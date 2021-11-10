ewg3D/iStock via Getty Images

Since putting out my cautious note on Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) this past March, the shares are up ~15.5% against a gain of ~19.4% for the S&P 500. My earlier hesitancy cost me, and I thought I’d check in on the name to see if it’s worth buying back into this company. I’ll try to make this determination by looking at the most recent financial performance here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying company. Finally, I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t spend at least some time proselytizing about the yield-enhancing, risk-reducing potential of selling put options.

I’ll leap right to the point here, dear readers, because I know you’re a busy group. I continue to think that this is a wonderful business. In many ways, this is my favourite of the Class 1 railroads because it touches the most economically relevant coasts of North America, and because it has the capacity to largely bypass Chicago. Additionally, the company is showing some great improvement relative to the same period in 2020. That said, valuation does matter, even for the best of companies. In many ways, CNI is trading at or very close to record levels. I think there’s a strong negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns, and for that reason, I would recommend continuing to avoid these shares until price drops to match value. I’d be very happy to buy this stock at $85, but the current price makes no sense to me. Unfortunately, the current valuation is so out of whack that we can’t really generate decent premia with put options. We must sit and wait for the stock to drop, and when it does, I’ll buy aggressively.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial performance has been reasonably good here relative to the same period in 2020. Specifically, revenue is ~5.5% higher, and net income is up by a whopping 45% over the same period last year. Investors have been rewarded by this improvement, with a 6.7% uptick in dividends, and a stock buyback 34% higher during the first nine months of 2021 relative to the same period a year ago. For people who care about such things, the operating ratio has improved also, down 90 basis points from the year ago period.

In addition, the capital structure is a bit better than it was the same time last year, with long-term debt down ~1.4%, while the cash position has expanded by just under 11%. In some sense, this is a much less risky bet than it was during the height (depths?) of the pandemic.

I’m sort of a “glass half empty” kind of guy, though, so I wanted to compare the first nine months of 2021 to the same period in 2019, which, for the record, was no great shakes. Revenue in the first nine months of this year is about 5.7% lower than the same period in 2019, but net income is ~9.5% higher. Long-term debt has also expanded by about 5.5%, and interest expense for the first nine months of 2021 was fully 35% higher than the comparable period in 2019. Thus, I’d suggest that comparisons to the awful 2020 may give us too rosy a picture of the situation at CNI.

That said, this is still a spectacular business with a host of strategic advantages that I’ve written about extensively in my earlier articles in this name. In particular, I like the fact that the railroad touches the three most relevant coasts of the North American continent, and that the Elgin railroad allows them to largely bypass the perennially congested city of Chicago. For that reason, I’d be very happy to own shares in this business at the right price.

The Stock

Those who read my stuff regularly know that I will avoid a great company if the stock isn’t cheap enough. The reason for this is that I think a great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. The very recent price history of CN stock demonstrates this principle fairly well in my view. Specifically, if someone bought these shares on October 22nd, they’re down approximately 2.7% on their investment. If someone bought the identical shares 10 days earlier, they’d be up about 14%. The amount we pay for an investment really, really matters, and so I insist on only ever buying cheap stocks.

I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like sales, earnings, free cash flow, book value and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. To say that CNI is not cheap on this basis would be an understatement, per the following two charts.

That said, the longs can take some consolation from the fact that the company is not at a record valuation on a PE basis, per the following.

It’s close, but not quite a record PE.

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a relatively standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company’s growth rate. Applying this approach to CNI at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~7%. I like CNI a great deal, but the notion that, over the long term, a railroad is going to grow at 3 times “normal” economic growth is very optimistic in my view. For these reasons, I can’t recommend buying this stock at current prices.

Options Update

By my count, I’ve generated a little over $3,000 in options premia from this stock. I’m still somewhat surprised (and disappointed) by the fact that I didn’t get exercised at a net price of $79.40 after the market cratered in 2020, because I think that would have been a great entry price for these shares. The problem is that the shares rebounded dramatically after the March 2020 tumult. My disappointment aside, I think my history here represents the power of short puts: they either just generate extra cash for my “whiskey acquisition fund” or they “force” me to buy great companies at great prices. Obviously, this premia is paltry compared to the gains that long investors have made. That’s true, but nothing can take my premia from me at this point, whereas I think there’s a strong probability that the “gains” enjoyed by stockholders are temporary. The market giveth, and the market taketh awayeth.

While I normally like to try to repeat success, I can’t do so in this case, as the stock price is too far above what I consider to be a reasonable entry price. Specifically, I’d be very happy to buy this wonderful business at ~$85 per share. The premia on offer for puts with a strike that get us to that price are currently too thin to make it worth it, I’m afraid. Specifically, the April 22 puts with a strike of $85 are currently bid at $0.30. I think a yield of ⅓ of a percent for 5 months isn’t worth the effort. For that reason, I’m obliged to simply sit and wait for price to inevitably drop to match value.

Conclusion

This is a fine business, with a virtually impenetrable “moat.” Does that make the shares infinitely valuable, though? It does not, in my view. I think investors who purchase shares at current levels will be shown a potentially painful lesson: it’s possible to buy a wonderful business and still lose money on your investment. By some measures, this stock is the most expensive it's been in history, and I think that’s a recipe for disaster. While I like to sell puts on overpriced stocks, in order to generate premia and/or be obliged to buy into a great company at a great price, that’s not possible in this case. The shares are so far above what I think is a reasonable price, the options market offers very little in the way of opportunities. For that reason, I must continue to wait for the shares of this excellent business to return to something like normal before I buy back in. I’m very patient, willing to miss out on future price rises from here, as I think those prices rises will be transitory.