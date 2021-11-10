Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stella Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

At around $34, I am bullish on Vontier (NYSE:VNT). It has leading positions in markets with long growth runways, a solid balance sheet, and produces strong cash flows. Using conservative growth estimates and discount rates, I believe the stock could reach over $40 a share, a 20% upside with respect to its current price.

Overview

Vontier just recently passed its one-year anniversary as a standalone company, having been spun off from Fortive (FTV) on Oct. 9, 2020. It currently holds a portfolio of six companies which can be split into two segments: mobility technologies and diagnostic and repair technologies. Let's take a quick look at each of these subsidiaries.

Diagnostic And Repair Technologies

The diagnostic and repair technologies segment of Vontier's portfolio consists of Matco Tools and Hennessy Industries.

Matco Tools, headquartered in Stow, OH, provides diagnostic and repair tools, equipment, and toolboxes directly to professionals. Matco operates with a franchise system. Franchisees distribute Matco products through unique mobile franchise trucks that function as both delivery systems and showrooms for products.

Hennessy Industries manufactures equipment for wheel-servicing through four sub-brands. Coats provides premium tire changers and wheel balancers, which are machines that determine where weights should be inserted in a wheel. Ammco produces brake lathes and Bada produces wheel weights. Finally, Baseline produces a more affordable line of tire changers and wheel balancers.

These two brands accounted for about 20 percent of 2020 revenue, or about $540MM, and sit in an estimated TAM of $7 billion, with estimated market growth at low single digits, according to a presentation by management at a Wolfe Research conference

Mobility Technologies

The mobility technologies segment of the business portfolio consists of Global Traffic Technologies, Teletrac Navman, DRB, and Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

Global Traffic Technologies is a software and communications company focused on traffic and transit efficiency. Their products work with real-time data, using it to make decisions with traffic lights, allowing municipalities to optimize traffic efficiency. For example, their Opticom Emergency Response product will receive information about an emergency vehicle heading towards an event. If the event is deemed to be ranked as critical, GTT's will communicate with traffic lights in order to carve out a path for the emergency vehicles, reducing response times and crash rates. The company has a wide customer range, having been installed in over 90,000 intersections and a presence in 41 of the 50 largest cities in the United States. Vontier management estimates the smart city solutions market to be around $8 billion and that it will see mid single digits growth.

Teletrac Navman offers hardware and software for fleet and asset management and tracking. Using GPS-enabled equipment, TN's products track fleet metrics such as drive time, driver safety, fuel, compliance, and efficiency. Their products collect these data and provide management with all-in-one dashboards, to help them optimize their fleet performance. The company also offers similar products for other assets such as heavy equipment (ex. Diggers), powered assets (ex. Generators), and non-powered assets (ex. Containers). The estimated TAM for Telematics is around $5 billion with an estimated future growth of high single digits.

DRB was recently acquired by Vontier to establish a foothold in the car wash systems market. It provides car wash hardware and software solutions which provide operational and consumer insights, leading to increasing efficiency in each area respectively. Their software collects data and creates dashboards for managers to view key metrics. The company has a leading position with around $170MM of estimated 2021 sales in a TAM of approximately $900MM and a future market growth of mid single digits according to Vontier management.

Finally, Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the number one global supplier for mobility infrastructure. GVR accounted for about 70 percent of Vontier's 2020 revenue, with total sales of about $1.9 billion. The company provides both hardware and software for gas stations and convenience stores. They provide the hardware side of the business, manufacturing equipment such as fuel dispensers, tank gauges, payment kiosks, and registers. On the software side, they offer software systems which help integrate the entire business, providing managers with an all-encompassing view of their business from fuel tank gauges to point-of-sale systems at the registers inside the store. These systems help provide managers with insights that lead to improving operation efficiencies as well as retail convenience.

This overview paints Vontier as a company with a portfolio of assets, each of which has a strong position in a non-cyclical market that has room to grow.

