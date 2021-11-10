pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

I’ve been pounding the table on Farmer Mac (NYSE:AGM) for over two years on Seeking Alpha. My first article was titled “Buy Farmer Mac – A Safe Stock in a Messy and Expensive World”. The stock was $80 then. It got cut in half by COVID and took a long time to recover. But the stock is now at $129, and a buyer two years ago would have collected about $7 in dividends since then. That’s a total return of 70%. That sounds great, but remarkably the S&P 500 is up 60% since then, so my call was only pretty good.

Why I liked Farmer Mac then and still like it now – a summary

Farmer Mac is a bank-like lender to farmers and other entities that serve rural communities. It differs from a bank in two key ways. First and foremost, Farmer Mac’s debt has the implied guarantee of the US government. Second, because of that implied guarantee, it funds its loans through public issuances of debt, not consumer deposits. Farmer Mac is similar to banks in that it makes its money by managing three risks – credit, interest rate, and capital risk. Farmer Mac has managed these risks very, very well over time, as evidenced by its third quarter earnings report:

Credit risk

Farmer Mac has $23 billion of farm assets. Its bad loan chargeoffs during Q3? $0. That’s right, $0. As they were during Q2 of this year. And Q1. No loan chargeoffs for three quarters in a row is essentially unprecedented for a lending institution of that size. If you are interested, my original article explains how Farmer Mac does it.

Interest rate risk

Lending institutions are at risk of narrowing interest margins due to changing market interest rates and/or to increasing competition. Farmer Mac’s interest margin during Q3 was 99 basis points (bp), up from 96 bp a year ago. It has ranged from 90 to 100 for over a decade, with an upward bias. Nearly every bank’s interest margin today is well below its decade-ago level. Farmer Mac’s cheap government-sponsored debt gives it room to spend to carefully hedge its interest rate risks.

Capital risk

Government regulation requires banks to maintain more capital as a percent of their assets as their credit and interest rate risks grow. Banks are usually required to hold 10% or more of capital to assets. Farmer Mac’s equity capital is less than 5% of assets, and excluding preferred stock is only 3% of assets. Yet because of its super-low credit and interest rate risks, a full $480 million of its $1.2 billion of its capital at the end of Q3 was excess capital. This excess capital gives the company more than enough room to grow earning assets and maintain strong dividend growth.

The new news: Not much, but it’s all good

The key attribute of Farmer Mac is that nothing much ever happens; the company keeps chugging along generating stable asset and earnings growth. But a few issues have arisen on the margin that should add a bit of value:

Possible helpful proposed legislation for farmers

The infrastructure bill if passed will ultimately make transportation of goods easier, which will make trade easier. Farmers are major exporters, so this bill is a clear positive for them. The infrastructure bill also would increase access to broadband in rural areas, and GPS and other technology are more and more important tools for farmers. Finally, pushes for renewable energy are great for the rural solar, wind, and biodiesel projects that Farmer Mac finances.

Farmer Mac’s first asset-backed security (ABS)

This is an alternative to Farmer Mac’s medium-term note financing. It helps Farmer Mac diversify its funding sources and very marginally reduces its need for capital. A very minor plus for shareholders.

Acquired a loan servicer

Servicers collect loan payments. Farmer Mac historically hired servicers, now it owns one that will collect some of its loans. That could save the company a bit of money and possibly allow Farmer Mac to originate more complex loans. Again, a tiny benefit.

Valuation: The stock is still cheap, but not super cheap

As we value investors do, I start with earnings. Here are my EPS forecasts for this year and next year:

As the table shows, I expect more of the same for next year – 8-10% earning asset growth and stable margins. The stock is now selling at 11 times my resulting $11.50 earnings estimate for ‘22. That is nearly 25% less than the 14-15 multiples of the two regional banks (the best comparables) Zion’s (ZION) and PNC (PNC). And of course, Farmer Mac is selling at only 50% of the S&P 500’s P/E ratio.

I expect Farmer Mac’s EPS to grow by at least 8% a year over the next five years, and its current $3.52 dividend should increase by 10% a year. It is hard for me to believe that regional banks or the S&P 500 will do any better and are more likely to do worse. So, why is Farmer Mac at 25% and 50% discounts, respectively? I can’t figure out a good reason. If you can’t think of a good reason either, buy some.

My target price is $175, which would bring Farmer Mac to the regional bank multiple. That’s up 35% from the current price. Not as much at the 130% upside at the start of this year when the stock was $75, but not too bad for this stable earnings machine.