For the past two years, energy and natural resources have been among the most volatile sectors in the economy. This is largely because of the ongoing pandemic, which has greatly curtailed the demand for travel and disrupted supply chains all around the world. As anyone that has left their home recently can attest to, energy, in particular, has come roaring back this year as rapidly rising crude oil and natural gas prices have caused the stocks of energy producers and related companies to soar. This has likely caused many investors to seek a way to profit from this. One idea is to build a portfolio of energy stocks, but this can be a difficult proposition for someone with limited capital. An alternative idea would be to buy a closed-end fund that focuses on the sector. These entities provide easy access to a diversified professionally managed portfolio that can often beat the yields of anything else in the market. In this article, we will discuss one of the most well-known funds in the industry, the BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR), which currently yields 4.39%. I have discussed this fund before, but a few months have passed, so naturally, some things have changed. This article will thus specifically focus on these changes and provide an updated analysis of the fund's finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has the stated objective of providing a high level of total return. In this case, total return comprises current income, current gains, and long-term capital gains. This is certainly not an unusual objective as most funds focused on investing in equities target a high level of total return as their objective. This is because equities themselves are total return investments. As the name of the fund implies, the fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in energy and natural resources companies. It does not explicitly define this but presumably, it means companies producing crude oil, natural gas, iron ore, and similar things. It might also include midstream companies and partnerships that transport crude oil and gas to the market as these firms tend to trade in line with the producers of these resources. The fund explicitly states that it only invests in equities, but it does not state if this means common equities only or also includes preferred stock. If it includes preferred securities, then this could help boost the fund's income, but these securities do not have the same capital gains potential. When we consider that energy common stocks, in general, have relatively high yields though, the inclusion of preferreds may not be as important here for income as it would be other sectors for the generation of income.

As my regular readers are likely aware, I have spent a great deal of time discussing energy companies on this site. As such, many of these companies in the largest holdings list will be familiar to most readers. Here they are:

This list includes several of the largest energy companies in the world. In particular, we see five of the six supermajors along with Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC). Most of these companies are the same as what we saw the last time that we looked at the fund, but there was one change. Hess Corporation (HES) was replaced by Equinor. This may be a good change. For quite some time now, Equinor has been very aggressive about moving into the offshore wind space and has either developed or is developing numerous projects, including some of the largest in the world. I have chronicled this in various previous articles on this site. The company has not abandoned its roots though and has various oil and natural gas opportunities in Norway, Brazil, and elsewhere. This firm has long looked undervalued, and it is nice to see a fund finally appreciate this.

The fact that so few assets have changed suggests that it has a relatively low turnover. This is somewhat misleading though since it has only been a few months. The fund's annual turnover is 62.00%, which is certainly not exceptionally high for an equity fund, but it is also not particularly low. We do generally prefer a low turnover in a fund because this helps to keep the fund's trading costs low. All else being equal, this should result in more money being able to make its way down to the investors. This is one of the reasons why index funds are so popular. A higher turnover though is not necessarily equivalent to lower performance though, but it does mean that management has a higher hurdle to overcome.

As my long-time readers are likely well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the total portfolio. That is because this is approximately the point at which the asset exposes the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it will not be completely eliminated. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of the asset to decline when the market itself does not, and if it accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are five assets in the portfolio that each account for more than 5% of the fund, all five of which are the energy supermajors. Thus, investors should be certain that they are willing to be exposed to the risks of these companies individually before making an investment in the fund. With that said though, these are the energy supermajors, so realistically they dictate the market and are better financed and more resilient than the smaller players over time so this might not be too bad.

As noted earlier, the fund explicitly describes itself as investing in both the energy and natural resources sectors. It does not however actually define what it means by this as oil and natural gas are natural resources just like lead and iron ore are. Currently, though, the fund is exclusively invested in the fossil fuel sector:

Once again, the fund does not actually state whether it is exclusively limited to companies linked to the fossil fuel sector or not, but it does make sense for the fund to be focused like this right now. This is largely due to the incredibly strong performance that the energy sector has delivered this year, especially relative to many other natural resources. The energy sector, in general, tends to boast reasonably respectable yields as well, which helps the fund keep its income up and, by extension, pass that money through to us as investors. As one of the reasons that we invest in closed-end funds is to generate an income, a higher fund income is something that we can appreciate. This fund admittedly does not have an especially high yield, but it is still better than a lot of things and having a high income certainly helps with that.