Financials

Balance Sheet

The company sits on a relatively large pile of cash as of July 2, 2021, an increase of over $300MM in six months. This increase was presumably primarily due to debt issuance this year, although the company looks like it will enjoy solid free cash flow through year's end.

PP&E accounts for a small portion of assets, which illustrates part of the reason why Vontier enjoys such high operating margins.

The long-term financing receivables consist of purchase security agreements (PSAs) and franchisee notes. PSAs are purchase plans originated between franchisees and their customers, which Vontier assumes. Franchisee notes are loans issued to franchisees, often to cover start-up costs. The franchisee notes are secured by the "underlying tools and equipment financed" (10-Q).

Other intangible assets are made up of technology patents and customer relationships.

Goodwill accounts for almost a third of total assets. While such a high goodwill balance in other companies might be a cause for concern, as it can point to a trigger-happy management team, it is difficult to gauge the implications of it for Vontier as the vast majority of the current goodwill was accumulated while as a part of Fortive. One indicator might be an $85MM impairment of goodwill of Teletrac in 2020. While a single instance of significant goodwill impairment might not be telling, further impairment occurrences might be a cause for concern.

When looking at the liabilities and equity portion of the balance sheet, one's attention is immediately drawn to the long-term debt balance.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Vontier drew down $1.8 billion from a credit agreement with a syndicate of banks which was closed on Sep. 29, 2020. This drawdown consisted of an $800MM three-year variable rate (LIBOR + 175bps) term loan and a $1 billion two-year variable rate (LIBOR + 162.5bps) term loan. (The credit agreement also opened a $750MM revolving credit facility). This credit agreement also incorporated various covenants, including a maximum leverage ratio of 3.75 to 1 and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 3.5 to 1.

Vontier immediately used $1.6 billion of this drawdown as a consideration payment to Fortive for assets received during the split.

Then, on Mar. 10, 2021, Vontier successfully completed a private placement of $1.6 billion in senior unsecured notes to QIBs. The company immediately used $1.4 billion of the proceeds to completely pay down the $1 billion two-year loan and $400MM of the three-year loan.

While a long-term debt balance of $2 billion might be unsettling, it shouldn't cause too much concern. The first principal payment isn't due until 2026, and $600MM isn't due until 2031. In addition, when using management's earnings forecast for FY2021, the company has an interest coverage ratio of almost 18.

In investor presentations, Vontier management has repeatedly stated that they are looking to use the liquidity provided by their newly issued debt, as well their robust cash flows, to engage in M&A in the near-term.

One note is on the relatively small balance of shareholder's equity. The current balance of shareholder's equity gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of almost 10, which is presumably because only 20 percent of Vontier common stock was sold through an underwritten public offering. The remaining 80 percent of Vontier's outstanding shares were distributed to Fortive shareholders, which explains the minimal balance for additional paid-in capital as well as the small balance of shareholder's equity as a whole.

Income Statement

Source: Created by author using data from 10-K

As can be seen, Vontier managed to limit revenue declines to 2.4 percent during FY2020. During the 2008 decline, Vontier was able to hold revenue to mid single digits decline and management expects revenue in 2021 to grow by high single digits. Additionally, the National Association of Convenience Stores, or NACS, published in their 2020 industry report that US convenience store sales grew during the past two recessions (2001 and 2008). Convenience store sales also grew through the pandemic crisis of 2020. This all points to a company with a resilient portfolio which serves a non-cyclical industry.

The company has seen strong demand for both its retail and diagnostic solutions through 2021, with management predicting revenue growth in the high single digits. The numbers are also dampened by a strong build-up in backlog, a result of supply chain struggles. Nevertheless, the strong growth in demand and backlog for Vontier's solutions is encouraging.

