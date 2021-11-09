anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is the leading independent demand-side platform (DSP) ad tech player globally. It recently launched its transformative Solimar platform, which CEO Jeff Green emphasized "[is] the most advanced DSP ever created for the open internet." The company aims to bring ad measurement to a wholly different level with Solimar. Moreover, it is also gaining traction on its retail media partnership with Walmart (WMT) on the launch of its Walmart DSP.

Notably, the company emphasized that Apple's IDFA changes and the supply chain disruptions affecting other ad tech peers have "no material impact" on its business. It demonstrates Trade Desk's incredibly well-diversified business model. It also shows that its advertising technology stack is well-primed to cope with Apple's IDFA changes.

Investors like the report card and bid up the stock almost 30% higher than the previous day at the close of 8 November's trading session.

We discuss whether TTD stock is a buy after its FQ3 report card.

TTD Stock YTD Performance

TTD stock YTD performance (as of 8 November 21).

TTD stock started the year relatively weak and quickly sunk into the red in February. In contrast, its more speculative peers, such as PubMatic (PUBM) and Magnite (MGNI), raced to solid leads early in the year.

However, the flight-to-quality took a massive toll on both speculative plays as their momentum fizzled out rapidly. While the broad market kept on rising, the upward momentum completely deserted these ad tech stocks. However, with the almost 30% surge in TTD stock yesterday, its YTD gain is back in the black. Currently, it's also leading its ad tech peers listed here with a YTD return of 10.8%. However, it continues to underperform the broad market.

Why Was The Market So Concerned With Apple's IDFA Changes?

Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported an underwhelming set of results recently as it emphasized that it faced significant headwinds from Apple's (AAPL) privacy changes. Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) also highlighted the same, even though the company has been communicating the impact since the start of 2021. The sell-off that hit these social media stocks also engulfed the other ad tech players. The market was in a "sell-first, ask questions later" mood as they anticipated some impact on the ad tech leaders, even if the extent could be different.

We also highlighted in a recent Digital Turbine (APPS) article that the impact of Apple's IDFA changes was not material. APPS emphasized that its topline impact amounted to just 1% of its consolidated revenue. Therefore, the market has begun to appreciate that perhaps not all players were equally affected. It depends on the measurement and attribution technology that these companies have been using.

Hence, it was a relief for investors when Trade Desk also telegraphed that Apple's IDFA changes have no material impact. CEO Jeff Green emphasized:

So if Google and Facebook are a little bit more controlled or making -- forced to make more deliberate decisions or what's even more likely is that they go a little bit slower. That's a net positive for us, given how much they've gained share over the years. Of course, things change in iOS. And a lot of discussion this earnings season about supply chain challenges. We don't see any material impact from iOS, and we don't see any material impact from supply chain. (from TTD FQ3'21 earnings call)

It is amazing because Green didn't just emphasize that the company doesn't observe any material impact from iOS. He also accentuated that the company doesn't expect any material impact from the supply chain.

We have been coaxed to consider the supply chain challenges on many companies that reported earnings this quarter. Supply chain disruptions have affected retailers, e-commerce players, and digital advertising companies. It has also affected payments leader PayPal (PYPL). So when Trade Desk said they don't observe any impact from the supply chain, it demonstrates its exceptionally well-diversified business model. It also lends credence to the resilience of Trade Desk's advertising tech stack. Investors might be thinking that if the double whammy of IDFA changes and supply chain disruptions can't hamper its progress, nothing can stop it now!

Walmart DSP Partnership Rolled Out In Full Swing

Trade Desk shared that its Walmart DSP partnership has rolled out successfully. Walmart's partnership with TTD is an important testbed for both companies to test out their collaboration. The retail behemoth recognizes how its massive trove of first-party data can benefit its advertisers. By partnering with TTD to build its DSP, it can also tap on TTD's huge third-party data supply and ad inventory. Walmart's omnichannel approach aims to give it an advantage over e-commerce titan Amazon's fast-growing advertising machine. Notably, it has also given TTD exposure to offline retail ad buying. With the reopening cadence gaining traction, Trade Desk has astutely positioned itself to benefit from it. Trade Desk emphasized:

It is early days, but we are starting to see test budgets from some of the largest brands in the world flow through the platform. And perhaps most exciting, these budgets are incremental. And nowhere is this more apparent than in retail. You all know about the partnership with Walmart, which is now available to many of the world's largest advertisers. Major brands such as PepsiCo, are already active testing campaigns in the Walmart DSP. Walmart is clearly a pioneer here. (from TTD FQ3 earnings call)

Therefore, we are excited about the company's development into offline retail media through the Walmart partnership. We encourage investors to continue monitoring the developments in this space closely.

Guidance Is Strong, But Estimates Are Little Changed

Trade Desk quarterly revenue & revenue YoY change. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Trade Desk quarterly operating margin & adjusted EBITDA margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ, company filings

There's little doubt that TTD continued to post very high-quality growth. It reported revenue growth of $301.1M in FQ3, up 39.3% YoY. Notably, it also reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%. Moreover, its GAAP operating margin of 26.7% continues to lend credence to its high-quality earnings.

Trade Desk revised est. revenue comparison. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Trade Desk issued guidance of $388M for FQ4, representing a YoY growth of 21.3%. As a result, its implied FY21 guidance is $1.19B. The consensus estimate has also been revised upwards from $1.17B to $1.18B. Moving forward, consensus estimates have been essentially the same. Therefore, it did not materially affect the adjustments for our valuation models.

TTD stock EV/NTM Revenue 3Y mean.

Given TTD's rapid revenue growth, we are not surprised that TTD is trading at a premium against its 3Y NTM multiple mean of 21.1x. Its current EV/NTM Revenue multiple of 24.7x puts it at about 16.2% above its 3Y mean. The 30% surge yesterday contributed significantly to the valuation.

TTD stock blended P/EBITDA normalized valuation trend. Source: FASTgraphs

TTD stock blended P/FCF market-implied valuation trend. Source: FASTgraphs

In addition, based on its blended P/EBITDA normalized valuation trend, we can also observe that TTD has been trading well ahead of what its normalized EBITDA suggests. However, we understand that for top-quality high-growth stocks like TTD, the market tends to place a premium on its valuation at times. Notwithstanding, as investors, we need to ensure that we do not overpay for its growth.

Moreover, even when we considered its market-implied blended P/FCF valuation trend, we don't think the reward is worth the risk at the current price. The market-implied valuation trend suggests an implied stock price of $114.50 by the end of FY23, giving it an implied total return of 29% over two years. Thus, we don't think the potential growth justifies the risk of adding exposure now.

Nevertheless, TTD stock is a highly volatile stock. As a result, we believe that there will be opportunities to add the stock at a lower premium. Moreover, estimates for TTD were little changed after earnings.

Therefore, we reiterate our Neutral rating on TTD stock. We encourage investors to wait for a deeper retracement to add the stock.