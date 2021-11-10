olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I’ve written several articles where I argued that if the nuclear industry is to have a future, the UK is where it will happen. This has been based on the UK having a nuclear fleet that is closing down, leaving a 15-20% gap in UK power supply and France planning to reduce its nuclear fleet from providing 70% of French power to 50%. Two things have changed. Firstly, after the Hinkley Point C debacle, which has resulted in a large new reactor complex with locked in expensive power in the UK for 35 years, the UK has developed a huge focus on offshore wind and there appear to be big plans for solar PV from Northern Africa. If the UK keeps its nuclear program alive it is likely to involve just one new large reactor and exploration of the SMR (Small Modular Reactor) concept. I conclude that actions in the UK will not save the nuclear industry. Today President Macron has announced a pivot to refocus on large nuclear reactors to assist French net zero emissions plans by 2050. Here I take a look at what this might mean. I conclude that this could be a game changer for the nuclear industry, but interested investors have time to assess where this will lead. With an election looming in France where this will end up is far from clear.

What is the plan for France’s nuclear industry?

In recent weeks President Macron talked up SMR (Small Nuclear Reactor) technology as part of a five year 30 billion Euro plan to revitalise French Industry. SMRs are nuclear reactors with a capacity of 300 MW or less, as opposed to large reactors with a capacity above 1000 MW. The huge reactors have been dogged by cost blowouts and delays, with the Flamanville reactor 3 still not switched on after substantially more than a decade of construction (construction started in 2007). It was initially expected to produce power in 2012, with completion now scheduled at the end of next year. Note the SMRs are a back-to-the-future moment as France started its nuclear development in the 1960s with small reactors. Economies of scale led to building large reactors, 58 of which still provide 70% of French power. The thoughts about return to SMRs is about big delays, massive cost overruns and difficulty in financing huge nuclear facilities. But there is little demonstration of recent SMR technology, so the switch is largely theoretical at this stage.

Today’s announcement seems to indicate a return to large reactor technology with plans to produce multiple third generation EPR reactors. This sounds like it might be a response to a combination of COP 26, energy crisis as winter approaches and an upcoming election. This announcement was foreshadowed a month ago when there was a report that France might resume its nuclear construction, with a plan for 6 new large EPR reactors before the long delayed completion of the third generation EPR reactor at Flamanville.

I remain confused as to what is actually planned here. It smacks of kneejerk reaction to political crises rather than a considered approach. Now is a good time to wait to see what all of this means.

Who would benefit from France revitalising its nuclear industry?

EDF

French Government owned EDF would most likely bear major responsibility for nuclear resurgence. The challenge for EDF concerns the history of recent decades when the generation 3 EPR technology has had enormous cost blowouts and completion delays. The recent completion of two generation 3 reactors in China is a hopeful sign, but the history of Finnish and French constructions (still not completed) is challenging. Hinkley Point C in the UK is a work in progress, but regardless it will be a big cost burden on UK power provision for the next 35 years.

ENGIE’s website articulates its positioning in the nuclear industry. ENGIE has 9000 employees in its nuclear business. On the face of it, with closure of its 7 nuclear reactors in Belgium due in 2024-2025, the remaining role for ENGIE in the nuclear industry would be managing the eventual wind-down of the French nuclear fleet. ENGIE has made clear that it is considering the possibility of extending the operational lifetime of at least some to the Belgian reactors.

Bringing back a vibrant nuclear industry would be a really interesting opportunity for ENGIE.

China

As with most things China the numbers for nuclear developments in China are at a scale that is unimaginable elsewhere. A recent Bloomberg report indicates plans for at least 150 new reactors (147 GW) by 2035, with a $440 billion price tag. Plans to expand these developments with export projects seem to be faltering as countries (notably the UK) become cautious of Chinese involvement with key energy projects. China seems to have made progress on a 200 MW SMR, which could prove interesting.

China has moved to the front of the pack with generation 3 EPR reactors (in partnership with EDF which has a 30% stake) with completion of 2 units Taishan 1 and 2 recently. These are the first generation 3 EPR units completed. There was a problem in Taishan 1 recently but the issue seems not to have been serious. There are 4 other generation 3 EPR units under construction: Flamanville 3 in France, Olkiluoto 3 in Finland and two units at Hinkley Point C in the UK.

The point about China is that reality and grand plans collide. I’m not convinced that China still has 97 GW of coal power plants under construction and 163 GW in the planning, but that’s what has been published. I’ll reserve judgement about both coal plant and nuclear capacity developments until there is further evidence.

Conclusion

In my commentary about the nuclear industry I’ve indicated that critical events have significantly impacted on the way the industry develops (or doesn’t). The Fukushima disaster in 2011 was a key event that led to lots of review about safety and an increased cost structure for nuclear builds. This led to financial difficulties for Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) and bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric Company. A rebuild program in the UK involving multiple new facilities fell apart, with Hinkley Point C the only new reactor complex under construction. International pullback from China led to further problems in the UK as China had seemed likely to be the funder of a revitalised UK nuclear program. Today’s announcement of a refocus on nuclear power in France is another potential trigger for a new direction for the nuclear industry. I think it is too early to have any sense as to whether this is an election-related thought bubble or the beginning of a serious plan.

ENGIE is an interesting company that has had a turbulent time restructuring for a low carbon future. The French Government has a major interest (and influence) in the company. It provides a solid basis for a nuclear resurgence. I think it is worth considering this when reviewing possible investment in ENGIE.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely major changes as the world begins to decarbonise. I hope that my commentary about possible resurgence of the nuclear industry in France helps you and your financial advisor as you think about the energy investments in your portfolio.