jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite gaining 52% so far in 2021, Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) remains deeply undervalued based on a sum of the parts analysis. The sale of CompuCom, which could be announced before year-end, could help crystallize the value of its remaining Business Solutions and Retail operations. Free cash generation remains robust and is further supported by $400 million in net cash on the balance sheet. We believe the value of ODP is significantly higher than current quotes.

Background

ODP continues to recover from a significant downturn in its Business Solutions operations resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, sales and operating income from its flagship division fell -11% and -57% respectively. In response, in May 2020 ODP undertook a restructuring plan dubbed "Maximize B2B" to reduce its retail footprint and reinvest in its B2B platform. In May 2021, ODP announced plans to separate its Business Solutions division from the retail operations in the form of a spin-out of its retail division. In addition, CompuCom was considered non-strategic and a sale process has commenced after its disastrous acquisition by ODP in 2017. Let's take a look at each operation:

The Flagship Business Solutions Division is Turning Around

This division offers "direct to desk" office products and services using a very valuable direct store delivery model as well as electronically through its wholly-owned website. It serves thousands of small to medium businesses many of which are contractual. Its sourcing and delivery base (that often uses its retail stores as mini-distribution centers) is extremely valuable. We believe once workers return en masse to offices (understanding that work from home will capture some share of this trend), that sales and EBITDA will recover markedly from currently depressed results. ODP has also launched a new business unit, Varis, to create a leading ecommerce procure to pay platform t in collaboration with Microsoft.

We value the Business Solutions Group at roughly $2.3 billion or 9x a normalized EBITDA of $260 million. This is further supported by free cash flow in the $200MM to $250MM range on a normalized basis or 10x. One could argue for a much higher value as the business stabilizes.

Business Solutions 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E* Sales 5,108 5,282 5,279 4,683 4,543 Operating Income 262 243 271 116 148 Op Mgn 5.1% 4.6% 5.1% 2.5% 3.3% D&A 62 64 66 66 66 EBITDA 324 307 337 182 214 Capex 45 43 43 25 25 EBITDA - Capex 279 264 294 157 189 * Levered Insight Estimates Source: 10Ks

Retail Stores Provide Strong Free Cash Flow Despite a Smaller Footprint

ODP ended the 3Q 2021 with 1,084 retail stores. It continues to shrink its footprint of brick and mortar stores that do not make financial sense. Total cash expenditures required for the reduction are limited to severance since most stores are closed at the end of the lease term. ODP's focus on shrinking its retail base to a core fleet of profitable stores that serve both the walk-in traffic and SMBs as distribution points will continue. Profitability has improved as a result.

Staples parent, URS, has offered $1.0 billion for the retail operations. We believe this is a low ball offer given the current cash flows and believe $1.4 billion is a more sensible value for the business (assuming a 4.5x EBITDA valuation). We estimate unlevered free cash flow for this division to be almost $300 million. We are unclear how the market will value this operation once it is spun out to shareholders however and it could remain materially undervalued. Staples is an obvious acquirer (it already tried buying ODP in 2016) and the purchasing and overlapping store synergies would be obvious. Whether the FTC and DOJ allow it to happen is more probable given that retail office supply stores have already lost market share to low-cost ecommerce players.

Retail Division 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E* Sales 4,962 4,641 4,363 4,167 3,750 Operating Income 254 193 194 275 244 Op Mgn 5.1% 4.2% 4.4% 6.6% 6.5% D&A 78 83 91 80 75 EBITDA 332 276 285 355 319 Capex 78 108 68 28 28 EBITDA - Capex 254 168 217 327 291 * Levered Insight Estimates Source: 10Ks

CompuCom is Close to Being Sold

Much has been written about Office Depot's ill-fated acquisition of CompuCom in 2017 for $1.0 billion. Walmart dropped CompuCom in 2016 and encouraged the FBI to investigate the company. Management departures and declining profits plagued this division almost immediately. The division has been playing defense ever since. Earlier this year, ODP announced plans to put the business up for sale. There have been improvements made including better underwriting decisions in on-boarding clients but Covid-19 and a retail-centric customer base has taken its toll. Based on ODP's net assets from discontinued operations (including an impairment in the June quarter) and our own EBITDA projections, we believe CompuCom could be worth at least $500 million. Any sale would trigger a large capital loss tax asset that could be used to offset any gains associated with a sale of its retail operations or to shield future taxes.

CompuCom 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E* Sales 156 1,086 994 854 854 Operating Income 8 17 (2) 14 11 Op Mgn 5.1% 1.6% -0.2% 1.6% 1.3% D&A 39 38 39 31 31 EBITDA 47 55 37 45 42 Capex 5 14 10 10 10 EBITDA - Capex 42 41 27 35 32 * Levered Insight Estimates Source: 10Ks

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation is Compelling

Whether ODP chooses to only sell CompuCom and "go it alone" in the public markets with two divisions or chooses to engage URS in a more reasonable transaction for the retail operations, the sum of the parts for ODP (even without the highly likely value of any tax shield) is well north of $70/share. If both CompuCom AND Retail are sold (even at prices below the SOTP values), there is significant upside to the Business Solutions division.

Sum of Parts Value Note Business Solutions 2,336 9x normal EBITDA of $260MM Retail 1,434 4.5x 2021 EBITDA CompuCom 500 Book Value / EBITDA est Net Cash 320 after addl restructuring Corporate Expenses (800) ~ $100 in on-going corp expense Enterprise Value 3,790 Shares 52 Equity Value per Share $73

Risks

In our opinion, the number one risk for ODP shareholders is risky capital allocation moves similar to the purchase of CompuCom. Gerry Smith, as the current CEO and chief underwriter of the CompuCom acquisition, has hopefully learned his lesson regarding paying too much for a "strategic pivot" without proper due diligence. Other risks include supply chain inflation and out of stocks. Finally, another pandemic wave that sends workers back home would cause difficulties for most B2B suppliers.

Conclusion

The market appears to be ignoring the valuable cash-generating franchises within the ODP enterprise. The sale of CompuCom and possible the retail operations to URS could be a catalyst for a revaluation. ODP has repurchased $122 million in stock year to date which we believe has been a solid use of its capital given the undervalued state of the business. We expect the announcement of one or more asset sales to cause investors to revalue the remaining enterprise significantly higher.