Vontier has enjoyed an operating margin of around 20 percent and an adjusted earnings margin of around 15 percent in the past couple of years. The company's net margin in 2020 would have been greater than 15% excluding a one-time goodwill impairment charge. Looking at 2021, Vontier has managed to maintain their margins through inflationary pressures, offsetting them with strategic price increases. In a period of inflation accelerated by supply chain obstacles and material price increases, Vontier's adjusted operating margin increased by 70 basis points when compared to the previous year's same period.

Management expects FY2021 revenue to grow by high single digits and expects an operating margin expansion of greater than 125 basis points.

Vontier has tended to overperform in terms of earnings expectations, beating analyst EPS expectations five quarters in a row by an average of 10.35 percent.

Cash Flows

Vontier enjoys strong operating cash flows and has seen them grow in the past four years, as can be seen above. It has a free cash flow conversion which hovers around 100 percent. 2021's cash flow conversion has been held back in part by a federal tax payment related to the separation from Fortive, as well as a build-up of working capital, which the company has seen at unsustainably low levels.

Drivers

Teletrac Navman

The potential market for Teletrac's products was increased by a regulatory change which made electronic logging devices, or ELDs, mandatory for most commercial vehicles as of Dec. 19, 2016. Teletrac is well-positioned to provide commercial fleets with ELDs that gather information above the minimum required by regulations that can help them improve operational efficiency. Teletrac, however, only accounts for an estimated <1.00% of Vontier's revenue.

GVR

It should be mentioned that the discussion surrounding revenue focuses on Gilbarco Vedeer-Root. This is for two reasons. First, GVR accounts for around 70 percent of Vontier's revenue. Second, as a result of GVR's importance, it is the cynosure of Vontier's portfolio and most of the public-detailed information on Vontier's subsidiaries focuses on GVR.

According to GVR president Aaron Saak, there are four main drivers of growth for the mobility infrastructure market, which are detailed below. These four drivers all provide for a long growth runway for GVR's market.

Growth for GVR is directly tied to continued growth in the global car parc, as a greater number of cars on the roads increases demand for mobility infrastructure. Additionally, although EMVs have begun gaining traction in the auto market, Bloomberg predicts that about 90 percent of the global car parc will continue to operate with internal combustion engines (or ICE). This gives GVR a long growth runway for business pertaining to the existing mobility infrastructure, such as equipment maintenance and infrastructure improvement.

In addition to equipment maintenance and infrastructure improvement, changing security and environmental regulations provide another growth driver for GVR. Increasing commitment and focus by global political and business leaders to addressing climate change paves the way for new regulatory pressures on the fueling station industry. As regulations change and require retailers to make changes, GVR is well-positioned to help them implement them, given their well-established base. For example, GVR designed a new vapor recovery system as a solution for customers in India as a result of changing emissions standards.

GVR has also positioned itself with exposure to high-growth markets. GVR is heavily focused on India in particular, where it estimates that the number of fueling stations will double in the next five years. This offers a new growth runway for GVR's hardware products, as the US market's infrastructure is widely built out.

One notable potential driver of change in the market space is the electric vehicle charging station. As the hype surrounding EVs has grown, so has the interest in charging stations and what they mean for the mobility infrastructure space. While the beginnings of the transition to EVs have captured public attention, an estimated 90 percent of vehicles on the world's roads will continue to be powered by an internal combustion engine, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, GVR president Aaron Saak stated, in a presentation at a Bank of America Summit, that they believe that their customers (i.e., c-stores and gas stations) are wary of giving up customer control to branded charging stations, and are much more focused on the back-end functionalities, such as tying in charger software with a store's overarching system and charger maintenance. In short, Saak tempered excitement and focus on the emerging EV space in the market, stating that while GVR is positioning itself in the space, through an investment in Driivz, an EV charger solutions company, its focus remains on its core business revolving around petroleum fueling. GVR sits in a TAM of $7 billion, with an estimated market growth of mid single digits.

