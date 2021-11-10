JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I recently recommended long calls prior to Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reporting its 2021 Q3 earnings in my chatroom.

The trade worked out well, but now the question is how ZNGA will perform after earnings. This is our focus today, with special interest on management’s post-earnings sentiment.

Earnings Sentiment

Measuring sentiment via financial documents has been applied in many areas, from news disclosures to Twitter. My particular brand of financial sentiment analysis is applied to the earnings call transcripts available here at Seeking Alpha. My main focus is tracking the difference in sentiment across quarters so as to see whether the trend in management sentiment matches that of the stock.

I ran such an analysis on Zynga’s recent earnings call transcripts to find a general pattern. In my analysis, I compute a sentiment score, which is the number of pessimistic statements subtracted from the number of optimistic statements, divided by the total number of statements (scaled to the length of the earnings call). A positive sentiment score more optimism than pessimism.

As management generally wants to appear optimistic, the average earnings call has a sentiment score of around 0.3, and ZNGA is no exception. However, ZNGA's sentiment score has been well above average until recently. The most recent data point shows a continuation of declining optimism. This is part of a trend that begun Q1, 2021:

Sentiment Change 2020q3 Up 33% 2020q4 Up 46% 2021q1 Down 21% 2021q2 Down 17% 2021q3 Down 10%

(Source: Damon Verial)

These sentiment changes, charted with the stock price, predict the general trend of the stock:

(Source: StockCharts)

Looking Deeper

Let’s take a look at some of the statements flagged in my analysis. My comments follow.

“Average mobile AMUs to a 183 million up a 120% year-over-year.”

For video game stocks, userbase tends to be a metric more important than margins, earnings, and revenue. A doubling of average monthly users (AMU) should be seen as highly bullish. In addition, Zynga made another acquisition this quarter, that of StarLark, the developer of Golf Rival. As Zynga has long admitted its strategy of copying successful game ideas and overtaking its competitors, we know that acquisitions are not engaged for the game itself. Hence it’s not Golf Rival the company is after but the userbase that comes with Golf Rival. Zynga is seeking to both immediately add to its userbase here and gain MAU traction via expanding yet another game’s userbase. Thus, we shouldn’t take the growth in AMU at face value; the market could be underpricing ZNGA in this way.

“There are several unannounced games that fully embrace console PC and mobile gameplay together that we haven't announced.”

Zynga expanding into PC and console gaming from mobile should be a huge opportunity. Mobile gaming simply is less profitable than PC and console gaming due to the majority of the playerbase unwilling to spend money on the games. An installation of a Zynga mobile game does not imply revenue, as Zynga specializes in free-to-play games, whereas the standard PC or console game is almost always acquired at a cost to the user. Subscription business models have also been becoming more common in gaming. Comparing Zynga to a company that heavily relies on PC gamers and subscription-based games, Activision Blizzard (ATVI), we see Zynga producing only one-third the revenue and one-third the profit as Blizzard. Adding PC and console gaming to its mix, Zynga could see the gap between Blizzard and itself closing quite quickly.

“Overall, the guidance assumes that the large -- the majority of the growth you're going to see year-on-year is going to come from obviously from Golf Rival, FarmVille, and the new -- the other new games that we haven't declared that are as effectively as launched in '22.”

In this sentence hides the fact that growth in existing games is slowing. Indeed, for Zynga to maintain its growth numbers, it will need to create and acquire new games, which in turn will require advertising spend. Perhaps Zynga’s testing of the PC and console waters will allow for more organic growth, but for now investors are subject to the ebb and flow that follow Zynga’s user acquisition investments. As per guidance, the upcoming quarter will see weaker user acquisition numbers.

Conclusion

Overall, sentiment is still positive but ultimately lower quarter over quarter and year over year. The company is set to have some new revenue sources in the upcoming quarter, from Golf Rival, Farmville 3, and yet unannounced new games. However, the sentiment points to this Q4 2021 to be a relative low in excitement levels.

I believe the long-term picture for Zynga is strong, judging from its growth in MAU and daily users. Its business model of copying games that work in the casual gaming sector while obtaining large userbases that would otherwise be difficult or slow to grow has clearly proved successful. The potential for successful expansion into PC and console gaming is another strong point in the bullish thesis.

However, the company does face the risks of a changing market and a stagnating userbase for its older games. For the former point, Zynga must compete against much larger companies that are increasingly engaging in vertical integration that pushes out competitors (see Apple with its App Store). And on the latter point, Zynga forced into a hamster wheel of producing popular novel games, lest the growth stop.

While I am bullish on ZNGA with a long-term time horizon, I am nevertheless bearish in the short term. Not only does management sentiment point to a continuation in the downtrend in the stock, but a deeper reading into earnings shows the upcoming quarter to be roughly average, thereby implying a lack of alpha. In addition, as ZNGA gapped up today, and this type of up gap typically is an area gap for ZNGA, as per my backtests:

(A long position opened after an up gap on ZNGA; source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

In addition, I do not think this quarter’s earnings report – albeit good – is a turnaround point for ZNGA’s obvious downward momentum. For bulls, it is a profit-taking opportunity for ZNGA longs or those who bought calls prior to earnings, as per my recommendation; for bears, it is a short-term entry point for a short position. Remember: The goal of any stock position is to eventually sell it for more; so for you bulls, let me say that I think you’ll see ZNGA at more attractive prices in the coming week.