Liens/iStock via Getty Images

Of the world's many issues, the current global energy shortage may be one of the most important. The price of energy-producing commodities such as oil and gas has surged dramatically since last year. Production levels remain below demand, causing significant inventory drawdowns, which could push oil over $100 per barrel. At the same time, natural gas, the primary source of electricity in most of the developed world, may see significant production declines over the coming months due to well depletion. The situation is worse in China and Europe, the latter of which has seen natural gas prices rise ~10X over the past year.

In my view, the global energy crisis is one of the primary factors that investors should watch. For most companies, it is leading to a substantial increase in production costs. However, it has also increased the demand for alternative fuel options, ideally those that do not produce significant air pollution, unlike coal.

The surge in fossil fuel prices, driven by a global shortage, has caused a rise in investor interest in uranium and nuclear energy. Numerous scientists and industry experts believe that nuclear power is the only viable path to solve climate change since renewable sources cannot currently generate sufficient power. Countries that disavowed nuclear, like Japan, are now looking to turn plants back on, while China, presently struggling with an extreme coal shortage, is heavily investing in building new reactors. Barring a significant technological change, it seems likely that nuclear will see a resurgence over times to come if countries are serious about meeting their many climate goals.

Unsurprisingly, the energy crisis has led to an immense surge in demand for nuclear energy investment opportunities. Uranium, which has been highly cheap for many years, has finally rebounded to levels where U.S producers like Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) may become profitable. As such, Energy Fuels, Cameco (CCJ), and the uranium miner ETF (URA) have all risen tremendously since 2020:

Data by YCharts

Energy Fuels is currently trading at its highest price in about seven years. Of course, from a market capitalization perspective, the company has never been as valuable as it is today at $1.6B. This is due to the firm's massive equity dilution that has taken place over recent years due to losses stemming from low uranium prices. With such a large stock price rally, Energy Fuels certainly deserves an updated view to paint a clearer picture for the company's prospects.

Uranium May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast

Energy Fuels is currently the largest uranium producer in the United States and, with development, has a decent outlook if uranium prices rise sufficiently. Based on an analysis performed a year ago, I estimated that Energy Fuels needs uranium to reach $50-$70/lbs to be profitable. Uranium is currently at $45/lbs, which means Energy Fuels is right on the cusp of profitability. This is confirmed by its Q3 EPS of -$0.05, which shows how close the firm is to finally obtaining positive cash flow.

That said, we must keep in mind that uranium usually tracks coal over the long run. Both commodities are expensive by historical standards, but the recent crash in coal may pose trouble for uranium. See below:

(Trading Economics)

Newcastle coal futures recently plummeted from ~$240/ton to $150/ton as China stepped up intervention in the market by aggressively expanding coal production, increasing the country's withering stockpiles. At this point, it is not entirely clear if China will manage to stave off its coal shortage, but the coal market appears to believe it is feasible. If so, then uranium may soon follow suit as it loses substitution value.

Problematically, there truly is no shortage of uranium today. The current rally in uranium began last year when Cameco, a global uranium mining giant, cut production due to COVID issues. I detailed this last August in "Cameco's Cut May Be Triggering The Next Uranium Bull Market." Cameco's value has risen nearly 200% since then, and it seems that this event did trigger a uranium bull market. That said, looking at the market today, it seems that hype and speculative fervor may be playing a more prominent role than uranium's short-term supply and demand fundamentals since the mine shutdowns have been lifted. As explained by the Wall Street Journal, much of uranium's gains may be due to a surge in future purchases from the newly minted Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) as well as Reddit speculators.

In the long-run, new nuclear plants in Asia and a potential resurgence in western countries will likely increase demand for uranium enough to create a possible shortage. There was also an acute shortage of uranium due to Cameco's cuts last year, but it is not clear if this factor is sufficient to justify uranium's current price. Altogether, I do not believe uranium will necessarily crash back to $20. Still, given the lack of short-term solid fundamentals and the recent crash in coal, there is also little reason to believe uranium will rise much higher anytime soon. Speculation may push uranium and miners up higher. Still, it seems a good time for investors to reduce exposure to the commodity as the uranium market may have gotten too far ahead of itself.

Energy Fuels Is Viable But Overvalued

Energy Fuels Inc. is America's leading producer of uranium and is a significant miner of other vital metals. However, considering the U.S produces very little uranium (~1% of the world total), the company is still very small. The company does not have any true sales with a revenue of less than a million dollars over the past year. Instead, the company has been stockpiling uranium with 691K lbs of the commodity last quarter, which is worth ~$32M, as well as 1.67M lbs of vanadium pentoxide, worth ~$13M at today's price (which is ~25% below its summer high). The company also paid off all of its debt and had around $100M in cash at the end of last quarter.

Despite its high inventory and strong balance sheet, UUUU is trading far above its book value. As you can see below, the firm is also a long way from having positive cash flow, partly due to its lack of realized sales. See below:

Data by YCharts

Undoubtedly, Energy Fuels is a difficult company to value since it has not been selling its products. Even accounting for its inventory, cash, mining assets, and lack of debt, it isn't easy to justify the firm's $1.6B market capitalization. The company currently has 9.7M/lbs total measured uranium, and ~26M/lbs measured vanadium resources. At today's prices, it could generate $450M in total sales over the life of a mine ($242M from uranium and $208M from vanadium). Of course, operational costs are higher than sales prices for these commodities, even with elevated prices, so any profits would likely be far below that figure.

That said, Energy Fuels has 69M indicated other uranium resources and another 49M in inferred, which would equate to $5.3B in sales value at today's prices. In general, most mining companies will never obtain all (or even most) of their indicated and inferred resources. Even where Energy Fuels has measured resources, it does not necessarily have developed mines that would take years and require new financing (equity dilution or debt).

The firm has made some strides in launching a rare earth business using its existing facilities. This includes producing rare earth carbonates at its White Mesa Mill. While this may prove profitable and has been well-received by investors, this is still a very hypothetical plan with no current ore production (though there is some mixed ree concentrate production). It is also unclear how much rare earth resources the company has as minimal concrete information has been provided thus far.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it is apparent that Energy Fuels is still in a primarily exploration and development phase of operations. The company can produce, process, and recycle some uranium (perhaps ~11.5M at full capacity), but not profitably even at today's elevated prices. Instead of generating positive cash-flows, the company has relied on immense equity dilutions at a pace of around 20% per year over the past three years. See below:

Data by YCharts

With its equity price at a high historical level, the company can generate significant cash by selling equity which can be used to develop its projects. That said, it is unlikely the company will generate a material profit until perhaps the end of 2023. Much of this depends on the breadth of its new rare-earth business and its ability to expand uranium operations.

Most of all, uranium will likely need to rise a bit more for the firm to generate positive cash-flows since its production costs are probably rising with inflation. This is possible, but the recent decline in coal may indicate that uranium could reach a short-term peak. Unless a large miner like Cameco has renewed production cuts, which I believe is unlikely, then it is also possible that the uranium market re-enters a glut as it will still be years before new demand truly accelerates.

Overall, while I believe in the future of the nuclear and uranium industry, Energy Fuels appears overvalued with high correction potential. In my view, the firm does not have sufficient active operations to justify its valuation. The company is overly reliant on equity dilutions to stay afloat and expand. If uranium corrects lower, as I suspect, the company may be due for a significant decline as investors adjust expectations. The firm was trading <$2 until a year ago and has not expanded much since then, so potential declines could be sharp. I am bearish on the stock at its current price and would not consider buying unless the stock was close to 2X its current book value per share, $3.20. In my view, this valuation provides better support from Energy Fuel's tangible assets and its future growth potential.