Finally, retailers (i.e., c-stores, gas stations) have been looking to improve the fueling experience for customers and find ways to increase revenue per visit. In fact, many of GVR's customers see the majority of their revenue stemming from transactions outside of pumping gas, and consequently are focused on investing in those areas. For this reason, Vontier sees its future as software solutions in the mobility infrastructure market, while continuing to provide hardware solutions focusing on upgrades and maintenance in more mature markets and more comprehensive build outs in high-growth markets.

GVR is well-positioned to provide these improvements for retailers given their strong relationships with retailers as well as their significant and growing software stack which is designed specifically with fueling infrastructure in mind.

Another important aspect of Vontier's long-term growth strategy is M&A. Vontier management is focused on a disciplined acquisition approach which allows them to enter what they deem to be markets with high-growth and profitability potential. The first example of this came with Vontier's acquisition of DRB. The $935MM acquisition was immediately accretive, adding to year-over-year EPS growth, and was the source of significant optimism from the management team.

Given these drivers for GVR, as well as Vontier's other subsidiaries' leading positions in their respective markets, company management anticipated high single-digit revenue growth for FY2021. They also expected operating margin expansion of greater than 125bps.

Additionally, during his call at the Bank of America summit, Saak also addressed the impacts of both the pandemic as a whole and the recent supply chain disruptions. Regarding the pandemic, Saak stated that there has been no fundamental change to demand for their products and services. In terms of supply chain disruptions, Saak stated that he believes they were successful in establishing a larger network of secondary suppliers and that they have been able to pass on higher costs to consumers with no significant adverse effects on demand.

Furthermore, on May 19, 2021, Vontier's board authorized a stock buyback of up to $500MM of common stock. On August 16, 2021, Vontier's board declared a quarterly dividend. These two announcements provide a further signal of confidence in the firm's profitability and growth prospects from Vontier's board.

Valuation Assumptions

Using management predictions, I assumed:

7.5% revenue growth for 2021

1% revenue growth from 2022-2025 (Simply chose a conservative number)

1.25% operating margin expansion for 2021

0% OMX for 2022-2025 (Again, prefer to err on the conservative side)

24% Tax Rate for 2021-2025 (Approximate average since 2018 + Management prediction)

The interest expenses for the coming years are based on the coupon rates of the senior unsecured notes placed in March of 2021 as well as the rate on the remaining $400MM balance on the three-year term loan.

Further assumptions made were:

2021 FCF Conversion rate of 95% (Management Assumption)

2022-2025 FCF Conversion rate of 100% (Return to slightly below normal)

A WACC of 7% This WACC was essentially chosen as a placeholder. Using the CAPM method, Vontier's WACC is 2.35%. This is due to the company's large D/E ratio (on an average debt interest rate of 2.19%) resulting from the distribution of Vontier's stock to shareholders rather than a market offering.

Exit Multiple (EV/EBITDA) of 8x

Perpetual Growth Rate of 2%

Valuation

So why is Vontier undervalued? Why are other investors not interested? I believe Vontier is being overlooked for its difficult year-over-year comparisons, the EMV sunset that the business is seeing, and costs related to its separation from Fortive.

The year-over-year comparisons are particularly difficult for Vontier given the extremely high cash conversion seen in 2020, which led to high cash flows. The reason for the high cash conversion was a strong working capital tailwind. The firm had been forced to operate at unsustainably low levels of working capital, due in large part to supply chain snarls. Beginning in 2021, the company began building up its working capital to more comfortable levels, which ate into OCFs, lowering the year-over-year comparisons. While the extremely high cash conversion levels of 2020 are not sustainable for Vontier, the lower 90-95 percent conversion predicted for 2021 is considered low by management, caused by higher-than-normal working capital buildup. Management predicts a normalization of cash conversion of around 100 percent.

