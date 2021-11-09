SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) reported third quarter earnings on Monday, reporting record numbers for the quarter. The company's contract coverage also positions it to continue earning great income for the next few years, while building up a significant war chest for the next shipping downturn.

Earnings Overview

Danaos reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.32 per share for the third quarter. Unadjusted income, which includes the change in the value of Danaos' investment in ZIM and acquisition of the remaining interest in its Gemini JV, was $10.55 per share. Adjusted net income of $109.5 million is a new record for the company and portends well for the comping quarters. Danaos also saw adjusted EBITDA reach $149.6 million and operating revenue of $195.9 million.

Record earnings this quarter were driven by record charter rates coupled with the acquisition of new vessels that became accreditive to earnings. The company purchased the remaining interest in its joint venture, granting them an additional 51% interest in 5 vessels totaling 32,531 TEU. Added to this, Danaos purchased six new 5,500 TEU vessels.

The company's balance sheet has also markedly improved. Year over year, the company's assets have grown substantially as the value of its fleet rises with charter rates, the value of its investment in ZIM is realized, and its cash pile grows from record earnings. The company has also decreased its debt load meaningfully, though this has been offset by an increase in "Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities" of approximately $160 million.

The company's net asset value has increased by more than 85% year over year, and shares are still trading at a discount!

(Values in thousands of US Dollars) Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Total Assets $3,578,605 $2,714,380 Total Liabilities $1,655,905 $1,678,803 NAV $1,922,700 $1,035,577 NAV Per Share (based on current share count) $93.34 $50.27

Looking Forward

Management's comments for the quarter are insightful for investors looking to enter a longer-term investment in the company. For the remainder of 2021, Danaos has 100% charter coverage which all but guarantees adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter will be higher than the third. This is because the company received delivery of 6 new vessels this quarter and gained full interest in those owned by Gemini as well; in the fourth quarter, these new vessels will be earning money for Danaos during the whole period.

The company also had an extraneous interest expense of $6.3 million, recognizing accrued interest on two 2018 loans refinanced in April. As a result, the company's interest expense for the quarter increased 52% to $18.1 million from $11.9 million a year ago. As the company's accrued interest on its balance sheet has dropped significantly to $31.77 million from $154.47 million a year ago, and the company's debt load has dropped, future interest expense should be lower.

Danaos' adjusted EBITDA and net income were also helped by a $12.3 million dividend from ZIM, which cannot be depended on in the future as the company is looking to divest its shares, though the company does expect to receive another dividend next quarter and will continue to do so until it divests all its shares.

In good dividend news, Danaos' earnings call indicated that the company is ready to raise its dividend-probably a year on from the initial dividend announcement-and continue to pay down debt.

Looking further into the future, we see the company has 90% contract coverage for 2022 at high charter rates. The company will be able to, hopefully, recharter several vessels at higher rates-as rates are likely to remain elevated with few deliveries expected to expand supply-and reap the benefits of guaranteed earnings from its chartered fleet. Danaos' management sees the risk of new vessels being delivered in 2023 but considering the offsetting effect of environmental regulations needed to meet climate change goals, does not expect this supply increase to be detrimental to rates.

In my view, rates will likely moderate some in the coming years but remain at extraordinarily profitable levels from Danaos. Additionally, since the company has a large portion of its fleet contracted out for several years and is rolling in cash, a rate downturn might even be advantageous for the company to expand.

Danaos seems still cautious about new buildings, especially given environmental regulation uncertainty. Nonetheless, the company is positioned superbly for when they might seek to do so. In the meantime, we can expect its balance sheet to improve further and a higher dividend.

Valuation

On net asset value alone, Danaos' shares should be valued at $93.34, an upside of 28% from Monday's closing price. But this doesn't fully account for the company's future earnings, which are all but certain to be worth $20 per share for the next couple of years, plus whatever appreciation we see from its ZIM holdings.

My customary valuation method for Danaos is using EV/EBITDA. In light of their recent adjusted EBITDA of $149.6 million for the quarter and the 90% contract coverage for 2022, annualized EBITDA of $525 million is possibly even conservative. The company's total debt of $1.13 billion, minus $573.9 million in cash and marketable securities gives us a net debt of $561 million.

EBITDA Ratio Share Value Upside 6.5 $138.42 90.5% 7 $151.17 108% 10 $227.63 213%

With the company's five-year average trailing EV/EBITDA ratio at 7.05, I think a valuation at that level is reasonable. Danaos' shares are definitively undervalued, and a further 100% upside from here is not entirely uncalled for in light of the company's asset value and earnings potential.

Conclusion

Danaos reported another stellar quarter. With recent acquisitions and high charter coverage at generous rates, we are seeing the true earnings potential of this company finally shine through. Danaos is also liquidating its ZIM holdings slowly, adding to its growing cash pile that will help cushion it when the market eventually turns south, allow it to grow when ready, and raise its dividend in one of the upcoming quarters. Danaos is still trading at a discount of more than 25% to its net asset value and has a guaranteed earnings pipeline for the next few years, leaving the stock looking cheap even as it has appreciated massively over the past year.