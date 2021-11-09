valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty Images

This article was prepared by Nirasha Senanayake, CFA in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva.

After going public at an IPO price of $24 in 2020, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) stock currently trades at just over $5, and the company now finds itself in the list of the worst IPOs in recent times. The e-commerce company that owns Wish.com has found itself here because of its failure to grow active buyers meaningfully despite favorable macroeconomic conditions, which suggests the company's business model could be flawed. Disappointing second-quarter earnings and the worrisome outlook for the remainder of the year suggest the going could get more difficult for ContextLogic stock with the management having to force changes to the company's business model. While growth in MAUs could be a potential catalyst for this meme stock, there are a few other areas the management might focus on for a potential turnaround. We have observed a couple of noteworthy changes in the business model, but a turnaround seems years away.

A brief look at Q2 earnings ahead of the Q3 report

Facing macro and company-specific headwinds, ContextLogic's total MAU base declined 22% in the second quarter to 90 million, and active buyers declined at a significant rate of 26%, leading to a 29% year-over-year decline in marketplace revenue. While the decline in marketplace revenue was partially offset by an increase in logistics revenue to the tune of 1,266%, overall, ContextLogic reported a 6.5% year-over-year decline in revenue for the second quarter. On the bottom line, the company reported a net loss of $111 million compared to a loss of $11 million reported in Q2 2020. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $67 million compared to a gain of $16 million the previous year. We should add here that the two quarters cannot be directly compared due to the pandemic-driven strong volume growth reported in the second quarter of 2020, which can only be thought of as an outlier.

The performance of the company was also challenged by the increasing cost of digital advertising on leading advertising platforms including social media, which created a difficult environment for the company to acquire new users at an affordable cost. In the second quarter, the company saw CPMs on one platform growing by 50% YoY, and on the other hand, iOS related privacy changes led to higher ad demand on Android, which increased advertising costs as most WISH users are Android users. This has resulted in decreased lifetime value-to-customer acquisition expenditure for ContextLogic. Going forward, the company has decided to cut down ad spending sharply and focus on the retention of existing users instead of new user acquisition.

The pandemic and related lockdowns that accelerated MAUs and active buyers put the company on a prolonged growth period last year. However, with the reopening of the global economy, user activity has entered a declining trend, as evidenced by the 13% decline in global app installs and the 15% decline in the average time spent on the platform in the second quarter. Company-specific issues such as lackluster product quality have been weighing down user retention as well, which can be confirmed by the decline in active buyers. Just before the IPO last year, Bloomberg warned that ContextLogic is known for "cheap trinkets shipped directly from China," which makes the company's difficulty in retaining customers not as surprising as it would otherwise sound.

The company will be reporting its third-quarter results tomorrow (November 10) and we expect a continued decline in the MAU base and active buyers in line with management guidance, attributing to macro-economic factors such as the reopening of retail businesses, increased consumer spending on travel and other discretionary items, and the waning impact of economic stimulus programs. ContextLogic's near-term outlook does not look promising with many of its turnaround initiatives likely to take months, if not years, to deliver the expected results.

Should we really blame macro-economic headwinds for ContextLogic's troubles?

The global lockdown last year boosted the earnings of many e-commerce companies, and ContextLogic proved to be a big winner as well. Now that pandemic-related mobility restrictions are starting to be a thing of the past, it's only natural to expect the e-commerce industry to take a hit. The question is, is that the only reason behind ContextLogic's lackluster financial performance of late? We certainly do not think so.

E-commerce sales have been mildly affected by the recovery of the global economy and easing restrictions. As per McKinsey and Company, there has been a ~30% increase in online penetration since March 2020 based on credit and debit card spending, which suggests that the e-commerce industry has received a permanent boost as a result of the pandemic.

Exhibit 1: Online penetration remains ~30% above pre-Covid levels

Source: McKinsey

While brick and mortar sales started growing steadily as the pandemic eased out, e-commerce sales have portrayed steady growth as well, and online penetration of retail sales has continued to remain at an elevated level.

Exhibit 2: Retail channel YoY growth in spending

Source: McKinsey

Exhibit 3: E-commerce sales as a percentage of retail sales

Source: McKinsey

As highlighted by McKinsey, it is evident that the recovery from the pandemic has only resulted in a mildly negative impact on the e-commerce landscape. The reason for ContextLogic to lose out on its MAU base and active buyers go beyond macroeconomic headwinds. As one of the largest e-commerce platforms with over 3,000 products and 550,000 merchants registered on the platform, the reason for the declining users can mainly be attributed to company-specific headwinds.

The retail sector is poised for strong growth with the holiday season coming up. Consumer spending is already on the rise compared with a year ago as recorded by the 13.9% increase in retail sales last September. The real question is, why is ContextLogic failing to deliver? Based on the findings of this segment, we believe it's reasonable to conclude that ContextLogic has to blame itself for its lackluster financial performance in the recent past.

The future depends on the execution of two turnaround initiatives

The company has introduced two main initiatives to potentially turnaround its prospects.

First, focusing on enhancing the quality of available products and building relationships with high-quality merchants. A new product strategy focused on enhancing product quality is of utmost importance, which has been neglected by ContextLogic in the past. Even before the IPO, the company had a notorious reputation for cheap products sourced from China that were directly sold to U.S. buyers. The company recently introduced a new quality score system, which will result in emphasizing products and merchants that receive positive ratings and feedback from users. The company also intends to further expand into more globally recognized brands and product categories which would be a good strategy for user acquisition given the narrow range of products the company currently offers on its platform. We believe the company needs to revamp its brand image as a high-quality merchandiser to be successful in the highly competitive e-commerce industry, and the measures that were recently introduced only scratch the surface, in our opinion.

Second, developing a more engaging and personalized discovery-based shopping experience. Incorporating social elements into its mobile app and creating a discovery-based shopping experience to drive users onto the platform will provide users with a unique experience no other e-commerce player has offered so far. However, it is still very early to speculate on the success of this initiative, especially given the failure of the company to turn macroeconomic tailwinds into higher revenue of late. Because of the stiff competition in this industry, we believe ContextLogic needs to stand out from the rest to ensure the long-term sustainability of revenue and earnings, and this could only be achieved by offering a unique experience to active users.

We expect the company's MAUs to drop to ~82-83 million range in the third quarter, and core marketplace revenue to decline by 50% year-over-year given the challenging environment the company is facing. The strategies communicated by the management to revive its MAU base could take many quarters to materialize. Further, the company's aim to cut down on marketing expenses due to high costs realized in the last couple of quarters could bring in lower visitors as well. Pulling back on ad spending to improve the bottom line is a very risky move given the fact that it was through ad spending the company achieved an increased conversion rate in 2020.

Takeaway

Our findings indicate that ContextLogic's disappointing financial performance has a lot to do with structural issues at the company level, and we believe it would take years for the company to successfully execute a turnaround - if at all. Although we believe the company has introduced two exciting strategies to address the challenges, we have decided to wait on the sidelines until numbers start speaking for the effectiveness of these initiatives.