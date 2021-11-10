Goldilocks For SPACs

nito100/iStock via Getty Images

The SPAC market started off the year too hot, with unjustifiable premiums on stuff that didn’t deserve it. Then it got too cold, with unjustifiable discounts on stuff that didn’t deserve it. And now it's just right – not too hot or cold. It's getting meritocratic. The bottom third of SPACs will mostly fail and get liquidated. The middle will have to get renegotiated, nominally finding deals but with sponsors sacrificing much of their equity to get done. Only the upper tier will close deals as intended with their original structures intact. Happily, as an outside investor, these are pretty observable and analyzable categories. But security selection has never been more important to successful SPAC investing.

Too Hot

With manic swings in SPAC demand, some get far too hot. Digital World (DWAC) is in this category.

If I want any exposure, I might participate in the PIPE, but am not remotely tempted by the equity in the secondary market. I was very bearish in the $90s and remain so today despite the partial reversion to making sense.

Too Cold

UpHealth (UPH) (UPH.WS) has been left for dead but it isn’t dead. Its equity costs about $2.50 and is worth about twice that. I love broken SPACs (and intend on offering a whole portfolio of broken SPAC ideas to StW) for a number of reasons. At $2.50, their warrant dilution is pretty minimal. Also, the sponsor promoting dilution is gone. The deal was struck at $10 and worth closer to $8 net of all expenses but trades at a big discount to all of those factors at $5. At $2.50 it is a steal unless it's a fraud, which I don’t believe it to be. It's a somewhat complicated story that has yet to be presented clearly to the market. Humorously as of this writing, their IR site is literally down.

In the days ahead, they will presumably fix their &#^$ IR site, present a credible quarter, and participate in an investor conference. If they can show up clean and sober, their stock price should double.

Old

Among SPAC opportunities, AerSale (ASLE) (ASLEW) has been one of my oldest positions. It's one of my three ideas I’ve publicly published on Seeking Alpha in the latter half of this year where I was very bullish and remain so today.

The original thesis remains intact and is likely to continue to play out in the weeks ahead.

New

My newest deSPACed equity exposure, IonQ (IONQ) (IONQ.WS) risked $0.01 (net of its free embedded $10 put in the form of its redeemable cash in trust at the time) to make over $12 per share.

I remain very bullish today. My confidence in their SPAC sponsor, dMY, is unparalleled. Just the equities (ignoring for a moment the warrants that were embedded in the original $10 units) from their completed deals are trading at $22, $19, and $17. There are more famous SPAC sponsors. There are no more successful ones.

Next

Next? An idea I like at least as well as AerSale at $17.00 or IonQ at $10.01. I intend to post it first on Sifting the World then subsequently publish it publicly. My hope and expectation are that this one idea’s expected value far exceeds the annual membership dues for even moderately substantial investors.

TL;DR

Through mid-February, you could have made money in nearly any SPAC. In the subsequent few months, you could have lost money in nearly any SPAC. Now security selection matters more than ever as the market begins to sort out winners from losers. Starting with very bullish views of IONQ, ASLE, and UPH and a very bearish view of DWAC, I’m sorting through the massive pile of SPACs to identify specific winners and losers. Whatever direction the equity market takes, today is the best time for such SPAC picks.