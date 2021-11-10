SeanShot/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After I have identified a company, which I would describe as a high-quality business with a wide economic moat, I usually cover the company and the stock again and again. And without any doubt, Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is such a business, but my first and only article was written three years ago and I did not provide an update in the meantime. About two weeks ago, Moody's reported quarterly results for its third quarter, and this seems to be a good reason to provide an update about the company and stock.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Moody's could generate $1,526 million in revenue, which is an increase of 12.5% year-over-year compared to $1,356 million in the same quarter last year. Operating income could also increase from $642 million in the same quarter last year to $676 million this quarter - an increase of 5.3% year-over-year. And diluted earnings per share also increased 2.4% from $2.47 in Q3/20 to $2.53 in Q3/21. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.69 - the same as last year.

(Source: Moody's Corporation Q3/21 Presentation)

Moody's Corporation is reporting in two different segments - Moody's Investor Services (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) and both segments contributed to revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. MIS could increase revenue from $825 million in Q3/20 to $925 million in Q3/21 - an increase of 12.1% YoY. And MA could increase revenue from $531 million to $601 million in the same timeframe - an increase of 13.2% YoY.

Growth Potential

And Moody's could not only grow in the last quarter but grew with a constant pace in the past. When looking at the last ten years, revenue increased not only every single year, but also with a solid pace. And although earnings per share and free cash flow could not increase every single year, free cash flow still increased with a CAGR of 12% in the last ten years and earnings per share increased with a CAGR of almost 16%.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the two different segments, Moody's Investor Services could increase its revenue from $1,405 million in 2010 to $3,292 million in 2020 resulting in a CAGR of 8.89%. However, revenue from Moody's Analytics could increase from $627 million in 2010 to $2,079 million in 2020 - resulting in a CAGR of even 12.73%. And Moody's Analytics could report almost 50 quarters of consecutive growth - without doubt an impressive achievement.

(Source: UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference)

While Moody's Investor Services might be the segment with the strongest moat (we will get to this), Moody's Analytics has been contributing to growth in an impressive way in the last few years. And especially the high level of recurring revenue for Moody's Analytics (about 90%), will lead not only to stability and consistency for revenue, but should also lead to further growth for the segment. Recurring revenue also increased over the last few years (which is a good sign) and was 93% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

(Source: Moody's Corporation Q3/21 Presentation)

But we should not only expect growing revenue for Moody's Analytics, but also for Moody's Investor Services. The refunding walls continue to build and for the next few years, we can expect increasing amounts of non-financial corporate bond and loan maturities. And as many corporations will need to refinance, this should be positive for Moody's.

(Source: Moody's Corporation Q3/21 Presentation)

However, we should also be cautious for the years to come. During the Great Financial Crisis, we saw declining revenue for Moody's Corporation. And in case of a bear market in the next few years, we must expect a similar scenario with corporations issuing less debt which would result in lower revenue for Moody's. And for Moody's Analytics I will repeat a warning I already mentioned in articles about other financial service companies (for example in my article about Morningstar (MORN)): If this bull market will end, the demand for financial services will probably be lower and this could have a negative effect on Moody's Analytics. We don't necessarily have to expect declining revenue for Moody's Corporation, but lower growth rates for one or several years seems quite likely.

Great Business

When considering the fact, that Moody's could grow revenue in the double-digits during the last decade, we already have a strong hint, that we are dealing with a great business. And without any doubt, Moody's is an excellent business. Not only has Moody's one of the highest operating margins of all companies in the S&P 500, it also has an extremely stable gross margin and operating margin (and could even improve margins a bit during the last ten years).

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Moody's Corporation could also report extremely high returns on invested capital (I did not include RoE in the chart) - at least in those years in which we could calculate a number. When looking at those six years, the average RoIC was 34%.

Additionally, Moody's Corporation must spend only a fraction of its operating cash flow on capital expenditures. In the last five years, Moody's had to spend only 6.4% of its operating cash flow on capital expenditures - an extremely low number. This is also leading to a high free cash flow. And when looking at the cash conversion rate (free cash flow / net income), we get a ratio of 117.5%, which is also rather high and should be interpreted as positive.

And finally, while Moody's is competing with several other companies in its Moody's Analytics business, the Moody's Investor Services segment has only two serious competitors. Moody's has a similar market share as its major competitor Standard & Poor's (SPGI) and a much higher market share than Fitch. And although there are other companies like Morningstar, which issue also bond ratings, Moody's Corporation, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch dominate this market. And operating in a concentrated business segment leads to pricing power as there are only very few existing competitors, low price competition and almost no chance for new companies to enter the market.

