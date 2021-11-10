Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AI insurance company Lemonade (LMND) announced alongside its earnings call that it would be buying pay-per-mile AI car insurance provider Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) for $500 million equity value in an all-stock transaction. The deal is worth slightly over $200 million net of cash, with Metromile's shareholders receiving 1 share of Lemonade per 19 shares held. While the nature of the deal could provide more synergies to Lemonade, it does raise questions and red flags within the recent SPAC boom.

Lemonade's Buyout

Lemonade pursued the acquisition for Metromile as it believed that the two companies held a similar vision and had almost identical long-term goals for pioneering the insurance industry via AI, but most importantly to boost Lemonade Car's offerings, which was just announced on November 3.

The deal highlighted four key points:

better pricing and risk selection: Metromile's massive amounts of data and machine learning give it a high degree of accuracy in "identify[ing] low-risk drivers with unrivaled precision, and offer[ing] savings commensurate with their reduced risk." Customers save more, while the insurers are able to identify drivers and driving habits which expose them to the most risk and highest probabilities of accidents.

data: Lemonade Car isn't fully seasoned, and the buyout gives Lemonade access to Metromile's years of accumulated data and billions of data points and predictions. Lemonade is "incurring less risk, and expending less cash" by combining the two as it allows Lemonade Car to skip over the riskiest early years in its lifecycle as it does not have to accumulate data on its own - it now has years of real-world data and applicability at scale to boost its Car product far ahead of its organic growth trajectory.

efficiency: Lemonade sees the buyout as a way to prove "just how much more valuable Metromile’s business would be if it could have bundled with Lemonade’s homeowners insurance, cross-sold to our 1.4 million customers, and leveraged—rather than duplicated—our brand, product, and tech investments." It puts the two tech-first, AI-enabled insurers under the same roof, able to collaborate and innovate together, instead of trying to carve out competing paths in the same business areas. In addition, Metromile's $250 million in cash, $110 million in seasoned in-force premium [IFP] and 49 state licenses are very valuable to Lemonade - it sees benefits arising in just 18 months of closing. However, there could be difficulties combining licenses and rates between the two companies which could spell further trouble in finding these synergies.

Deal Opportunities and Concerns

Metromile's acquisition does bring some key aspects of growth and experience to Lemonade in terms of car insurance products, but overall the acquisition raises some red flags for the companies and SPACs.

During Q2, Metromile witnessed 22.9% y/y growth in direct-earned premium, driven higher by a rebound in driving activity similar to pre-pandemic levels. Pricing changes that recently went into effect in August are expected to boost policies in force during Q3 and beyond, aided by rebounding performance in marketing channels.

Policies in force grew by 2.4% y/y and 8.2% from 2019's levels, representing little growth as retention rates sat at 68% amid higher pay-per-mile insurance cancellations from macro-related factors. In force premium grew by $20 million, +21.5% y/y, to $113 million, although this is just $5 million, +4.6%, higher than 2019; average annual premium per policy was almost 19% higher to $1,181 from driving trends improving.

In addition, Metromile is working quickly on footprint expansion to reach over 50% of its TAM, starting with Indiana, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa and Texas. The five are expected to contribute substantially to policies in force through FY22. Metromile also has a small scale recurring revenue/software model, generating $0.9 million in recurring revenue out of $1.1 million, and a recent deal with Lob to contribute $1.3 million in ARR from Metromile Enterprise brings total booked ARR to $5.4 million.

However, gross margins are still negative, and contribution margins slipped to a negative y/y as the accident loss ratio increased. While Metromile marked an accident contribution margin of 28.8% and a profit of $6.5 million in Q2 2020, increased driving frequency and claims sent accident contribution margin to (3.3%) and a loss of $0.9 million. Total operating expenses growth outpaced direct-earned premium growth, +405.9% compared to +22.9%, widening net loss by 363.8% to $41.3 million.

Metromile also lowered its guidance for the year in terms of in force premium, expecting to finish the year with IFP between $115-125 million, compared to a prior outlook of $143-176 million, which it now expects to achieve in Q3 2022. The new guidance is just 12-21% higher than 2020's ending IFP, and 2-11% higher than Q2's level, suggesting minimal growth.

Metromile is expecting minimal growth through year-end with multiple headwinds persisting, but expects growth to rebound in FY22 aided by new geographical footprint expansion, more efficient marketing, and rebounds in policies in force and pricing boosting premiums.

However, while the acquisition is likely to benefit Lemonade by providing invaluable amounts of data, experience, and go-to-market strategy for Car after its recent launch, the combination of the two is questionable, as they both have fallen prey to a growth-at-all-costs strategy; that is, the two are both seeing accelerating losses.

Lemonade is still seeing strong growth in its model during Q3 - the company marked +86% y/y growth in gross earned premium and +84% y/y growth in IFP (a third sequential q/q record of growth of $50 million); customers grew +45% to 1.36 million, representing healthy q/q growth of +13%. Bundling and cross-selling has seen strong uptake rates, at 8% of total IFP, with cross-selling volumes four times higher with those customers' premiums three times higher than single line customers. Retention is also improving at 82%, up 6 percentage points y/y.

