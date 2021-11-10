Carl Court/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I have kept my Neutral rating for Airbnb, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares after the company's recent earnings report. My prior initiation article for the company was published five months ago.

After a review of Airbnb's earnings, I think that supply is the key downside risk for the company. The company did not provide details on the company's active listings in specific markets and urban areas, and it also did not indicate if there was an increase of the number of Hosts in the recent quarter. Assuming supply does not increase significantly going forward, there could be potentially a supply-demand imbalance in the future resulting in below-expectations earnings. More importantly, investors also need to consider valuations. My price target for ABNB does not imply significant appreciation potential. This explains my decision to retain my current Neutral or Hold rating for the stock.

Airbnb Earnings

Airbnb reported its Q3 2021 earnings on November 4, 2021 after the market closed. The company's most recent quarterly financial performance was good on an absolute basis and also exceeded market expectations.

ABNB's revenue expanded by +67% YoY to $2,237 million in the third quarter of 2021 as per its Q3 2021 shareholder letter. It is noteworthy that Airbnb's Q3 2021 top line was +36% higher as compared to pre-pandemic levels in Q3 2019, and this also set a new record high in terms of the company's quarterly sales.

Airbnb also reversed from losses between Q4 2020 and Q2 2021 to generate a positive diluted earnings per share of $1.22 in the recent quarter. In addition, ABNB's actual Q3 2021 earnings per share came in +74% higher than the sell-side's initial forecast of $0.70 per share. Separately, Airbnb's revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was +9% above the market consensus' earlier sales estimate.

ABNB's shares were up by +12% from $178.45 as of November 4, 2021 to $200.32 as of November 8, 2021, which sent a clear signal that the market liked the company's recent set of earnings.

But I have a mixed view of Airbnb's Q3 2021 results, notwithstanding the earnings beat and the good post-results announcement stock price performance. This is because the company's future outlook is more dependent on supply rather than demand.

At the company's Q3 2021 earnings call, ABNB noted that there was a "44% spike in nights booked for stays crossing borders coming into the United States on Airbnb", a week after "President Biden announced the reopening of the borders for international travelers coming to the United States." It is apparent that demand is not an issue. On the flip side, an April 26, 2021 Wall Street Journal article noted that "a Skift analysis published earlier this month showed Airbnb lost hosts throughout the pandemic."

Airbnb's Q3 2021 financial numbers and disclosures give an indication of how the future supply looks like.

On the positive side of things, ABNB revealed in its shareholder letter that the company's active listings in the North America and Europe, more specifically non-urban areas in these markets, grew by +15% as compared to the first quarter of 2021. Separately, Airbnb's new "I am Flexible" scheduling option has been well-received with cumulative searches exceeding half a billion since its introduction in May 2021 as disclosed at its recent earnings call.

These two data points are very significant. It shows that active listings are growing in certain markets and areas. Also, an increasing number of people are becoming more flexible in terms of travel timing & destination, which makes it easier for ABNB to match demand and supply.

On the negative side of things, ABNB did not provide details of the company's active listings' growth in urban areas in Europe & North America, and other geographic markets. Furthermore, Airbnb failed to offer an update on the total number of Hosts it has as of September 30, 2021, repeating the same "4 million" figure it stated earlier for end-Q2 2021.

Has Airbnb Been Profitable In 2021?

Airbnb was in the red between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021 as mentioned above, and ABNB finally turned the corner in the recent quarter. This is mainly attributable to the positive effects of operating leverage and a relatively lower dependence on marketing via internet search engines.

To understand the impact of operating leverage, one just needs to look at the difference in growth rates for Airbnb's top line and bottom line. ABNB's quarterly revenue expanded by +36% over a two-year period to hit the $2.2 billion mark in Q3 2021, but the company's quarterly earnings increased by +380% YoY vis-a-vis Q3 2019. Airbnb's EBITDA margin also improved from 19% in Q3 2019 to 49% in Q3 2021.

ABNB mentioned that "reduced variable costs, lower marketing expense" were the key drivers of its EBITDA margin expansion in the recent quarter. A lower proportion of variable costs and a resulting larger proportion of fixed expenses translate into a higher degree of operating leverage.

Separately, Airbnb emphasized at the company's Q3 2021 results briefing that it has "reduced our reliance on search engine marketing" before the pandemic, and noted that "we have shifted it (the marketing focus) even just more significantly, more quickly" in the past two years. It is worthy to note that ABNB revealed that less than 10% of its traffic came from paid sources in Q3 2021.

What's A Fair Price for Airbnb Stock?

My fair price for Airbnb stock is $227, which is equivalent to a market value of $142 billion.

I value ABNB's shares by applying a 15 times forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple to the market consensus' FY 2023 revenue forecast of $9.0 billion as per S&P Capital IQ data, and the Wall Street analysts' consensus net cash estimate of $7.4 billion at the beginning of fiscal 2023. The market's expectations of an annual sales growth in excess of +20% for Airbnb in both FY 2022 and FY 2023 do not seem excessive. Listed consumer marketplace peers like DoorDash (DASH) as an example are also currently trading at forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples in the teens, so a mid-teens valuation multiple for Airbnb is appropriate.

My $227 target price for ABNB implies a +13% upside to the stock's last traded price of $200.32 as of November 8, 2021.

Is Airbnb Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

I have decided to maintain my Hold rating for Airbnb stock.

The price target and implied return for ABNB at +13% is decent, but not sufficient to justify an upgrade of the stock's rating to Bullish. Although demand remains robust, the major risk is that Airbnb does not have sufficient supply to capitalize on this. In the worst case scenario, lower-than-expected supply and weaker-than-expected revenue growth coupled with the negative effects of operating leverage (it cuts both ways) could lead to earnings misses in the subsequent quarters.