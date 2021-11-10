Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) recently reported earnings before the bell on November 4 and the market responded to the revenue and non-GAAP EPS beat by sending the stock up 11% from the previous market close.

Data by YCharts

DigitalOcean has more than doubled its sales multiple since August and is currently at its highest valuation since going public at the end of March. Considering that the price is up over 140% since its IPO and up 38% since I last wrote about the company in September, it is well worth considering whether the stock remains a buy.

Data by YCharts

Reasons Why I Still Consider DigitalOcean a Buy

There is little doubt that DigitalOcean is a very highly valued stock and anyone investing at current prices is expecting perfection in the company's execution moving forward. The good news is that management has shown the ability to execute flawlessly up until now.

The reason why I still consider DigitalOcean a buy, even at current high valuations, is that the company has been firing on all cylinders. Recently reported results show that the company is currently on schedule to achieve the company's goal of a billion-dollars in revenue by the end of 2024, which is a 33% compounded annual growth rate, which was above where many analysts were projecting when I first mentioned that goal in my previous article on the company.

While analyst revenue estimates have been ramping up since the company has gone public and is getting closer to what the company is projecting, I believe analysts are still underestimating the company's potential. CEO Yancey Spruill has mentioned in interviews before that he believes DigitalOcean is sitting on a multibillion-dollar opportunity over the longer term and believes DigitalOcean can become an iconic company over the next five to seven years.

Data by YCharts

The other thing that I like about the company is, unlike many other young, growth companies in the market, the company is already free cash flow positive and the management strongly believes in profitable growth, which the company is close to achieving on a GAAP basis.

In a cmlviz interview from a few months ago, CEO Yancey Spruill indicated that in addition to growing very rapidly, DigitalOcean is destined to be a Free Cash Flow machine. There are very few growth companies that I have seen that are Free Cash Flow positive and are closing in on GAAP profitability at this stage of their growth curve.

Maintaining Growth Moving Forward

While the company may indeed be hitting on all cylinders today, an investment in DigitalOcean at current prices involves the belief that the company can continue to maintain +30% revenue growth over the next several years.

What gives me confidence that the company can maintain that growth?

Source: DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Annual Run-Rate Revenue ("ARR") increased of 36% year-over-year. ARR is a SaaS metric and represents the amount of revenue that a company expects to repeat. This number is often considered a prediction of future subscription revenue growth.

Longer term, the company is confident 10% customer growth can be sustained. In the near term, NDR and ARPU should support +30% revenue growth.

DigitalOcean has been able to noticeably improve a very key metric for all subscription cloud companies, which is called the Net Dollar Retention ("NDR") ratio over the past year. When looking at this metric, any NDR greater than 100% means that growth from the existing customer base more than offset any losses from that customer base. Ideally, what we want to see is a company's expansion to vastly exceed the amount of revenue lost through churn.

I also consider a rising NDR, a sign that a company is building a moat because the ratio measures both churn and expansion. Less churn means more companies are reluctant to leave the service and more expansion means that a customer is becoming increasingly more reliant on the company's services, making it increasingly more likely there will be too much switching costs to leave the service.

Source: DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

A cloud subscription company producing a NDR number over 120% is considered an above average company. A number of 125% is considered "best-in-class" and any number over 130% is considered a company putting up truly elite numbers. The market tends to richly reward companies with an above average valuation when they are able to grow the NDR number to above 120% and maintain it there for multiple quarters.

DigitalOcean's NDR has been accelerating over the past year and I believe the market is currently sensing that DigitalOcean is likely to grow its NDR above 120% and maybe even higher. Therefore, we are seeing multiple expansion in line with the growing NDR.

The ARPU measures the revenue generated per user. A rising ARPU essentially means that users are paying more for existing services or the company is cross-selling additional products. ARPU grew 28% year-over-year.

Recently, the company has been talking about providing more services like PaaS and FaaS, which come with higher margins than the base IaaS products. If DigitalOcean is successful is in selling such services, it will be seen in both the ARPU growth and in the NDR metric. It will also eventually show up in better profitability measures too.

A Large and Growing TAM

I believe DigitalOcean is taking market share in the large niche opportunity of providing cloud services for developers and start-up companies. DigitalOcean estimates its current TAM at $44Bn, which is growing at a rate of 27% CAGR from 2020 to 2024.

