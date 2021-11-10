Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) just released its third-quarter earnings and they were about in line with analyst expectations. Revenue of $396 million was up 36%, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS came in at $0.04, as expected. The quarter lived up to PLTR’s own expectations: in the second quarter, the company forecast sales growth above 30% annualized for the 2021-2025 period.

It was a pretty good earnings release, but PLTR stock sold off afterward. Earnings were released before the opening bell on Tuesday, the stock slid 9.27% afterward.

The selloff may or may not have been a reaction to the earnings. PLTR is known to pay staff with heavy amounts of stock; whenever a major stock sale hits the market, the float is stuffed full of new shares. These kinds of factors can impact share prices just as much as investor reactions to earnings.

In Q3, PLTR’s weighted average shares outstanding was 1.96 billion, up from 1.894 billion in the second quarter. We don’t know how much dilution may have affected Tuesday’s price action, because that event occurred in the current quarter instead of the one being reported.

Dilution notwithstanding, there was much to applaud in Palantir’s third-quarter release. Between sky-high growth in US commercial revenue and acceleration in overall commercial revenue, the quarter delivered much of what investors wanted. Nevertheless, my overall thesis on the stock remains neutral, because I would want to see dilution ease off more before I’d consider buying it.

Earnings Recap

Before exploring my long-term thesis on Palantir stock, it helps to look at how the company did in the third quarter. It’s not uncommon for a single quarter’s earnings to significantly impact the thesis on a stock, so it’s worth looking at those Q3 results in detail.

In the third quarter, Palantir delivered:

$392 million in revenue, up 36%.

$218 million in government revenue, up 34%.

$174 million in commercial revenue, up 37%.

A $-91 million operating loss.

A $-102 million net loss.

$-0.05 in GAAP EPS.

$0.04 in adjusted EPS.

$101 million in operating cash flow.

$119 million in adjusted free cash flow.

103% growth in U.S. commercial revenue.

Overall, the quarter had a mix of good and bad points. The most encouraging point was probably the commercial growth. U.S. commercial grew by its highest percentage ever, and overall commercial growth beat government revenue growth for the first time. That last point is especially encouraging, as it shows that PLTR is lessening its dependence on the government.

Government Revenue Decelerates

While it was encouraging that PLTR’s commercial revenue growth eclipsed its government revenue growth, there’s an important caveat here:

That was mostly due to severe deceleration in government revenue growth.

In the second quarter, government revenue grew at 66%.

In the third quarter, the growth rate was nearly cut in half, at 34%.

The acceleration in Palantir’s commercial revenue growth was great news. It showed that PLTR can produce strong growth with business clients. But on the flip side, we had government revenue go in the exact opposite direction.

Investors have long wanted to see Palantir’s commercial revenue catch up with government revenue. The private sector is a much larger TAM than the public sector, so commercial clients are key to Palantir becoming a true beast of a company. In a way, commercial gaining on government Q2 was a positive, but it coming from underperformance in government was not ideal. We still want to see government revenue grow as much as it can, we just want commercial growing even more.

The Dilution Question

Having looked at comparative growth in Palantir’s government and commercial businesses, we can turn to the matter of dilution. This has always been one of the biggest concerns for Palantir. The company is famous for paying its employees in heavy amounts of stock. This helps keep cash flow positive but also causes dilution. When employee stock hits the markets, it increases the supply of shares in the float. This results in the stock price going down, all other things the same.

So, how bad was PLTR’s dilution in Q3?

We can use the following numbers to judge it:

Q3 2021 (the quarter just reported): 1.96 billion shares outstanding.

Q2 2021: 1.894 billion shares outstanding.

Q3 2020: 905.46 million shares outstanding.

Based on these share counts, we get:

3.4% dilution on a sequential basis.

116% dilution year-over-year.

The level of year-over-year dilution looks alarming. However, when you look at the sequential increase in shares, it becomes clear that most of the increase occurred by Q2. Reports have suggested that Palantir aims to get its dilution rate down to 4% per year. 3.4% is below the target, but we’d need three more quarters of almost no dilution to hit the target for the full 12 months.

So, it’s a mixed picture here. The sequential rate of dilution is slowing down a lot, but the change in fiscal 2021 has been extreme. We’ll have to wait until 2022 to see if Palantir can really get its dilution down to 4%. The target will most likely not be hit in 2021.

