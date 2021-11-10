Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The market always has amazing dynamics causing investors to over extrapolate on short-term trends. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) benefitted from the covid boost during 2020 and now the company is struggling to report growth due to the tough comps from last year. My investment thesis is very Bullish on the stock following the dip below $7 despite strong results.

Moving Past Covid Boost

Zynga collapsed following Q2'21 earnings when the company cut 2021 billing guidance by $100 million to $2.8 billion. The company reported Q4'19 bookings of only $433 million while the updated guidance for Q4'21 is now up at $715 million, showing substantial growth over the 2-year period.

The company acquired the Peak and Rollic businesses last year and just wrapped up with the StarLark deal on October 5 making the bookings numbers difficult to compare. Though, Zynga did forecast a Q4'21 bookings boost of $10 million from adding Chartboost and $20 million from Golf Rival via the StarLark deal. The company guided to $47 million sequential bookings growth in the quarter with ~$30 million related to these acquisitions.

Zynga now forecasts Q4'21 bookings to approach the peak bookings level of $720 million back in Q1'21 when covid fears and the Winter months saw peak demand from gamers stuck at home.

Source: Zynga Q3'21 presentation

While Zynga is now on a new growth path with an eye towards double-digit growth in 2022, the company moving past the advertising issue due to Apple (AAPL) privacy issues was another hurdle cleared. The mobile-game developer reported ad revenues and bookings hit a record $134 million, up slightly from Q2'21. The company only had $67 million in ad revenues before acquiring Rollic back to start Q4'20. Revenues have slowly grown since the addition of that business, growing from only $117 million in the first quarter to $134 million now.

Source: Zynga Q3'21 presentation

Any strong results from new games such as FarmVille 3 and Star Wars: Hunters or even the games for social platforms Snapchat (SNAP) or TikTok (BDNCE) could provide substantial upside to guidance for 2022.

Building The Business

Zynga makes so many acquisitions that looking at pure revenue growth isn't always the best indication of whether the company is creating value. A better metric for comparing how the management team is doing at generating value is revenue per share. Over the last 5 years, Zynga has grown the revenue per share from closer to $0.80 all the way up to $2.30 per share.

Data by YCharts

The mobile-game developer has nearly tripled revenues per share during this period. A shareholder has a far larger ownership position now despite all of the shares and cash issued for these deals. Despite this move and guidance for double-digit growth going forward, Zynga still trades at less than 3x sales targets.

Investors can now start focusing on adjusted EBITDA targets as well. Zynga forecasts adjusted EBITDA reaching $616 million in 2021, or only 14x the current market cap. Analysts forecast revenues reaching $3.15 billion in 2022 where 30% EBITDA margins would generate $945 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company might not reach this level next year down at only 22% margins in 2021, but the progress should set up the eventual achievement of these margin levels.

With a market cap of $8.5 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27% gets Zynga up to an EBITDA figure of $850 million. The stock only trades at 10x those EBITDA targets for a company forecasting revenues to grow at a faster clip.

The stock will ultimately trade at a much higher multiple of EBITDA once the market becomes comfortable with the updated growth story. Of course, any investor can see based on the stock action over the last 8 months that the stock isn't destined to only trade up. Nothing prevents Zynga from trading down further, if investors aren't impressed with the Q4'21 and 2022 growth targets. Or investors start seeing risks in the acquisition model where the business becomes too difficult to manage due to a wide set of game genres.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga is a cheap stock after collapsing following the strong covid boost of 2020. The market shouldn't have been surprised with a bookings dip, but now investors should value the company based on going forward prospects.

The stock trades at ~10x logical 2022 EBITDA targets. The market multiple is far too low for double-digit growth going forward along with potential catalysts from new gaming platforms that could bolster growth.