Source: DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

When looking at the above graphic, there are two areas within the TAM named IaaS and PaaS. Let's talk briefly about that.

Source: Devteam.space

Cloud companies in the IaaS space provide storage, servers and networking technology to customers. PaaS provides customers with everything they need to build and manage applications.

DigitalOcean started its business in 2011 serving customers by providing developers or entrepreneurs the compute and storage to operate their chosen OSs and applications. In other words, they provided IaaS services, also known as Hosting services.

Recently, DigitalOcean has been moving up the stack by providing more and more tools for Application Developers by moving into areas like PaaS and something called FaaS. For those that want to research further what those acronyms mean they can research those terms here.

The reason why the company wants to move more into PaaS and FaaS is that DigitalOcean wants to be able to grow with their customers. As companies move from developers with an idea, to start-up company, to small company with less 500 employees to a much larger company, they will increasingly will require more services and instead of having those customers "graduate" to a larger cloud service, DigitalOcean would like to retain those customers.

DigitalOcean also listens to its customers' requests and many of the company's newest products are services that are high up on the customer request list. By paying close attention to the needs of its customers and providing the services that they most desire, DigitalOcean's platform becomes increasingly stickier for existing customers and more attractive to new customers.

The Acquisition of Nimbella

DigitalOcean recently made the acquisition of Nimbella, which will allow an expansion into Functions as a Service or FaaS offerings. FaaS is a rapidly growing market opportunity that complements existing IaaS and PaaS offerings. Nimbella provides cloud-native services that allow developers to build and run applications without having to manage servers. This is also called serverless computing. In the company's earning call, CEO Yancey Spruill mentioned that serverless computing was a top five customer request.

Serverless will be a driver of both NDR and ARPU growth as it will create a net new revenue stream as well as increased usage of infrastructure services given the complementary nature of serverless with our other offerings. Source: CEO Yancey Spruill - DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Earnings Call

The Hire of Gabe Monroy

Since, DigitalOcean is moving further into providing PaaS and FaaS services, the company had a need for someone with expertise in those areas. The company chose Gabe Monroy to be Chief Product Officer. Gabe Monroy has a background with Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure and was in charge of developer services including PaaS, serverless functions, workflow engines, web applications, API management, caches, config management, and related internal systems, as Azure Vice President of Product Management. Gabe Monroy should help DigitalOcean increase its product innovation and help significantly scale revenue on the platform in the years ahead.

Competition

DigitalOcean does have multiple competitors which include the hyperscalers like Azure, GCP, and AWS. However, those large players are mostly looking to gain mid-sized and large enterprises as customers because only customers of that size could really move the needle on their results. For much of DigitalOcean's customer base, the larger cloud competitors are likely not much interested in chasing. Also, DigitalOcean has consistently been cheaper than Amazon (AMZN) Lightsail and Microsoft Azure, so the larger players would have to engage in a price war to gain those smaller clients and likely wouldn't want to devote enough human customer service to support them, as one of DigitalOcean's biggest competitive advantages is they offer every customer, regardless of size, human customer service.

DigitalOcean does have many different smaller competitors that are chasing after the same developer and entrepreneur customers. Almost all of DigitalOcean's competitors, outside the larger hyperscalers, are private companies. The three most well-known competitors that often pop up the most in a search for competitors are OVHcloud, Linode and Vultr:

OVHcloud: French company OVHcloud is considered a large competitor of DigitalOcean but the "competition" is quite nuanced. In simple terms that the non-techie can understand, OVHcloud is used mainly for static websites mainly focused on displaying permanent information in which the user cannot interact with the page except to read the content. While DigitalOcean is much better for cloud native companies building, maintaining and hosting dynamic websites or apps. OVHCloud is more competitive providing lower margin IaaS and hosting services and less competitive in higher margin PaaS and FaaS services.

French company OVHcloud is considered a large competitor of DigitalOcean but the "competition" is quite nuanced. In simple terms that the non-techie can understand, OVHcloud is used mainly for static websites mainly focused on displaying permanent information in which the user cannot interact with the page except to read the content. While DigitalOcean is much better for cloud native companies building, maintaining and hosting dynamic websites or apps. OVHCloud is more competitive providing lower margin IaaS and hosting services and less competitive in higher margin PaaS and FaaS services. Linode : This company provides very similar feature sets to DigitalOcean. Linode started 8 years before DigitalOcean in 2003 but was stagnating until DigitalOcean lit a fire under them by competing on price, customer service and simplicity. The biggest advantage that DigitalOcean has over Linode is in its customer support, as they both offer similar features. DigitalOcean also has created a far larger developer community that supports its efforts.

