China's Return To The Oil Market Could Push Prices To New Highs

On August 5th, we wrote an OMF at the time titled, "China's Game Of Chicken With The Oil Market Won't Last Because Crude Storage Is Still Falling." And for much of this year, the Chinese thought they could use their built-up crude storage to combat rising higher oil prices.

We noted the multiple attempts throughout the year where the Chinese refineries try to game the system by purposely buying less than they need. This has resulted in a consistent decline in Chinese crude inventories.

Source: Kpler

And as you can see in the chart above, China's crude inventories are now just ~50 million bbls away from reaching the 2018 levels. This is an inadequate amount because it does not take into the fact that Chinese oil demand since 2018 has grown by some ~3.5 million b/d.

On a strategic basis, the ideal amount to hold in crude inventories is 60 to 90 days. With Chinese oil demand at ~14 million b/d, this would peg the strategic reserve between 840 to 1,260 million bbls. Given that crude inventories are now at the lower end of the range, you can see why Chinese refineries have started to return in the physical market.

The most glaring sign of their return is the jump in West African Crude grades.

Some of you may remember the "physical" oil traders complaining on Twitter about how the market is not tight at all. Well, given the recent jump in the spread, you won't be seeing much of that. In addition, with refining margins still remaining elevated, there's really nothing to complain about today in regards to the physical market. Perhaps that's why you may have noticed some of them are pursuing other more annoying activities like not knowing that Cushing data is measured via helicopters and drones as opposed to satellites.

On the global oil inventory front, we are still seeing draws continuing.

Source: Kpler

We have seen a consistent downtrend in global oil inventories this year. This is in line with our assumption of an oil market in deficit. Going forward, the pace of the draw will be dependent on the weather as colder than normal weather will accelerate the drawdown, and vice versa.

In conclusion, with China now returning to the fold, the physical oil market will get another tailwind into year-end. If the weather models cooperate, we could see WTI surge past $85/bbl in no time. Fingers crossed, let's see how this all unfolds.