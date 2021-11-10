Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After the bell on Tuesday, we received third quarter results from Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO). The company has done a nice job recovering from near bankruptcy during the start of the pandemic, and is looking to become more than a niche player in the EV space. Unfortunately, while Q3 results did beat street estimates, the Q4 forecast was extremely disappointing.

For Q3, total revenues were a little more than $1.52 billion, representing an increase of 116.6% from the third quarter of 2020, and beating street expectations by about $50 million. The company delivered more than 24,400 vehicles in the period, which was towards the upper end of its original forecast and well above its estimate during the quarter lowered guidance. Vehicle revenues showed 102% growth, with credit sales and battery upgrade services showing higher growth rates over their prior year counterparts.

NIO management had warned in its Q2 earnings report that vehicle margins would decline in Q3, and they dipped by about 2.3 percentage points. This was mainly driven by "increased financing at subsidized rates for vehicle purchases which resulted in a deduction of vehicle revenue and an increase in tooling depreciation cost". On the flip side, the growth in credit sales helped overall margins rise sequentially by 1.7 percentage points. On the bottom line, non-GAAP losses per share of $0.06 beat by either 3 or 4 cents, depending on where you get your street estimates from.

During the worst quarter of the pandemic, NIO didn't even deliver 4,000 vehicles. The company topped 20,000 vehicle deliveries for the first time in Q1 of this year, and investors have been expecting major growth moving forward. However, NIO slashed some of those growth hopes for the short term, with management giving this bleak Q4 forecast:

Total revenues to be between RMB9,376.0 million (US$1,455.1 million) and RM10,105.6 million (US$1,568.4 million), representing an increase of approximately 41.2% to 52.2% from the same quarter of 2020, and a decrease of approximately 4.4% to an increase of approximately 3.1% from the third quarter of 2021. Deliveries to be between 23,500 and 25,500 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 35.4% to 46.9% from the same quarter of 2020, and a decrease of approximately 3.8% to an increase of approximately 4.3% from the third quarter of 2021.

The Wall Street analyst average was calling for $1.74 billion in Q4 revenue, so the above number is well short of estimates. We all know about supply chain issues hurting automotive production around the globe, and NIO has been one of the names hurt. Additionally, in October, the company fell well short of delivery estimates. This was due to the restructuring and upgrades of manufacturing lines and some preparation for new products, which resulted in a nearly three week shutdown. The table below shows NIO's guidance and actual quarterly delivery figures going back to late 2019, with both original and revised guidance for Q3 2021.

(Source: NIO news releases, seen here)

It is certainly understandable that production lines were shut down for a couple of weeks for upgrades and to prepare for new products. However, NIO is nearly 6 months removed from signing a new major manufacturing agreement with its partner JAC. This deal was to bring the production lines to annual capacity of 240,000 vehicles, or 60,000 units per quarter, which was to be double the previously rumored capacity amount. The Q4 forecast puts into question now whether NIO will even be able to hit 30,000 units in Q1 2022, so when is this major production increase coming?

The other major issue that investors are facing is significant ongoing dilution from capital raises and stock based compensation. In the last quarter prior to the pandemic, NIO reported just under 1.03 billion shares to calculate its EPS figure. In the latest quarter, that share count was over 1.56 billion. A new at-the-market offering was started in September that's raised another $1.2 billion already. NIO will continue to invest heavily in its growth, including its own production facility, and that likely means we will see more capital raises down the road.

NIO shares were down more than 3% in Tuesday's after-hours session, and they remain towards the lower end of their 52-week range. I think investors are giving the stock a bit of a pass for now because of the October production downtime, but the Q4 forecast was really bad. Q3 results looked decent, so this company needs to get its growth story back on track. NIO is worth nearly 80% of what Ford (F) has for a market cap right now, for example, and NIO hasn't been able to top 25,000 deliveries in a quarter yet. That makes 2022 a critical year for the company as it looks to launch three new vehicles in a market that's growing ever more competitive by the month.