: This company provides very similar feature sets to DigitalOcean. Linode started 8 years before DigitalOcean in 2003 but was stagnating until DigitalOcean lit a fire under them by competing on price, customer service and simplicity. The biggest advantage that DigitalOcean has over Linode is in its customer support, as they both offer similar features. DigitalOcean also has created a far larger developer community that supports its efforts. Vultr: Unlike OVHcloud and Linode, Vultr is a younger company than DigitalOcean. Vultr has a similar mission to empower developers and businesses by simplifying the deployment of infrastructure as DigitalOcean does and has similar feature sets. Vultr might be the closest company in comparison to DigitalOcean but the one thing Vultr does lack is there is not enough tutorials and documentation about their service. DigitalOcean is also a larger company, so it has more server locations and options to choose from.

Source: DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

DigitalOcean has a list of a few things of what they consider the competitive advantages of its products on the above graphic and all of DigitalOcean's competitors are weak in one or more areas of what the company considers as its competitive advantages. In general, the larger competitors tend to lack in simplicity, human support, having an open-source focus and they also can't compete on price, which DigitalOcean does not have on its list above. The smaller competitors either lack great human support or lack a knowledge base of tutorials and documentation provided by a large community.

One additional thing that DigitalOcean might have over its smaller competitors is that I don't think the smaller competitors are as building out PaaS and FaaS feature sets as aggressively as DigitalOcean and it is possible that DigitalOcean is gaining a first mover advantage in building out higher margin products further up the cloud stack over competition like OVHcloud.

DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Results

Source: DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation

Since Q4 2020, the company has shown accelerating revenue growth. DigitalOcean's Q3 2021 revenue came in at $111.4 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year. ARR ended the quarter at $455 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

Source: DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Earnings Announcement

DigitalOcean achieved a GAAP Gross Profit of $67.9 million with a GAAP Gross Margin of 61%, and an adjusted Gross Profit of $89.0 million with an Adjusted Gross Margin of 80%.

In Q3 2020 S&M was 9.5% of revenue and Q3 2021 was at around 12% of revenue. Since, DigitalOcean grew their revenues 37% year-over-year, it shows that the company is investing in sales and marketing at a faster rate than revenue growth and the company has indicated that is intentional. DigitalOcean seems to believe there is a lot of growth ahead and they are putting their money where their mouth is by investing in that growth.

GAAP Loss from operations was $1.7 million and GAAP operating margin was -1% as compared to GAAP loss from operations of $6.7 million and a GAAP operating margin of -8% in the prior year period. So, profitability is improving.

GAAP net loss per share was -$0.02, which was in line with estimates and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.12 beating estimates b $0.05.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 33% of revenue as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $26.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 33% in the prior year period.

Source: DigitalOcean Q3 2021 Earnings Announcement

Balance Sheet

Data by YCharts

DigitalOcean ended the third quarter with a strong balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $589.75 million. Long term debt was $0.

Cash flow from operations was $40.2 million or 36% of revenue as compared to cash flow from operations of $23.3 million or 29% of revenue in the prior year period, an increase of 73%. Capital expenditures were $26.7 million or 24% of revenue as compared to $26.1 million or 32% of revenue in the prior year period. Free Cash Flow was $13.5 million.

DigitalOcean has a balance sheet able to fully support the company's future growth initiatives.

Analyst Price Targets

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above is based on 9 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for DigitalOcean in the last 3 months. The average price target is $113.00 with a high forecast of $130.00 and a low forecast of $85.00. The average price target represents a 0% increase from the last price of $112.54.

Conclusion

DigitalOcean recently concluded a great quarter with results firing on all cylinders. People that decide to invest at the current price are counting on management to continue executing its plan to perfection. The stock is very highly valued and any investment at current prices includes a high company execution risk.

This stock is a buy for only the most aggressive growth investors that have high risk tolerance, as any unwanted event such as interest rates rising too fast, aftershocks from broken supply chains or simply the management failing to execute its plans would be enough drop this stock in a hurry.