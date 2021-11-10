Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

One of the most interesting economic occurrences during last year's lockdowns was the massive spike in personal savings. On average, people saved ~30% of their income compared to <10% in regular periods. Like many measures, the savings rate is back at normal levels (7.5%) as individuals have increased spending on those things or activities they could not partake in last year. Additionally, consumer prices have risen for most goods this year, causing many people to have less free cash.

The spike in savings last year (and increased free time) caused many people to invest more time and money into home improvement projects. In fact, Americans spent nearly $13K on home improvement projects last year compared to ~$9K during 2019. This was incredibly beneficial for home improvement retailers like The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which rose 68% since the end of 2019, and Lowe's (LOW), growing even more at 96%. Even more, both companies have seen their sales rise 30-40%.

Thus far, these companies are among the few that have benefited substantially from the shifting environment. However, many of the factors which have aided the firms may now start to react against them. People are saving far less money and are struggling with higher costs of living. Over the past year, consumer confidence has declined materially, and home improvement material costs (such as lumber and metal) have generally surged. In fact, both companies were recently downgraded by Loop Capital due to growing supply chain risks and the growing probability of interest rate hikes next year.

Home Depot has struggled with rising costs despite increases in sales, as seen by its falling gross margins. In October, the Producer Price Index continued to grow faster than consumer prices, indicating that nearly all retailers are struggling to pass rising costs onto consumers. Even still, forward indicators for home improvement demand have declined substantially over the past few months. This is clear in Google Trends search volume data for "Home Depot," "Lowes," and "Home Improvement":

(Google Trends)

(Google Trends)

Clearly, the spike in interest for home improvement projects has waned dramatically. It may even be below 2019 levels today. The shift in trends has come as Zillow (ZG) closed its home-flipping division and new home sales, and building permits have sunk. Accordingly, there is reason to believe that Home Depot and Lowe's may experience a decline in sales which, given a continued increase in energy costs, may also come with another decrease in margins. This may cause a correction in both HD and LOW, but Home Depot has a higher valuation, so I believe it may have a more significant downside risk - making it a better object of analysis.

Prepare For Disappointing Earnings

Most analysts have maintained a strong outlook for Home Depot's Q3 and Q4 earnings. Current estimates place Q3 at an expected $3.34 (5% YoY) and Q4 at $2.84 (3.6% YoY) with total EPS at $14.58 year-end (21.5% YoY). Growth in sales and EPS is expected to moderate this quarter and beyond, but there are no estimations of decline despite declines in indicators of home development spending. Additionally, I believe the market underestimates the impact of rising input costs (supply chain issues) which Home Depot's former CEO believes is becoming a national emergency.

Home Depot's overall profit margin was steady last quarter, but its cash flow to sales declined dramatically from ~14% to 9.6%. The company has also seen its gross margins slip at an accelerating pace since the beginning of 2020. See below:

Data by YCharts

These trends are mirrored in Lowe's, a sign that systemically rising producer prices negatively affect construction retailers' ability to generate a profit. The accelerating decline in Home Depot's gross margin is a clear indication that the company cannot pass rising producer prices onto consumers, a systemic issue for most retailers. For now, the company has been generally quiet about this issue but did mention during its Q2 call that a significant reason for its falling gross margins was higher transportation costs. Energy costs have risen since July, so it is likely that this issue will also negatively impact its Q3 margins.

Home Depot also saw foot traffic decline during Q2 despite beating earnings expectations. Since July, consumer confidence and Google Trends search volumes for "Home Depot" and "Home Improvement" have also declined. This trend is likely partly due to seasonal impacts, but it is also a sign that its Q3 traffic will be lower than expected. Overall, it seems more likely that the boom in home improvement spending since 2019 will be met with a decline. Rising costs, falling savings, and less free time will restrict demand while higher freight and commodity costs increase Home Depot's supply constraints. In my view, this may result in weaker-than-expected Q3 and Q4 earnings. Even if Q3 is strong, I doubt it will last well into 2022 due to these trends.

Home Depot Is Overvalued At Today's Price

Home Depot currently has a forward "P/E" of 25x and a yield of 1.8%. This can be compared to Lowe's, which has had superior growth since 2019, with a forward "P/E" of 20x but a lower yield of 1.36%. While Home Depot is generally more expensive than Lowe's, both stocks are at elevated valuations. See below:

Data by YCharts

Looking at "EV/EBITDA," we can see that HD is nearly 2x the level it was valued at a decade ago. The same is true with both firms' price-to-sales ratios. Their price-to-cash-flow is also highly elevated, primarily due to significant declines in cash-flow margins last quarter. From a long-term perspective, it is clear that investors are pricing in substantial growth for both firms over the coming years. This outlook corresponds to analysts' expectations. That said, I do not believe analysts and investors are currently considering the impacts from higher international freight costs and the possibility of a decline in the U.S. and foreign demand for home improvement projects (due in part to elevated prices and lower personal savings rates).

Additionally, we can see that both The Home Depot and Lowe's are trading at the highest forward price-to-earnings metrics and lowest dividend yields since the beginning of 2020:

Data by YCharts

This is a sign that investors and analysts are the most positive they've been on these firms' ability to grow their dividends and earnings. Notably, Home Depot has a payout ratio of 44% while Lowe's is 25%, meaning Lowe's could increase its dividend by far more than Home Depot based on their earnings today. Overall, Home Depot appears to be a bit overvalued both on a historical basis and when compared to its main competitor Lowe's.

While the company has $36B in debt, I do not believe its leverage is problematically high, given I do not think the company's cash-flows will fall too far. Still, the company only has ~$1.6B in working capital, one of its lowest liquidity levels in many years. The firm may need to raise more cash in the event of higher-than-expected costs. It is also worth mentioning that the company has a negative book value since it essentially rents all of its space and has pursued massive buybacks. With minimal tangible equity, the company is slightly less secure than a decade ago when it owned far more tangible assets.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I do not believe that The Home Depot is a good investment in today's market at its current valuation. While investors and analysts have essentially never been as exuberant on the company as they are today, I believe that its wave of fortune has shifted in the opposite direction. Namely, a potential reversal in consumer home improvement spending and continued increases in operating and input costs. This trend may be a combined decline in sales and margins, potentially harming HD's dividend in the future.

At this point, neither HD nor LOW appears to be an excellent short opportunity. While HD, in particular, seems to be overvalued, the company has decent positioning to whether a storm. Still, if HD's Q3 earnings report shows a substantial decrease in sales or higher costs, I may short the stock. Until then, I am bearish on HD and believe that investors may be wise to take profits on the stock at its current elevated price.