Another factor that may be giving investors pause is the EMV sunset. The EMV payment method utilizes a more secure payment method using cards. As the EMV payment method has become the payment standard, given its heightened security, GVR has provided the hardware and software rollout for gas stations/c-stores across the US. EMV is a high-margin item that drove much of the company's growth over the past five years. Now, the firm has been predicting $75MM-$100MM headwinds for 2021 and 2022 due to the slowdown of EMV as the rollout comes to a close. Investors may be questioning Vontier's ability to replace the high-margin sales of the EMV rollout going forward. When looking at Vontier's investor presentations, however, one can see that their non-EMV growth is strong. Management cites a strong demand environment for non-EMV products.

The third factor that may be deflecting investor interest is Vontier's expenses related to the separation from Fortive. Tax payments, transfers to Fortive, and other costs all related to the separation have all dragged down earnings during 2021.

I produced my own valuations using a two-stage discounted cash flow model. Although I would usually want to support it with peer evaluations, Vontier is a relatively unique company. There is no other company that provides the exact mix of products that Vontier's six subsidiaries do, so there are no peer comparisons that make sense.

Using the assumptions above and a two-stage discounted cash flow model, averaging the perpetual growth and exit multiple terminal values, I arrived at a price target of $38.54 per share.

This price target, while only about 13 percent above the current Vontier price of $34.22, still offers a value opportunity while based on conservative estimates. The intrinsic value of Vontier shares could potentially be much higher for the following reasons:

Revenue growth 2022-2025: Vontier's businesses are each market leaders in large, growing markets, so yearly revenue growth of just 1% could be surpassed barring any significant changes to the company's business position.

0% OMX 2021-2022: Vontier has a history of successful M&A and margin expansion. Even through increased costs as a result of the pandemic and a separation from Fortive, company management expects to see operating margin expansion for FY2021. To expect this to cease entirely is unlikely.

Below are scenario analyses which give a wider range of potential share values.

Risks

On a macro level, Vontier is a global company that derives 30 percent of its revenue from non-US customers. Operating as a global enterprise introduces a large number of risks such as different political conditions, economic conditions, currency risk, regulations, and trade agreements. The company is also facing, and has faced, numerous challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as supply chain disruptions and facility shutdowns.

If environmental regulations requiring updates and maintenance on fueling equipment aren't passed, Vontier will struggle to produce revenue from that arena. Therefore, Vontier is relying on continued international attention and pressure on climate change regulation.

At the industry level, Vontier operates in markets that require constant innovation to meet rapidly shifting and extensive standards and regulations. If Vontier is unable to keep up with the changing market, they could quickly be left behind. Also, the firm's products become obsolete relatively quickly and must be replaced and/or improved swiftly and constantly. This introduces the risk of unsuccessful investment in research & development.

There are no easily comparable competitors for Vontier given their unique mix of product offerings through their six subsidiaries. GVR's primary competitor in the mobility infrastructure field is likely Dover Fueling Solutions. The company offers similar software and hardware solutions for c-stores across the US and in international markets. GVR's leading market position, built-up expertise, and established customer relationships give it a strong competitive position in the market, however.

At a firm level, Vontier faces risks stemming from its use of leverage and its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Vontier enters new markets through large acquisitions funded through leverage. For example, on July 18, 2021, Vontier agreed to purchase DRB Systems for $965MM, which the company funded with proceeds from senior unsecured debt. Vontier hopes to leverage DRB's leading position in the car wash solutions space to produce growth. The use of debt to fund acquisitions such as these introduces both liquidity risk and solvency risk.

Conclusion

To conclude, Vontier is a solid company, at a fair value, which sees robust cash flows from six subsidiaries who each hold strong market positions in large markets with long growth runways. It is likely undervalued based on its difficult YoY comparisons, the EMV sunset, and separation costs, which together have acted as a smokescreen to strong demand for its non-EMV solutions. Vontier is well-positioned in attractive markets where it is already seeing promising signs of growth. Once the firm more widely rolls out its software solutions in GVR (which see higher margins and recurring revenue), moves past one-time expenses related to the separation from Fortive, and normalizes its cash conversion, it will begin to see strong, recurring cash flows that the market will be forced to recognize.