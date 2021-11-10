ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

This dividend ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding their past performance and their current portfolio quality.

IDV strategy and portfolio

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) has been tracking the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index since 06/11/2007. It has a portfolio of 100 stocks (about 120 holdings in total including cash in various currencies, funds and derivatives), an SEC yield of 5.12% and a total expense ratio of 0.49%.

As described by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the investable universe includes stocks incorporated in developed countries except the U.S. (S&P EPAC BMI and S&P Canada BMI indices) and excludes REITs.

At every annual reconstitution, eligible stocks must have:

paid dividends in each of the previous three years,

a dividend-per-share greater or equal to its three-year average,

a 5-year average dividend coverage ratio greater than or equal to two-thirds of the 5-year average of the corresponding S&P BMI country index, or greater than 118%,

a non-negative trailing 12-month EPS,

at least US$1 billion in float-adjusted market capitalization (US$ 750 million for current constituents),

at least US$3 million in 3-month average daily volume.

Then, eligible stocks are ranked by IAD yield. The top 100 are selected as index constituents. Specific rules are applied on current constituents to limit turnover. Weights are calculated based on IAD yield and adjusted by country, with a maximum weight of 10% by constituent, 30% by country and 30% by GICS sector. A constituent may be excluded at any time if the company eliminates or drastically cuts its dividend, or if it is affected by a bankruptcy or delisting event.

About 60% of asset value is in Europe and the second region is Asia with 22%. The next chart lists the top 10 countries (with an aggregate weight about 85%). The UK is the heaviest one by far with almost 23%.

IDV countries. Chart: author with Fidelity data.

The fund is overweight in financials (31%) and utilities (21%). Other sectors don’t exceed 10%.

IDV sectors. Chart: author with Fidelity data.

A P/E ratio of 9.18 gives the illusion that IDV is a bargain. However, valuation ratios are naturally cheap, and mostly irrelevant, in the fund’s heaviest sector. As a reminder, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has a P/E of 11.4.

Large-cap companies represent 71.4% of the portfolio.

Chart: author with Fidelity data.

The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 28% of asset value. The top two names weigh 4.6% and 5.9% as of writing. The idiosyncratic risk related to other individual stocks is low.

Name and U.S. ticker (the fund may invest in local ticker) Weight (%) Sector Location Rio Tinto (RIO) 5.9 Materials United Kingdom British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) 4.55 Consumer Staples United Kingdom Naturgy Energy Group S.A. (OTCPK:GASNY) 2.69 Utilities Spain Swisscom AG (OTCPK:SCMWY) 2.33 Communication Switzerland Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 2.31 Financials Canada GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 2.18 Health Care United Kingdom Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCPK:HSNGF) 2.18 Financials Hong Kong SSE plc (OTCPK:SSEZY) 2.12 Utilities United Kingdom ACS, Actividades de Construcción (OTCPK:ACSAY) 2.08 Industrials Spain Eni (E) 1.96 Energy Italy

Past performance compared to competitors

The next table compares IDV performance since 12/1/2007 with:

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), reviewed here (yield about 2.9%).

The First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend ETF (FGD), reviewed here (yield about 4.3%).

The WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL) (yield about 1.6%).

Since 12/1/2007 Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility IDV 35.63% 2.21% -67.65% 0.2 21.18% PID 44.19% 2.66% -64.74% 0.21 19.42% FGD 63.91% 3.61% -67.80% 0.26 21.04% DNL 119.20% 5.79% -39.35% 0.4 16.58%

Data calculated with Portfolio123, reinvesting dividends.

As a reference, SPY has returned 320% in the same time (10.85% annualized). IDV annualized total return since 2012 is underwhelming and significantly behind its competitors with lower yields. DNL, a low-yield dividend growth fund with quality filters, is the best performer here.

In fact, IDV has suffered a capital decay close to 38% since inception, as shown on the next chart. Distributions have offset the loss, but a 35% total return in 14 years is quite disappointing.

IDV share price by TradingView on Seeking Alpha

It doesn’t look great for an income-seeking investor, considering the tax paid on distributions and inflation.

Takeaway

IDV holds 100 dividend stocks from developed countries. The concentration of over 50% of asset value in two sectors is a factor of risk. Moreover, 31% is in financials, which means the fund's cheap valuation ratios are not meaningful. Its high yield looks attractive for income-seeking investors, but the share price has lost 38% in 14 years. IDV might be a good instrument for swing trading or tactical allocation, but it is not compelling as a buy-and-hold investment. IDV is one of the many high-yield funds to have suffered a large capital decay over the years. Despite a lower yield, I prefer the WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL): it has better quality filters, a higher total return in the past and a much lower risk measured in maximum drawdown and historical volatility. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (DNL is part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.