Competitive Factors

Having looked at historical factors impacting PLTR stock today, we can now look at ones that will impact its future. While it would be convenient to project a company’s past growth out into the future, such an estimate would have little basis. To really know where a company is going in the future, we need to look at the state of its industry. That way, we can gauge the size of the company’s market, its growth potential, and the company’s share of it. This can give us a rough estimate of the company’s future growth potential.

In the NAICS classification system, Palantir is in the “software publishers” industry. To get more specific, it’s in the big data platform industry. Palantir estimates its TAM at $119 billion. That’s up from a previous estimate of $56 billion. The upward revision in TAM may reflect Palantir’s increasing partnerships with commercial clients.

According to Allied Market Research, the big data software industry is expected to grow at 13.5% CAGR by 2021. That’s a decent growth rate, but short of PLTR’s own projection of 30% annualized. If Allied Market Research’s forecast is to be believed, then PLTR will need to gain market share to grow at 30% annually.

Can it gain market share?

Quite possibly yes. According to Slintel, Palantir only has a 2.6% market share in the big data analytics industry. That implies that it has a lot of room to grow. However, growth in commercial revenue will be harder than growth in government revenue. PLTR doesn’t face much competition in doing big data for Federal Government agencies. It has special expertise that helps it win such clients. It does face stiff competition for commercial business though. In the commercial sector, Palantir competes with businesses like:

Splunk (SPLK).

Mu Sigma.

Competition with these companies will be fierce. Splunk already has 92 of the Fortune 100 as clients, while Mu Sigma has 140 of the Fortune 500. Convincing companies that already have data platforms to use Foundry or Gotham won’t be easy. It will entail heavy switching and cancellation costs. This might be why PLTR launched Foundry for Builders, a program to get seed-stage startups into Foundry. It would allow PLTR to grow and scale along with its startup clients, instead of spending millions of marketing dollars courting Fortune 500s.

Future Potential

When we look at the relevant industry factors, it becomes clear that Palantir has a lot of growth potential. Its industry is growing that 13.5%, and it has the potential to gain market share. So its 30% revenue growth target is realistic.

Where would that take us in five years?

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, PLTR’s trailing 12-month revenue is $1.328 billion. If that were to grow at 30%, we would see the following revenue figures:

2021: $1.328 billion.

2022: $1.72 billion

2023: $2.24 billion.

2024: $2.9 billion.

2025: $3.79 billion.

So revenue would grow 185% by the end of Q3 2025. Which helps put Palantir’s valuation in perspective. Currently, PLTR is a pretty expensive stock, trading at 32 times sales, 133 times earnings, and 133 times operating cash flow. That’s pricey, but if revenue grew to $3.79 billion, the price/sales ratio would shrink to 12.49. If earnings and cash flow grew along with sales, then the earnings and cash flow multiples would shrink as well.

Risks and Challenges

As we’ve seen, Palantir is a high-growth company that just delivered a decent quarter. Things look OK. However, there are several risks and challenges to keep in mind, including:

Continued government revenue growth deceleration. In Q3, Palantir’s government revenue growth decelerated by nearly 50%. That’s not a good thing. While everybody wants to see Palantir’s commercial revenue catch up with government, deceleration in the latter is not the way to achieve it. We’d want to see both commercial and government revenue growth to accelerate. If government revenue growth keeps decelerating, and commercial revenue growth stays at the same level it’s at, then PLTR won’t hit 30% annualized revenue growth.

Continued dilution. Palantir’s dilution slowed down a lot in the third quarter. But 3.4% in one quarter would still be way ahead of the 4% annual target if PLTR kept up that rate of dilution for three more quarters. Dilution increases the supply of shares, decreasing their price if demand is held constant. So, this is a risk factor for investors to watch out for.

Political controversy. Palantir is subject to a certain amount of political risk. It has taken heat for working with ICE, the controversial immigration agency, and it lost a contract in the UK over data privacy fears. Palantir deals with large government and corporate clients, and if they fear damage to their reputation from working with PLTR, they may drop it. That could result in slow revenue growth or even outright revenue declines. So, politics is a risk for Palantir investors to watch out for.

The risks facing Palantir shareholders are very real. So much so that my view on the stock is neutral. I wouldn’t buy it, but I wouldn’t discourage current shareholders from holding on. As I’ve always said, PLTR is likely to trade in its recent range of $20 to $26 until a new catalyst improves sentiment. After Tuesday’s crash to $24, my prediction was vindicated. And I think it will continue to hold true for the remainder of the year.