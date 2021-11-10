Is SPHY A Safe Dividend ETF For Long-Term Investors?

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) provides exposure to non-investment grade corporate debt issued by U.S. companies. While commonly referred to as "junk bonds", this is an important segment of fixed income that can reward investors through an attractive yield and return potential. Despite the unprecedented global disruptions over the past year, junk bonds have performed well and we expect more upside in the ongoing post-pandemic recovery which remains a positive fundamental tailwind for the group. SPHY with a 5.2% dividend yield is a good option for long-term investors to gain targeted exposure to a core asset class that can work as an income component within a diversified portfolio. We are bullish on SPHY with junk bonds well-positioned to outperform through 2022.

What is the SPHY ETF?

The SPHY ETF technically tracks the "ICE BofA US High Yield Index" with a portfolio of over 2,130 individual bonds from more than 300 companies and issuers. This type of diversification is particularly important in the world of high-yield because it allows the entire portfolio to balance company-specific risks and absorb any potential defaults while capturing the major themes driving returns in the category.

High yield bonds are those graded below the BBB- or an equivalent according to a major credit rating agency as a reflection of the issuer's default potential wherein a company does not pay the interest due or the principal amount at maturity. These bonds are often issued at higher interest rates to compensate investors for the higher risk while the actual pricing is based on market conditions.

Taking a look at the current SPHY portfolio, 52% of the holdings are rated in the BB category, followed by 35% in B, and 12% in CCC or lower. The maturity profile of the fund can be described as intermediate with about 55% of the bonds maturing between 3 and 7 years. The adjusted average duration of 4 years suggests a moderate level of sensitivity to changes in interest rates. There is a wide range of corporates with otherwise good diversification between 20% in consumer cyclical, 16% in the communications sector, 14% in consumer staples, and 13% from energy companies as the most well-represented sectors.

In terms of underlying holdings, the key takeaway here is that the high yield bond issuers encompass major well-recognized corporations like Ford Motor Company (F), American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), and MGM Resorts International (MGM) as a few examples. While bonds from these companies are "non-investment grade" based on key credit metrics like their balance sheet leverage and interest coverage; the underlying trends over the past year including stronger sales and earnings outlook correspond to improving credit conditions.

The good news is that the current default rate for U.S. high yield is on track to end the year under 1%, the lowest level since 2007. Indeed, compared to the depths of the pandemic in 2020, high yield corporates are benefiting from the strong macro environment which has translated into higher earnings and cash flows allowing debt obligations to be met. High-yield credit spreads, a measure of the segment's risk relative to Treasuries, have collapsed to pre-pandemic levels. The chart below highlights the "option-adjusted-spread" for BB-rated high yield which we use here as a proxy for the market-implied credit risk in the category highlighting are now stabilized conditions.

This declining credit risk observed over the past year has in part driven a 41% total return for the SPHY ETF since the lows of 2020, or 12% from the end of 2019 as a pre-pandemic reference point. This year, the fund has returned a more moderate 5.4% which is in line with the average annual return from the underlying index this past decade around 5% per year.

SPHY Dividend

A significant portion of the fund's return is in the form of the monthly distribution which is variable and based on the interest income of the bond portfolio. SPHY has a consistent pattern of setting the dividend ex-date on the first business day of each month with payment for shareholders about 1 week later. In other words, investors need to buy shares by month end to be eligible for the next payout. The current yield of 5.2% has declined over the past year as the share price of the fund gained amid the economic recovery.

SPHY versus HYG

SPHY is not the only "high yield bond ETF" available to investors considering several alternative funds that follow a similar strategy while technically tracking different indexes. We contrast SPHY with the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) which is one of the largest ETFs in the category by AUM. SPHY has some key advantages in our opinion that make it a better choice for exposure to the category.

First, the SPHY expense ratio at 0.1% makes it a true low-cost fund compared to the 0.48% fee for HYG. Over the past year, we note that SPHY with a 9.6% total return has outperformed the 6.9% from HYG. The explanation here comes down to the underlying tracking index. For example, SPHY only includes bonds that have at least 18 months to final maturity, while HYG includes these short-term bonds. The result has been a stronger performance this year considering some yield curve dynamics. Finally, SPHY also offers a higher dividend yield compared to 4.1% in HYG. To be clear, either fund may outperform over any particular time frame but SPHY is our favorite between the two.

Is SPHY A Good Long-Term Investment?

Heading into 2022, the major theme in the market continues to be the ongoing economic recovery including the recent encouraging data with a sharp decline in Covid cases. From a high-level perspective, resilient global growth can represent a positive operating and financial environment for all companies. Some sectors including technology, energy, and financials have been particularly strong and we expect these trends to continue going forward.

As it relates to fixed-fixed and the SPHY ETF, the main concern comes down to the interest rate outlook as a potential headwind. Elevated inflation trends in the U.S. have pushed the Fed towards taking a more hawkish approach towards monetary policy including signals for a possible rate hike by next year. Treasury rates have been climbing over the past year although are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

While it's clear that significantly higher interest rates would be bearish for bonds, we make the case that the high-yield segment can survive moderately higher rates from current levels. The key monitoring point is going to be the credit spreads and all indications are that conditions should remain favorable. Longer-term, beyond a catastrophic financial crisis type of scenario, investors should continue to expect positive returns from bonds and we believe high-yield can outperform investment grade.

Is SPHY A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

We rate SPHY as a buy based on a view that the positive macro growth outlook can support fundamentals for high-yield corporates and ultimately outweigh near-term interest rate volatility. While investors should not expect to "get rich" with this ETF, it works best as a component of a diversified portfolio that includes stocks and bonds. To answer the question posed with the title of this article, we believe SPHY is a safe dividend ETF considering an expectation for a relatively tight trading range and limited volatility at the market price.

On the downside, the main risks to consider are going to be at the extremes. A significant climb in interest rates or a more aggressively hawkish Fed would likely pressure sentiment towards bonds. Similarly, a concerning deterioration to the global growth outlook would likely also weigh on the performance of high-yield corporates. Overall, SPHY is a high-quality fund that offers a compelling dividend yield and steady returns as a good dividend ETF.