Although Lemonade's Q3 revenues witnessed +101% growth y/y to $35.7 million, total operating expenses grew just as quickly, +107% y/y, to $99.9 million, or 280% of revenues. Therefore, net loss more than doubled to $66.4 million, or 186% of revenues, bringing up concerns of when exactly Lemonade will exhibit positive unit economics to a degree that it can be profitable. Guidance confirmed that concern, with EBITDA guidance lowered to ($184) million at the midpoint, representing an EBITDA margin of (145.5%). The combination of the two grow-at-all-costs strategies raises concerns about the nature of growth moving forward, as it's likely to stick to a similar model with a long timeline to possible profitability as losses continue to widen for both companies.

Flaws in SPACs

From Wall Street's favorite darlings to some of the worst performing names, SPACs have endured their fair share of excessive speculation and optimism to downright pessimism - Metromile has fallen fate to the latter, with the company declining over 80% since its first day of trading following the merger with INSU Acquisition II.

The SPAC process had previously found itself rampant with speculative trading, with many SPACs delivering high double-digit to triple-digit returns rapidly on rumors or simply announcing a merger target. However, concerns have been raised multiple times as some SPACs gave off red flags - Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Group (LCID) the most notorious, with the combination announcement tanking shares nearly 40%. Lucid seems to have used the hype around EV and SPACs at the time to secure itself a 'great' amount of funding, leading to a high valuation, of which early investors ultimately paid the price.

In general, SPACs have not performed well recently - CNBC's SPAC50 index and IPOX's SPAC index have both shown a quick crash after March's hype faded, with little recovery surfacing in November. Over 450 pre-merger SPACs trade below their $10 floor, with very few making positive moves - Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) has been the most notable gainer recently.

Metromile's merger announcement and closing took place during periods of elevated interest in SPACs, last fall and February, and as such, the company received an elevated valuation to garner a higher amount of funding. Metromile was valued in the top 10% of the property and casualty insurance industry, as a startup, and still holds such a valuation at the time of the buyout, even after falling over 80%. In comparison, the company holds valuation multiples much higher than Root (ROOT), which is exhibiting similar growth rates in direct-earned premiums and policies although its revenues decreased substantially y/y. Root has followed a very similar trend following Metromile's merger closing, returning -76%.

Data by YCharts

The valuation of Metromile raises a major red flag for the SPAC process - the SPAC's board never "obtained a third-party valuation or fairness opinion in connection with the Business Combination" and simply valued the company off of experience following discussion with JP Morgan. As such, the valuation of Metromile was perceived to be "$1.2billion on a cash free, debt free basis and anticipated a $200.0million PIPE investment," giving the company an 8.44x insurance revenue multiple for 2021 and 4.66x 2022. These multiples were far above industry multiples and did not necessarily reflect the growth trajectory for the company - Lemonade paid just over $200 million net cash for the company just three-quarters of a year later, and the full $500 million equity value was not even half of the proposed valuation.

INSU's proposed $1.2 billion valuation was later revised to a $956 million pro-forma valuation, stated as 21.5x 2022 contribution profit, and 15.9x 2022 gross profit - Metromile has already decreased guidance and delayed targets for IFP, which are likely to impact levels of contribution and gross profit for 2022. Again, it was not possible to predict these material changes two to three quarters in advance when the deal was being made, but again a valuation with multiples at the top end of peers looks to have significantly overpriced the company.

SPACs also have fallen prey to overselling, and overshooting financial projections to achieve higher valuations and thus higher funding. Companies going public via the SPAC route can publish projections and outlooks, while those pursuing IPOs are not able to. Metromile is nowhere near the first company to cut guidance, but a guidance cut to a SPAC-birthed company can send shockwaves as it inherently could impact all of the projections the company was valued upon - Arrival's (ARVL) production volume cut sent shares down 20% after hours.

Here, Metromile was sold as a "flexible and scalable platform that will accommodate significant growth as well as expansion into new business areas, and... is clearly capable of developing enterprise quality software for the auto insurance industry." In accordance with a valuation based of 'tech' and 'AI', Metromile's SPAC oversold its true value, when looking at buyout value compared to its original merger value. The company has just $5 million in booked ARR following its recent deal, just over 1% of its fully-diluted acquisition value, and has struggled to grow past 2019 levels, not reflecting ease of scalability as policies in force grew in the low single-digits on a two year basis.

While there are a few other potential red flags in SPACs, the major red flags raised here by Metromile's acquisition by Lemonade is the issue of valuation - the company was valued significantly higher and was bought out in less than a year for not even half of that original valuation. If Metromile's team truly believed in the future of the company and the rationality behind its original valuation, it would seem like they should have not thrown in the towel for a much lower valuation if growth and future opportunities existed - this adds more doubts to the company's viable path to profitability, and the combined entity's, as both Lemonade and Metromile have horrendously negative operating margins.

Overall

Both Metromile and Lemonade could potentially be positioned to disrupt the insurance industry via an AI approach, but neither of the two have hit the mark. Metromile has struggled to grow within some KPIs, and while Lemonade has seen better growth metrics, the company is nowhere near close to justifying spending $100 million to make $36 million in revenues, as it currently is not a sustainable growth model.

The Metromile acquisition could boost some numbers and premiums and give Car a liftoff, but it could prove slightly difficult to integrate seamlessly. The valuation of the acquisition also raised major red flags about the SPAC process, with Metromile accepting a valuation about 40% of its originally proposed valuation of $1.2 billion - the SPAC board never obtained a third-party valuation, and possibly significantly overpriced the company and its near-term prospects to investors who ultimately bit the bullet. These concerns about SPACs, and differences between board and investor interests should be kept in mind when investing in pre and post-SPAC companies.