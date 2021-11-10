Rates Spark: It Is Not All About CPI

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas; Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist; and Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist

The bond market does care about inflation; it's just priced funny

Confirmation of US pipeline inflation running at 7-9% yesterday (PPI report) was drowned by speculation on who the next chair of the Fed will be, or practically anything apart from facing up to the reality of prices pressure. US CPI today is likely to confirm core at around 4.5% and headline a smidgen from 6% year-on-year. These are remarkable data that are practically being non-remarked upon on the bond market. Although in part that depends on where you look.

Breakeven is at least making some gesture of acknowledgement, running at 3% and above out to 5 years. That's a run of discounted hot inflation rates that deserves the undivided attention of the Federal Reserve. But then again, to get that breakeven to 3% in the 5yr, the real 5yr yield has had to head for -2%. And that latter aspect then outputs a nominal 5yr yield in the area of 1%. We see the latter, and seemingly there is no inflation. But we see the breakeven profile, and there is some (albeit at the cost of deep negative real rates).

For a fair reflection of inflation pressure, don't look to nominal rate

US Treasuries these days are just not being priced from where inflation is, or indeed where inflation is likely to be. Instead, it is being priced as a pure relative value play that throws it up as a generous yielding risk free rate that pays some term for extensions, and at a level far above what's on offer on the other big sovereign markets. Even UK Gilts and all that rate hike fuss now trade with its 5yr at 60bp. Invert that and you get the German 5yr at -60bp. The US 5yr is in fact north of 1%. That's the difference. That's why inflation seems not to matter.

We'll know a bit more today as we get confirmation of an 8th straight month of inflation at above 2.5%, and a 6th straight month of it being above 5%. Bond markets understand what inflation is, and do recognize that as inflation. But there is a body of player that either does not care where US inflation is (overseas players, and to an extent the Fed's QE).

Low foreign yields act as a magnetic pull on USD rates

Also, we note the need for balancing extended equity market weightings in portfolios, or minimising cover rate volatility by matching pension fund liabilities are technical factors, but influential ones. Beyond that, we still think this down move in market rates looks off, and we expect a reversion higher. It's just we're not pinning our hopes necessarily on a CPI reading that will in the end tell us what we already know.

As the Inflation scare persists real yields drop

The lingering inflation scare remains the overarching theme also outside the US. We have seen the 5y5y EUR inflation swap test the 2% level over the past days again. Against this backdrop the rally also in EUR rates over the past days is all the more remarkable. The 30Y Bund yield is almost at zero again for instance.

One could argue we are seeing the dovish reverberations of the ECB's concerted pushback against overly aggressive pricing of policy tightening. But keep in mind that this was in many cases aimed at the near term pricing for the next year, while looking further out inflationary risks are being acknowledged to a larger degree. Markets also seem more than happy to overlook the recent hawkish voices such as Klaas Knot questioning whether higher APP purchases would be needed after PEPP ends. We still think that this tapering discussion gaining more traction has potential to rattle sovereign spreads in particular. ECB purchase data for the past week points to already slower buying. PEPP volumes recovered from the usual month-end slump, but amounted to only €15.6bn, below the average of the past two months.

For now, the combination of the inflation scare being hard to die as and nominal rates rallying regardless means real yields are declining. The EUR 30y real yield closed in on the all-time low of -2.05% again yesterday ending the day less than 3bp away.

ECB QE is starting to slow

Today's events and market view

The US CPI release is the focal point of today. The consensus sees headline inflation rising to 5.9% year-on-year, and our economists think it is not then end of rising price pressures. For now, that keeps the inflation scare well alive but paired with the dovish reverberations of the past central bank meetings that could mean further pressure on real yields. Close to their lows again, that implies an overly gloomy outlook and points to already stretched valuations.

Outside the US, there are some final releases of eurozone country inflation readings and industrial production data, as well as a scheduled appearance of ECB's Elderson, although on the topic banking supervision.

In supply, the US Treasury sells US$25bn of 30Y bonds today. Germany reopens a 10Y Bund for €3bn.

