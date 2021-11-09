Floriana/iStock via Getty Images

About

Samsara Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSA) (formerly VisionCare Inc.) is a specialty medical device company engaged in the research and development ('R&D'), manufacture, and marketing of proprietary implantable ophthalmic devices and technologies for improving vision and quality of life for individuals with untreatable retinal disorders, with specific focus on the most advanced, irreversible form (late-stage) of age-related macular degeneration ('AMD'). Late-stage AMD causes loss of central vision, resulting in a blind spot uncorrectable by glasses, drugs, injections, or cataract surgery, and is the leading cause of blindness in older Americans. It is estimated that the number of individuals diagnosed worldwide with AMD is expected to grow to 288 million by the year 2040. There are abundant treatment initiatives for the wet form of AMD where prevention is the goal, however, significant unmet medical need exists for the late stages of dry AMD in patients who have progressed beyond the benefit of the existing or proposed drug interventions. More than 11 million people currently live with AMD-related blindness.

Products & Pipeline

The Company’s current product line consists of: the first-generation Implantable Miniature Telescope ('IMT') or “the IMT by Dr. Isaac Lipshitz”, referred to as WA IMT; the smaller-incision, new generation IMT, referred to as SING IMT; and the Tsert delivery system.

The WA IMT is a prosthetic device with three primary components: a fused silica glass capsule that contains wide-angle micro-optical elements (micro-sized, 3.6mm diameter telescope); a clear polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) carrier; and a blue PMMA light restrictor which prevents peripheral light from entering into the eye. The sealed optical component is snap-fitted into the carrier plate. All the materials are biocompatible for long-term ocular implantation. One internal piece made of stainless steel was evaluated for MRI compatibility and determined to be MR-Conditional, however, it does not come in contact with body fluids or tissue. The WA IMT works like the telephoto lens of a camera. The WA IMT is presently indicated for monocular (one-eye) implantation to improve vision in patients at least 65 years of age with severe to profound vision impairment caused by bilateral central scotomas (scars) associated with end-stage AMD, however, telescope surgery is contraindicated for patients who have undergone bilateral cataract removal and intraocular lens placement.

WA IMT is the first and only implantable medical device approved (in July 2010) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') after a clinical study with 217 patients. WA IMT was granted the Conformité Européenne ('CE') mark in August 2005 by mdc medical device certification GmbH, an EEA notified body, enabling its sale in the European Union ('EU'), the United Kingdom ('UK') and other countries that recognize the CE Mark. The CE Mark is an international symbol contingent upon continued compliance to the applicable regulations and the quality system requirements of the ISO 13485 standard. Current regulatory approvals in different markets carry differing labels with a number of conditions and contraindications, and general exclusion criteria.

The SING IMT is the Company’s next-generation injectable device, supported by flexible and foldable silicone haptics, and requiring less manipulation by a surgeon. The SING IMT will be shipped pre-loaded inside Tsert SI, a sophisticated injector system, and implanted through a smaller, 6.5mm incision, compared to 12mm for the WA IMT. The new SING IMT is projected to reduce the average surgery time to about 25 minutes including the time required to remove a cataract, down from more than 60 minutes for the WA IMT. The surgical outcomes are less dependent on surgeon skill, and reduced recovery time due to the smaller incision. The Company received the CE Mark by mdc medical device certification GmbH, for SING IMT and the Tsert delivery system in April 2020, and began commercializing the device in Europe in 2021. The Company is in discussions with the FDA for establishing the regulatory pathway for the premarket approval ('PMA') for this Class III medical device in the U.S. The FDA has already indicated the requirement of a clinical trial for the PMA, which the Company plans to initiate once the FDA gives clearance.

The Company established reimbursement in the U.S. for WA IMT under Medicare for both hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Reimbursement payments were proven and visual outcomes for the pre-screened patients were as expected, however, market feedback from surgeons and potential commercial partners indicated that the first-generation WA IMT involves a highly technical, skill-based procedure that limits the number and type of surgeons, and needs a large incision to place the WA IMT into the eye, many sutures to close the wound, and more than one-hour surgery time. The Company seeks to address the outstanding safety and adoption issues faced by the WA IMT, with the new generation SING IMT, which needs a reduced incision size, and significantly reduces the need for sutures, consequently reducing the loss of endothelial cell density faced during WA IMT’s manual insertion and related surgical procedure. The Company believes that the SING IMT using the fully preloaded, uniquely designed Tsert delivery system is a simpler, faster, and safer surgery, facilitating faster physician adoption and faster visual recovery for patients.

Financials

Samsara Vision filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC on 11/3/2021 for an Initial Public Offering ('IPO') of approximately $30 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the IPO mainly to support commercialization and reimbursement of SING IMT in the European market, obtaining approval for SING IMT in the U.S., R&D, and scaling up sales. As of 6/30/2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.2 million, which together with the IPO proceeds is anticipated to provide a cash runway of at least 24 months, and is expected to be sufficient to reach U.S. regulatory approval and commercialization of SING IMT.

The Company’s intellectual property ('IP') portfolio consists of 97 patents and patent applications directed to the core IMT implant and SING IMT device, including apparatus, systems and methods for implantation of IMT devices. The issued patents first begin to expire in 2023, with the last of these patents that broadly claims the components of the SING IMT, expiring in 2038.

Risks

As of 6/30/2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $138 million.

The Company is an “emerging growth company” and intends to take advantage of the reduced reporting and compliance requirements.

VOT Holdings LLC, who currently owns 99.9% of the Company’s shares, will continue to own such a percentage of shares to be able to exert significant control over matters requiring stockholders’ approval.

The Company relies on third-party providers for raw materials, some components, and services, but is not the primary or major customer for such providers.

The Company anticipates high dependence on reimbursement by third parties.

Bottom Line

Market acceptance of implantable ophthalmic devices and technologies may not be as forthcoming as for alternate means for vision improvement, however, the end-stage AMD patients, and there seem to be millions of them, targeted by the Company’s products are beyond the stage when current treatments or preventive procedures could be useful. The development of an improved version of their clinically proven technology deserves market support.