It has now been 7 months since my initial review on Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), the commodities-cum-industrials venture providing the vital raw materials for paints and coatings.

Since then, price action has fared appreciably well with the stock outperforming the S&P 500 and rewarding investors with +22.63% returns. Not bad for a little heard of, possibly under-followed, industrials play with a rich history.

Revisiting the stock, my outlook continues to be bullish on Tronox Holdings prospects – bolstered by a continued industrial reopening, commodity price tailwinds, and a vertically integrated model allowing the firm both flexibility and control, there remains quite a lot to like of the industrial venture.

Let us revisit the company.

Financial Overview

As highlighted earlier, the equity gods have smiled on Tronox year-to-date with the company delivering +73.19%. Compared to an earlier basket of peers used in my introductory post, the Stamford, CT-based industrial coatings venture has performed well.

The best of the rest over the same holding period has been Valvoline (VVV) + 50.46%, Cabot Corp (CBT) +33.04%, Trinseo PLC (TSE) +10.21%, Methanex Corp (MEOH) +3.56% and Kronos Worldwide (KRO) -4.40%.

Updated year-to-date price action (TROX) v (CBT) v (MEOH) v (TSE) v (KRO) v (VVV)

Tronox did navigate a degree of choppy price action from June to mid-September as its basket of peers. This may be possibly explained by numerous factors – inflationary pressures impacting labor, volatile material costs, and supply chain bottlenecks hampering productivity efforts.

Despite these relative headwinds, the stock has managed to recently regain some ground lost mid-year.

Updated relative basic comparative analysis – income statement (TROX) v (CBT) v (MEOH) v (TSE) v (KRO) v (VVV)

Comparatively speaking, Tronox’s updated income statement remains in good shape. Cost of revenue has remained in check despite inflationary headwinds while operating expenses (9.2%) are among the best in the peer group. This has translated into solid operating incomes (15.5%), only bettered by Valvoline. Net income has also continued trending in the right direction.

Updated stock performance – multiple holding periods v basket of peers

Despite recent stock price volatility, Tronox has overall fared commendably well. Over a 1 year holding period (+115.4%), the stock has almost doubled its peer group. Over longer periods, both 3 (+115.1%) and 5-year (+191.4%) terms, that positive trend has continued.

Undeniably, the stock has rewarded research hardy investors looking for less-covered equities exposed to industrial tailwinds and an increasingly present commodity supercycle. Granted, these are not meteoric meme stock returns, but the risk and investor base is likely to be different also.

Updated relative valuation metrics v basket of peers

Regardless of the positive price action propelling Tronox to the front of its peer group, relative comps continue to be equally appealing. The stock posts a forward P/E ratio (9.47x) only bettered by Trinseo (6.34x). Book values are among the best in peer-group while Price/CFO (4.81) is also among best-in-class.

Valuation metrics show no real signs of overheating, at least on a relative basis. Notwithstanding, a key drawback regarding relative valuation persists – if the entire basket of peers is overvalued, a spot comparison will provide little insight into asset class pricing. It merits further analysis, but the initial impression bides well.

Outlook

Tronox, like its peer group, remains heavily exposed to a range of macroeconomic forces pressuring price returns. The latest guidance provided some interesting initiatives such as implementing planned regional pricing initiatives geared at matching the uneven levels of industrial ramp-up and inflation globally.

The firm’s vertical integration can facilitate initiatives such as this one while providing the business with meaningful insights into shifting consumer behavior.

Higher volumes and selling prices have provided most recent tailwinds for company earnings, with a 3rd quarter 29% increase in revenues on a year-over-year basis. This can however be somewhat misleading given the atypical nature of the global economy in 2020, as it reeled from the full brunt of a global health pandemic.

Sequentially, titanium dioxide – the characteristic white pigment used in paints and industrial coatings – saw volume declines of around 10% while still benefiting from marginal average selling price increases (~4%) Sequentially Zircon, saw revenue increases generated by upwards pricing pressures (+10%) while suffering somewhat from volume declines (-14%).

The company continued to pay down debt (-$156M) over the 3rd quarter for a total reduction of $639M year-to-date. Over the last 12 months, the company posted total debt of around $2.779B while resorting to drawdowns on cash and cash equivalents (~$309M) to continue to pay it down.

Tronox maintains a gross debt target of about $2.5B. Capital expenditure has been buoyed by initiatives such as the Atlas Campaspe mining development project in Australia and newTRON, the company’s business transformation undertaking. In summary, Capex has increased over the last twelve months by circa ~33%, from $195M in 2020 to ~$250M today.

Tronox has taken initiatives to pay down debt, shore up the balance sheet and reduce interest expenses following the SARS-Cov2 outbreak. LTM interest expense was $172M, one of the lowest levels it has been for the past 4 years.

The balance sheet remains comparably robust, given the extraordinary obstacles navigated over the past 18 months. Receivables and inventory have ballooned – due to bottlenecks and figurative spot fires throughout the commodity supply chain. Widespread economic disruption has wreaked havoc with sales & operations planning processes, being somewhat reflected in current assets.

Risk

Regardless of the positive inroads made by the company, risks continue to remain at the fore. The clamoring ESG movement and sustainability-focused investing are likely to weigh somewhat on the firm as it undertakes different initiatives to woo ethically focused investors.

As a global commodity play heavily focused on transforming natural resources for the benefit of industry, Tronox’s business could befall the feel-good finance crowd looking to shun (allegedly) dirty industries.

Logistics challenges, higher freight costs, and inflationary spikes are also likely to continue to figure on the company’s risk register. While consumer demand is likely to remain strong, the negative effects of supply chain disruption may generate lost opportunities.

The bullwhip effect – a distortion of demand information occasioned by demand variability, specifically following the pandemic and in the wake of a global industrial reopening – remains a real forecasting risk for Tronox. Increasing swings in inventory generated by volatile customer forecasts and delivery schedules in the upstream supply chain could tarnish guidance provided by the company over the coming year.

Organizationally, the firm does have a dual CEO structure also presenting a range of risks such as ambiguity in the strategic vision for the firm, organizational inefficiency, and high potential for ego issues. While by no means do I accuse the firm of these organizational side-effects, they are worth noting given the coming challenges set by a rapidly shifty world economy.

Key Takeaways

Since my last bullish research post, the stock has undeniably fared well, outpacing a tightly bunched peer group and delivering laudable risk-adjusted returns. The firm continues to be a lesser-known, perhaps less followed stock geared at capitalizing on a post-Covid industrial revival.

Upside continues to persist – from a valuation perspective, no wild signs of equity overheating sound alarm bells, and efforts have been made to beef up the balance sheet by paying down debt, maintaining capital discipline and telegraphing comparably conservative forecasts.

Organizationally, a dual CEO mandate presents long-term strategic side-effects while a volatile global supply chain may provide some near-term turbulence.

Yet overall, the stock has essentially done what it says on the box – provide investors with exposure to a commodities boom and an industrial revival likely to continue as the world progressively recovers from a widespread global health pandemic.