Fundamentals Of Fossil Fuels

In the past year or two, the emergence of renewables has been getting all of the attention, but the fundamentals for fossil fuels are still quite strong. This is due to the growing global demand for crude oil and natural gas. Perhaps surprisingly, the demand for natural is being driven by global fears about climate change. These fears have led governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the methods that they have opted to pursue is to convert their old coal-fired power plants to natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables using today's technology. The International Energy Agency expects that this will cause the global demand for natural gas to increase by 29% over the next 20 years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline

We can also see that the demand for crude oil is also expected to increase over the 20 years but by less than the demand for natural gas. This may be somewhat surprising given the push to get away from crude oil in the world's developed markets. This growth will be driven by the various emerging markets around the world, which are expected to see tremendous economic growth over the period. This will naturally cause the citizens of these nations to become much wealthier. These newly middle-class people will want to enjoy a lifestyle that is closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will cause growing demand for energy, including that derived from crude oil. As the populations of these nations exceed those of the developed nations, the growing demand of these nations for oil will more than offset the stagnant to declining demand in the developed nations.

It should be obvious how the energy producers like that the ones that this fund invests in will benefit from this trend. After all, if the demand for their product is growing, then all else being equal, they should see growing revenues, cash flows, and profits in aggregate. This should cause the stock prices of these firms to increase and that obviously benefits us as investors in the fund.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the primary objective of the BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a high level of total return. However, the fund does explicitly state that both current income and current gains are parts of how it intends to deliver that return to investors. As such, we might expect the fund to pay out a regular distribution to its shareholders. This is indeed the case as it currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0375 per share ($0.45 per share annually), which gives it a 4.39% yield at the current price. This distribution has unfortunately been steadily declining since 2015, despite the fairly strong energy markets that we saw in 2018 and especially 2019:

Source: CEF Connect

This is something that could very easily concern many investors, particularly those looking for a reasonably safe and reliable source of income (a category that would include many retirees). They may be comforted by the fact that most of this is considered dividend income, although they may also be concerned by the fact that every distribution does include a certain portion of return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason that this may be concerning is that a return of capital can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as a return of capital though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions so that we can determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we do have a fairly recent report that we can consult for this purpose. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Admittedly, this does not include data for the past few months, it is a much newer report than we had the last time that we looked at the fund. The first six months of the year were also fairly strong for the energy industry so we can see how it performed during this strength. During the six-month period, the fund received a total of $5,582,611 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. After we net out the foreign withholding taxes, it brought in $5,127,110 in total income. The fund paid its expenses out of this, leaving it with $3,537,203 available to the shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the $6,549,406 that it actually paid out in distributions, however. Fortunately, there are other ways for a fund like this to acquire the money that it pays out, such as capital gains. It was reasonably successful here, netting $18,001,906 in realized losses but more than offset that with $79,651,083 in net unrealized gains. Thus, it appears that the return of capital distributions is caused by the fund paying out its unrealized gains. It overall saw its net assets increase during the period even after paying the distributions, which is significantly better than it managed to accomplish in 2020. Overall then, we can conclude that the fund was indeed able to use the strength that the energy markets experienced in early 2021 to generate some profits.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is, therefore, the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is indeed the case right now. As of November 5, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $11.10 per share but only trades for $10.25 per share. That gives the shares a 7.70% discount to net asset value at the current price. This is relatively in line with the 7.43% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, the price is reasonable currently for those that like the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, energy has become somewhat more loved by the market this year than it was back in 2020, largely due to the sharp increase in both crude oil and natural gas prices that we saw over the course of the year. A closed-end fund like the BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust may be one way that investors can take advantage of this. The fund itself is reasonably solid, and the companies that it is invested in are among the largest and most financially secure in the industry. With that said though, the fund has a remarkably low yield compared to its peers, so may not have enough to offer someone that wants income. This is a good, solid, conservative pick among the funds in the sector though.