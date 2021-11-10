Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Neutral rating to Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU). I previously initiated on ROKU with an article published on June 2, 2021.

ROKU witnessed a share price correction and a reduced consensus price target, despite reporting above-expectations earnings in the third quarter of this year. This is because the market has lowered expectations of Roku's future growth after assessing the company's Q3 2021 earnings in greater depth and focusing on specific areas of weaknesses.

Looking ahead, investors need to consider whether Roku can deliver faster active account growth and improve the gross profit margin for its player segment in the coming quarters. Notably, the company's Q4 2021 management guidance and the recent cut in sell-side's consensus forecasts suggest a dim outlook for ROKU in the near term.

I still rate ROKU's shares as a Hold. Taking into account Roku's rich valuations and the poor near-term earnings outlook, Roku's shares are not a Buy even with the recent stock price weakness.

Did Roku Beat Their Earnings Estimate?

Roku, Inc.'s stock price dropped by -12% from $313.66 as of November 3, 2021 to $277.17 as of November 8, 2021, after the company announced its Q3 2021 financial results on November 3 after trading hours.

Judging ROKU by its post-results announcement share price performance alone, it would have seemed that Roku, Inc.'s bottom line came in below market expectations. But the contrary is true, as Roku beat the Wall Street analysts' consensus earnings estimate.

As per the company's Q3 2021 shareholder letter, Roku, Inc.'s top line expanded by +51% YoY to $680 million in the most recent quarter, which was in line with the sell-side analysts' sales forecast. More importantly, ROKU's diluted earnings per share jumped by +433% from $0.09 in Q3 2020 to $0.48 in Q3 2021, and this was ahead of market consensus' earnings estimate by a mile. According to Seeking Alpha's earnings surprise data for the stock, the Wall Street analysts had initially expected ROKU to deliver a much lower earnings per share of $0.07 in the recent quarter.

Apart from the recent share price correction, the sell-side analysts' consensus target price for ROKU was also cut by -10% from $450.71 to $407.17 after the company reported its Q3 2021 earnings. Although ROKU's Q3 earnings were above expectations, it is clear that there are other aspects of Roku, Inc.'s recent quarterly financial results that did not meet market expectations, which I elaborate on in the subsequent section.

What To Expect From Roku's Recent Earnings

Investors came to expect a dimmer outlook for ROKU after evaluating the company's Q3 2021 earnings, and that explained Roku, Inc.'s poor share price performance in recent days.

There are three key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings, which set the expectations for the company's financial performance in the quarters ahead.

Firstly, ROKU's active accounts only increased by +1.3 million in Q3 2021. In comparison, Roku, Inc. added 5.2 million, 2.4 million and 1.5 million net new active accounts in Q4 2020, Q1 2021 and Q2 2021, respectively. This also meant that ROKU's QoQ growth in active accounts slowed from +11.3% in Q4 2020 and +4.7% in Q1 2021 to +2.8% and +2.4% for Q2 2021 and Q3 2021, respectively. In the company's Q3 2021 10-Q filing, Roku, Inc defines active accounts as "the number of distinct user accounts that have streamed content on our platform within the last 30 days", and noted that the number of active accounts "is a relevant measure to gauge the size of our user base."

It appears that Roku, Inc. finds it challenging to accelerate the company's growth in the core U.S. market, while foreign market expansion will take time. This is validated by ROKU's comments at its recent Q3 2021 earnings call, where the company acknowledged that "the vast majority of the active account base is in the U.S. historically", despite the fact that the "international (markets or segment) has been growing faster than the U.S." Roku also added at the Q3 results briefing that it expects "over time, international will become a greater share of the active accounts", which implies that the company will be still dependent on US market growth in the near term.

Secondly, Roku's above-expectations Q3 2021 earnings for the company as a whole masked the weakness in the company's player business segment. A +82% YoY in revenue contributed by the platform business segment to $583 million in Q3 2021 was partially offset by a -26% YoY decrease in the player business segment revenue to $97 million over the same period. Furthermore, the player business segment's gross profit margin worsened from -5.9% in Q2 2021 to -15.0% in Q3 2021, as per the company's Q3 2021 shareholder letter.

Notably, ROKU mentioned at the company's Q3 2021 investor briefing that it "chose to insulate our consumers from increased component and logistics costs" which hurt the player segment's gross margins, and stressed that it is "focusing on driving account growth as opposed to trying to focus on the player gross margin." But things don't seem to be working well. Roku, Inc.'s gross margin got worse in the recent quarter, but active account growth continues to slow and the player segment's revenue is also declining.

Thirdly, there are no signs that the dispute between Roku, Inc. and Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube TV could be resolved any time soon, judging by comments from the company at its recent results briefing.

In my June 2, 2021 initiation article for ROKU, I noted that the company had "a recent dispute with Google's YouTube TV" that started in April 2021. In late-October 2021, CNBC reported that "anyone who buys a new Roku device after Dec. 9 will not be able to install YouTube apps" based on the latest decision made by Google. Notably, ROKU's October 21, 2021 blog post refers to YouTube TV's recent move as "blatant retaliation and monopoly conduct."

In response, Roku highlighted at the company's Q3 2021 results briefing that "we're working to resolve this matter", but noted that "I don't have new info for you" and "we don't have an update." There is uncertainty whether the current dispute can be resolved in a month's time before December 9.

In summary, there are expectations that ROKU's future financial performance might be disappointing, as implied by the key takeaways and insights drawn from the company's recent earnings.

ROKU Stock Forecast

ROKU is guiding for net revenue of $893 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million in Q4 2021, based on the midpoint of the company's management guidance disclosed in its Q3 shareholder letter. This implies that Roku, Inc.'s YoY revenue growth will slow from +58% in Q4 2020 and +51% in Q3 2021 to +37% in Q4 2021. It also means that the company's EBITDA is expected to decrease by -38% YoY and -46% QoQ in the fourth quarter of this year.

The company's management guidance for Q4 2021 was clearly disappointing, as evidenced by the fact that the Wall Street analysts had reduced their fourth-quarter top line and bottom line forecasts for ROKU by -5% and -80%, respectively in the past one month.

In my opinion, Roku, Inc.'s management guidance is realistic, considering expectations that certain trends such as slower active account growth and negative gross margins for the player segment are expected to continue into the final quarter of this year.

Is ROKU Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I maintain my Neutral or Hold investment rating for Roku stock.

I cautioned in my June 2, 2021 initiation article for Roku that "ROKU's FY 2021 financial performance could come in below expectations", and highlighted that "lofty market expectations have been priced into the stock's valuations."

Although Roku's Q3 2021 earnings were higher than what the market had expected, the company actually disappointed investors in areas such as the number of active accounts and the player business segment's profitability and this led to the stock's share price correction in recent days.

Even though ROKU's shares have declined by -12% since it reported Q3 2021 earnings, the stock's valuations remain expensive. Roku is valued by the market at 78.5 times consensus forward fiscal 2021 EV/EBITDA and 65.7 times consensus forward fiscal 2022 EV/EBITDA as per S&P Capital IQ data. The stock also trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 12.6 times and 9.2 times, respectively.

On the flip side, I acknowledged in my June 2021 article on ROKU that the company "is a proxy for increased advertising budget allocation to streaming platforms", and noted that it is a beneficiary of "the continued structural shift in TV advertising budgets to streaming platforms, as evidenced by the strong platform revenue growth." I have not changed my positive long-term view of the company. As noted earlier in this article, Roku's platform business continued to see a strong +82% YoY segment revenue growth in Q3 2021.

I retain a Neutral rating for Roku in consideration of these various factors.