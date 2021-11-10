fongfong2/iStock via Getty Images

Elopak (OTCPK:ELPKF) is an interesting stock. A small-to-mid cap in the Norwegian stock market, it provides investors the opportunity to invest in the future of packaging with substantially dairy end-markets, where Elopak makes packaging and filling equipment in the carton market. Of secular relevance to the stock is the idea that in the long-term, the use of plastics for packaging will have to phased out where possible, and the use of fiber-based packaging will be the future, where it can be sustainable as long as the inputs are sourced from sustainable forests. While plastics are innately unsustainable, paper can be depending on how forests are managed. Therefore, the thesis in Elopak is essentially a sustainability thesis, where the existing presence of Elopak in its current markets with a good track record of results makes it an attractive vehicle to make this investment with. However, we expect continued pressure from raw material prices, and think that the scope for offsetting costs could be difficult.

Delivering Results

The Q3 2021 is a good example of how Elopak is well-managed. Despite being on the receiving end of the inflationary forces we are seeing in commodities, meaningful organic revenue growth driven by all markets, as well as a recovery in the school milk channel, has been able to offset increasing input prices with scale and superior mix specifically with higher aseptic volumes, and with Elopak filling installations also skewing towards higher capacity machines.

In the Americas business, we are seeing strong current quarter recovery, although YTD in the Americas segment remains lower than last year. This geographic segment represents about 20% of the revenues, and while it is not performing as well in revenues, it does provide resilience in terms of margins thanks to the pass-through clauses that the company has both with suppliers and customers. Therefore, the Elopak margins in Americas is essentially entirely hedged except for about a quarter of lag in the pass-through.

The raw material prices are mainly coming from the price of pallets in transport, which have become more expensive due to lumber price increases, and there has been increases in aluminum prices which affect the aseptic segment. Moreover, general increases in energy prices as well as general logistic costs to pose a problem for the company in terms of gross margin, however a favourable mix of logistic contracts has meant that logistics has been a relatively limited contributor according to management. However, strong growth in aseptic and the positive mix effects that result are able to offset these effects, with pass-through clauses explicit in American contracts also helping. Also polymer pricing has also stabilised, and is unlikely to keep rising, so the future contributions to the rising raw material bills are likely to come from aluminum and utility prices. Overall, in the context of rising prices, Elopak is quite well positioned, and by selling quite complex machinery and modules for filling cartons, pricing is quite discretionary.

Naturepak Acquisition

Naturepak is an acquisition to tackle the MENA markets, where a traditional reliance on oil in these economies is being met by efforts to decrease the carbon footprint of these countries in other ways, including in packaging methodologies. The Naturepak results will only start contributing to Elopak financials in 2022, likely at lower margins than Elopak currently has due to the fact that Naturepak has no aseptic machinery or presence in its markets.

The MENA markets are generally quite large markets, and their underlying growth rates are strong as they continue to develop. Elopak's expertise in aseptic filling lines also presents a value-add opportunity where aseptic markets are not being addressed by Naturepak currently, and can therefore help to improve the Naturepak margin profile. However, their equipment line for fresh packaging is attractive enough for Elopak to have bought it, and their facilities for production low-cost enough to be a valuable asset.

Valuation and Conclusions

From a performance point of view, the company is achieving meaningful 13% revenue growth in the current quarter with revenue slightly ahead of last on a YTD basis. The mix is improving such that aluminum and utility price inflation, which are correlated and more prone to rising than polymer prices, are being almost entirely offset. The secular picture also remains positive.

The enterprise value of the company is approximately 1 billion EUR, with annualised adjusted EBITDA margins at around 122 million. So the multiple falls below 10x. This is quite attractive, since by being a producer of equipment and modular systems for commercial clients, pricing is more discretionary, and there is reasonable scope to at least partially offset any future input price inflation with price increases. Therefore, ROICs can be more easily maintained and growth is more sustainable. Furthermore, the American contracts are almost entirely hedged. The margins for the company are at around 13%, and are quite attractive. The only downside is that by being an equipment manufacturer for quite large clients, in exchange for greater discretion in pricing, especially in aseptic markets where there is more value-add, there are longer lead-times and much higher incremental working capital investments required to drive sales. Indeed, receivables grow quite meaningfully with even small incremental revenues.

Nonetheless, Elopak appears to be well positioned secularly, rather well positioned with respect to input price inflation, and valued at a good valuation with scope for business growth due to their small size, as well as offering a dividend as of the close of the Naturepak acquisition. Leverage is limited, and the risks are primarily to do with the short-term effects of input price inflation. While the company is attractive, we however choose to continue to maintain a position in this secular angle with Suzano (SUZ), where we believe the risk-reward is more pronounced and input price inflation immediately more beneficial.