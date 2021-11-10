imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) now has $99 million in net cash (as of the end of Q3 2021), an improvement of $28 million from the end of Q2 2021. It looks capable of generating another $40 million in positive cash flow in Q4 2021.

SandRidge's realized price for NGLs exceeded my earlier expectations, although its performance in other areas and its estimated PDP PV-10 at strip prices were in-line with my prior expectations.

SandRidge does look pretty fully valued at $14 per share now, which is 1.0x PDP PV-10 at current strip prices. It probably won't benefit from much more improvement in multiples (it was trading at below 0.8x PDP PV-10) earlier in the year, so it will need further improvements in commodity prices to have significant upside from current levels.

Q3 2021 Performance

SandRidge's Q3 2021 performance was generally in-line with my expectations, although its realized price for NGLs was quite strong at $26.93 per barrel. With the further improvement in NGL prices so far in Q4 2021, SandRidge should be able to realize in the $30s per barrel this quarter.

SandRidge's natural gas differential remains significant at approximately negative $1.40 to NYMEX in Q3 2021. With stronger NYMEX prices in Q4 2021, it should be able to realize close to $4 though.

SandRidge's net cash position (including restricted cash) improved by $28 million from $71 million at the end of Q2 2021 to $99 million at the end of Q3 2021. At current strip prices for Q4 2021, it may be able to add another $40 million, bringing its net cash position to $139 million by the end of 2022. SandRidge reported having $116 million in net cash on November 5, which is consistent with this trajectory.

The $68 million in positive cash flow in 2H 2021 would be $3 million above my previous estimates, with the boost coming from the strength in realized NGL prices.

PDP PV-10

I estimated (in mid-October) that SandRidge's PDP PV-10 was around $420 million at current strip at that time. SandRidge's Q3 2021 report mentioned that its PDP PV-10 was estimated at $413 million at October 29 strip prices. Strip prices were pretty similar between October 13 and October 29, so it appears my calculations were pretty accurate.

SandRidge used trailing twelve-month averages for operating expenses and differentials, along with forward strip for NYMEX prices.

Current strip prices remain fairly similar to October 29 strip prices, with oil prices going up a bit and natural gas prices going down a bit. The $413 million PDP PV-10 figure should still be generally accurate now.

Notes On Valuation

Taking a 0.9x multiple to PDP PV-10 puts a value of $372 million on SandRidge's oil and gas assets. Adding $99 million in net cash would bring its value to $471 million (or approximately $12.87 per share). In this calculation, I used net cash without adjusting for SandRidge's accounts payable and accounts receivable. This is a bit more favorable to SandRidge than my previous methods.

At $14 per share, SandRidge is essentially trading for 1.0x PDP PV-10 at current strip (and adjusting for its $99 million in net cash). It seems quite fully valued given that oil and gas assets with modest development potential are still selling at discounts to PDP PV-10.

SandRidge may also be able to add additional value going forward with its Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration projects. This is an area of considerable interest as many countries and companies are eventually targeting net-zero emissions. However, as SandRidge notes, these projects are in their infancy and it will be a while before they could become commercial, and thus I'd currently only attribute a modest amount of value to SandRidge for that potential.

Conclusion

SandRidge is doing quite well financially now, with $99 million in net cash at the end of Q3 2021 and with the ability to get to around $139 million in net cash by the end of 2021.

That being said, SandRidge looks fully valued for the current commodity pricing environment. At $14 per share, it would be valued at 1.0x PDP PV-10, which is a fairly high valuation for its quality of assets (which have typically traded at a discount to PDP PV-10 recently). Continental Resources' $3.25 billion Permian acquisition was at 1.3x PDP PV-10, but that acquisition also has considerable development potential, with inventory of over 650 gross operated 3rd Bone Spring and Wolfcamp A & B locations.

SandRidge is trading at a higher multiple to PDP PV-10 compared to earlier in 2021 when it looked like a relative bargain for the commodity pricing environment.