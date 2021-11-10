Palantir Stock: 3 Reasons Why Mr. Market Didn't Like Q3 Results

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) - our highest conviction long-term technology pick - recently reported Q3 results. That said, after the Q3 release Mr. Market sent shares tumbling:

Data by YCharts

In this article, we will look at 3 key reasons why Mr. Market punished shares in the wake of its Q3 earnings report and earnings call and compare them with our discussion in our pre-earnings article Palantir: What To Look For In Q3 Earnings.

#1. Palantir's Decelerating Top Line Growth

As we stated prior to the earnings release in the aforementioned article:

PLTR's investment thesis largely hinges on this one issue: how rapidly and for how long can management scale the business ... With a $120 billion current total addressable market for PLTR's existing businesses and a projected growth rate of 22.4% through 2030 for the global big data market, the sky is the limit for PLTR's growth ... As a result, revenue growth at this stage is a direct reflection of their competitive advantage and marketing prowess

Furthermore, we mentioned that any number over 40% would be considered very good and the closer to 50% it was, the more PLTR would be able to show its ability to significantly outperform its current lofty valuation.

Unfortunately, revenue growth decelerated by 1300 basis points from the 49% year-over-year number achieved in Q2 to 36% year-over-year growth in Q3. Sequentially, revenue grew by just 4.3%, which over the course of a full year would translate to just 18.1% year-over-year growth. While the year-to-date growth number of 44% is still quite solid, there is no way to slice and dice Q3 other than to say that it was disappointing as management had continued to paint a picture that growth was accelerating.

#2. Persistently Underwhelming International Foundry Growth

While commercial growth continued to enjoy strong acceleration with a 900 basis point sequential improvement:

source: Investor Presentation

The overall number of 37% is still not particularly exciting given that management is counting on Foundry to be its big growth driver given that the government business is the more mature business. Furthermore, international performance of Foundry continues to significantly lag U.S. growth despite management proclaiming at the end of the Q2 earnings call that:

The international commercial revenue is accelerating.

US commercial revenue surged by 103% year-over-year, accelerating from an already very exciting 90% year-over-year growth rate in Q2, but the rate of international adoption of the Foundry platform remains profoundly weak.

Despite PLTR adding 34 new customers in Q3 to improve the commercial customer count by a whopping 46% quarter-over-quarter and in the process closed 54 deals of at least $1 million (18 of which were at least $10 million) during the quarter, international growth still weighed on the total result.

Management stated on the Q3 call that:

our international business continues to gain momentum as well with international commercial revenue growth accelerating for the third straight quarter as economies continue to reopen and recover.

But the growth number was unimpressive to the point where the company did not even highlight it anywhere in the slides or in the earnings call. If PLTR can improve its international growth number to a level that is on par with the company's overall growth number, its Foundry numbers should explode given how dynamic the U.S. business' growth has proven to be.

#3. Continued Heavy Operating Losses

Given that PLTR's balance sheet is in very strong shape with over $2.3 billion in cash on hand and no debt, we really do not care much at all about management's profuse references to "adjusted free cash flow" numbers to make it sound like the company is generating strong profitability. What we really want to see is if their progress towards profitability can make meaningful headway in the face of their enormous stock-based compensation.

Adjusted free cash flow for Q3 was $119 million, representing an adjusted free cash flow margin of 30% and adjusted operating income came in at $116 million, representing a 30% adjusted operating margin as well. The company also trotted out other profitability metrics like adjusted gross margin which expanded from 81% to 82% year-over-year and contribution margin which expanded from 56% to 57% year-over-year.

However, real profitability - when accounting for stock-based compensation - was once again not so wonderful sounding. While the company bragged about generating over $116 million in adjusted operating income, stock-based compensation and related expenses amounted to a whopping $208 million, resulting in a total loss from operations of $92 million. While this was its lowest loss from operations reported since Q1 2020, it appears to be partially a timing issue as the stock-based compensation declined in Q3 from Q2 and the adjusted operating income declined sequentially, while the adjusted operating margin declined for the third consecutive quarter. Year-to-date, stock based compensation and related expenses have totaled greater than $700 million, more than doubling the adjusted operating income year-to-date of just under $350 million.

PLTR Stock - Investor Takeaway

PLTR's Q3 results confirm our bullishness in that the company continues to generate solid top-line revenue growth and its U.S. Foundry and Gotham businesses are booming with clear competitive advantages. However, the company's failure to ignite meaningful growth in international business and continued massive real operating loss due to enormous stock-based compensation remain problematic.

As a result, while we continue to fully expect PLTR to crush management's 2025 guidance and also fully expect a very strong growth number in Q4 2021 as the business is blessed with numerous competitive advantages and macroeconomic and geopolitical tailwinds, we also fully understand why the market sold the shares off heavily today. With such aggressive issuance of stock-based compensation continuing to weigh on the stock, it is a fair question as to whether the substantial valuation assigned to the stock right now is justified.

That said, we believe that if it can sustain its rapid topline growth and manage to streamline its operations further, the stock will still generate satisfactory returns from current levels. Furthermore, we are encouraged by the fact that the company is investing aggressively in long-term growth and do believe that stock based compensation will gradually reduce in importance as the company continues to scale. In fact, we believe that any price below $27 is a buy for investors with a long-term perspective. As a result, we think buying the dip is a good idea and rate PLTR as one of our top technology stock picks as detailed in our recent article I Don't Often Buy Cathie Wood Stocks, But When I Do, I Buy These 3.