one neat package. Bandwidth, in its most recent quarter, grew revenue at a stunning 54% y/y pace despite its ~$500 million annual revenue run rate (partially boosted, of course, by the recent acquisition of European competitor Voxbone). At the same time, Bandwidth is raising its gross margin profile, while adjusted EBITDA is more than doubling year-over-year.

Bandwidth, in its most recent quarter, grew revenue at a stunning 54% y/y pace despite its ~$500 million annual revenue run rate (partially boosted, of course, by the recent acquisition of European competitor Voxbone). At the same time, Bandwidth is raising its gross margin profile, while adjusted EBITDA is more than doubling year-over-year. The CPaaS space isn't as competitive as other areas of enterprise software. You can name dozens of different CRM or HCM companies. This isn't true of Bandwidth's space. Bandwidth and Twilio are by far the most recognizable names in the space, followed by smaller startups like Nexmo. Bandwidth's ability to corner this market is far better than an enterprise software company in a more tightly competitive arena.

You can name dozens of different CRM or HCM companies. This isn't true of Bandwidth's space. Bandwidth and Twilio are by far the most recognizable names in the space, followed by smaller startups like Nexmo. Bandwidth's ability to corner this market is far better than an enterprise software company in a more tightly competitive arena. CPaaS naturally lends itself to expansion. Bandwidth's dollar-based net expansion rates are healthy in the ~115% range. The fact that all of its pricing is usage-based means that as its customers (Internet companies) grow their own usage and website/app visitors, Bandwidth's revenue will increase without the company having to lift a finger.

Bandwidth's dollar-based net expansion rates are healthy in the ~115% range. The fact that all of its pricing is usage-based means that as its customers (Internet companies) grow their own usage and website/app visitors, Bandwidth's revenue will increase without the company having to lift a finger. Use cases are varied and growing. The diversity of Bandwidth's client base is a testament to how broadly applicable its product is. For example, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a Bandwidth client, using Bandwidth voice to give its Internet calling capabilities to businesses and consumers. Arlo (ARLO), the security camera company, uses Bandwidth's 911 access company to connect its customers with local emergency departments. Zoom (ZM)has its conferencing platform powered by Bandwidth Voice.

The diversity of Bandwidth's client base is a testament to how broadly applicable its product is. For example, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a Bandwidth client, using Bandwidth voice to give its Internet calling capabilities to businesses and consumers. Arlo (ARLO), the security camera company, uses Bandwidth's 911 access company to connect its customers with local emergency departments. Zoom (ZM)has its conferencing platform powered by Bandwidth Voice. Opportunity for product category expansion. Twilio extended its growth potential by adding new products like call-center operations software. To date, Bandwidth has stuck to its core voice-and-text capabilities, so adding additional features opens up even more growth for Bandwidth down the road.

The bottom line here: Bandwidth, in my view, has hit rock-bottom. But after the DDoS shock and an ultra-low valuation that's already been notched, I don't see much room for downside in Bandwidth. This is the time to go long.

Q3 download

Bandwidth's Q3 results, it must be said, came in decently above Wall Street's expectations, again despite the fact that the DDoS attack occurred within Q3 itself. Take a look at the Q3 earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Bandwidth Q3 results Source: Bandwidth Q3 investor presentation

Bandwidth's revenue in Q3 grew at a 54% y/y pace to $130.6 million, beating Wall Street's more modest expectations of $126.1 million (+49% y/y) by a healthy five-point margin. We note as well that Bandwidth's revenue growth only decelerated three points versus 57% y/y growth in Q2. On an organic basis, without the contribution of Voxbone which has no prior-year comp, Bandwidth still grew revenue at a respectable 22% y/y pace.

Management notes that there was $3 million of impact (worth roughly four points of growth) accruing to the DDoS attack in Q3, largely in the form of customer credits and to some extent lower customer usage. The latter impact will be a bigger factor in Q4, whereas previously mentioned Bandwidth is forecasting revenue to decline sequentially. However, if as CEO David Morken noted, a majority of customers have already returned to normal usage patterns, the overall impact to Q4 may be smaller than the $9-$12 million full-year estimate that the company is currently providing. Morken additionally noted in the Q&A portion of the Q3 earnings call that the company is expecting "far less impact" in Q1 of next year, relative to Q4.

Another positive highlight to call out is Bandwidth's consistently rising pro forma gross margin trends. The company's pro forma CPaaS gross margins hit 54% in Q3, up four points from 50% in the year-ago quarter, and has been consistently rising over the past several years owing to economies of scale:

Figure 3. Bandwidth gross margin trends Source: Bandwidth Q3 investor presentation

In addition, Bandwidth also managed to generate $14.2 million in adjusted EBITDA, growing 53% y/y. The company's pro forma EPS of $0.25 also substantially beat Wall Street estimates of just $0.08.

Figure 4. Bandwidth profitability trends Source: Bandwidth Q3 investor presentation

Key takeaways

As usual, Wall Street investors tend to pile the short orders on losing stocks in the near term, but their value eventually shines out in the end (a recent example here is New Relic (NEWR) - after being beaten down for more than a year, it just jumped 30% on strong earnings). Bandwidth, too, is setting a course for a similar rebound, though it will require patience. Stay long here.