Wide Economic Moat

Without any doubt, Moody's Corporation has a wide economic moat around its business. And in case of Moody's, both business segments probably have a wide economic moat. Moody's Analytics is based on switching costs and embeddedness and Moody's Investor Relations is especially profiting from its brand name and the legitimacy the brand name creates.

Customers are willing to pay a higher price for a rating from Moody's - or Standard & Poor's - knowing that these ratings are widely accepted by investors and participants in financial markets. And there seems to be a social consensus, that a credit rating from Moody's is worth more than a credit rating from some other company. As long as everybody believes and trusts these ratings, you don't have any chance to convince people to use a rating from somebody else (aside from Standard & Poor's).

It is based on a strong social consensus. It doesn't matter what individuals think is valuable, which studies to trust or which brands are cool. It is important what the social group (either society as a whole or at least bigger subsection - smaller groups within the society) thinks. And as long as a strong social consensus is in place about Moody's ratings (and Moody's brand), it is almost impossible to destroy the economic moat built on it. Before the moat breaks down, the social consensus must break down. And to be honest, if the Great Financial Crisis couldn't bring Moody's to its knees, I don't know what will. People were furious about the rating agencies, that rated terrible bonds with AAA despite probably knowing the poor quality of these bonds. But Moody's did not only survive, it thrived after the Great Financial Crisis.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

Like many other companies in the United States, Moody's Corporation is paying a quarterly dividend and is also using share buybacks to return capital to its shareholders. Right now, Moody's Corporation is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.62 resulting in an annual dividend of $2.48 and a dividend yield of 0.64% right now. And although Moody's Corporation could increase its dividend 19 years in a row and could grow the dividend with a CAGR of 11% in the last five years, the stock is probably not very interesting for dividend investors due to the low dividend yield right now. On the other hand, Moody's Corporation has only a payout ratio around 20% making dividend increases possible.

Data by YCharts

Share repurchases on the other hand are playing a much more important role. Over the first nine months of 2021, Moody's repurchased 1.9 million shares (and issued 0.7 million shares as part of its employee stock-based compensation programs). But Moody's reduced the number of outstanding shares not only in the last few quarters, but constantly since 1997 (the oldest data I could find). Since then, Moody's decreased the number of outstanding shares from 350 million at the end of 1997 to 187.3 million outstanding shares right now. This is resulting in a CAGR of -2.6%, with which Moody's decreased the number of outstanding shares.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at my last article and my last intrinsic value calculation for Moody's, I am amazed (and shocked) what assumptions I used back then to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis. Back then, I assumed 8% growth for the next ten years and for perpetuity I calculated with only 3% growth. And especially 3% growth till perpetuity seems to be extremely pessimistic for a high-quality business like Moody's. And I would still describe me as a rather cautious investor, and I try to avoid being overly optimistic as well as assuming extremely high growth rates for several years to come. But 3% growth for such a high-quality business as Moody's Corporation seems way too conservative now.

So, I try to calculate an intrinsic value once again by using realistic assumptions. Free cash flow of Moody's was $2,267 million in the last four quarters and according to the company's own guidance, free cash flow for fiscal 2021 is expected to be between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion. So, we take $2,250 million in free cash flow as basis for our calculation.

I already mentioned above that the assumptions I used in my last calculation were too conservative and now we must come up with realistic growth rates for the years to come. For perpetuity, I would take 6% growth as I always do with wide moat companies. For the next ten years, I would assume 10% annual growth as realistic number. Analysts are also estimating about 10% annual growth for the next five years. And the 10-year EPS CAGR is even above 15% right now and 10% growth is also assuming lower growth rates in the years to come (which is not unlikely, when the current bull market is coming to an end.

When using these assumption as well as a discount rate of 10% and 187.3 million in outstanding shares, we get an intrinsic value of $398.61 for Moody's right now and the stock would be fairly valued at the time of writing.

Conclusion

Without any doubt, Moody's is a great business and seems to be fairly valued right now. And in my intrinsic value calculation, I already used much lower growth rates than those we saw in the last 10 years. However, 10% growth could be way too optimistic in case of a severe bear market and severe crisis. And - just in theory - if Moody's free cash flow should stagnate for three years (which is not unrealistic in case of severe correction and recession), the intrinsic value for Moody's would not be close to $400 but rather $300. So, I am a bit cautious, and Moody's will stay on my watchlist although it could be fairly valued right now.