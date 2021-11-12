stocknroll/E+ via Getty Images

In our experience it pays off to investment in the opposite way that the government is telling you.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is a USD 1.0 billion market capitalization company that owns and operates private prisons and detention centers. Early in his election campaign, Joe Biden declared that his administration is against private prisons and will stop renewing private prison contracts. That brought CXW down from high USD 20s to 9 USD now.

The governments often say one thing in the elections and do another when they get in. This is a good example.

There are still prisoners in the US that need to be locked up. Building new prisons is expensive. The declared policy discouraged any new private prison construction. So the administration is left only with limited choices - extend the existing contracts or quickly build or buy prison facilities. They are extending. They are creative about it. They transferred the responsibility to do that from the federal government to local governments, which are not bound by the declared policy. They also rent some prisons and operate them.

I enclose the first line of the Zack Research on CoreCivic (link to the research is below):

"Importantly, the company's exposure to reductions caused by the executive order implemented by the Biden administration to not renew Department of Justice contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities is minimal." Zack Investment Research 25/10/2021

As a result, revenues have not declined materially. If you look at last five quarters, revenues were stable around USD 490 million and the adjusted EBITDA is stable around USD 100 mil per quarter.

CoreCivic took advantage of the situation. Once the share price got hit by the Biden policy, they decided to take all hits at once:

CoreCivic booked provisions against assets in 1Q21.

CoreCivic stopped paying dividends and used its strong cash-flows to reduce debt. As a result, over the last year the leverage decreased from 4.2 times EBITDA to less than 3.0 (expected in Q3).

CoreCivic sold 47 assets, real estate assets that were outside its prison business and used the cash to repay debt.

CoreCivic refinanced most of the debt to extend its maturity to weighted average of six years.

CoreCivic reported Q3 yesterday. Both revenues and profits beat the consensus.

Bullish points by the CEO Damon Hininger from the Q3 call (emphasis added by author):

"We remained committed to reaching and maintaining a total leverage ratio, or net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.25 times to 2.75 times . Using the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2021, our total leverage ratio was 2.7 times. Just one year ago, our total leverage ratio was at 4.0 times, so we have made significant progress. And the last time our total leverage ratio was below three times was in 2012, nine years ago."

. Using the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2021, Just one year ago, our total leverage ratio was at 4.0 times, so we have made significant progress. And the last time our total leverage ratio was below three times was in 2012, nine years ago." "However, within the next few quarters, we could also be in a position to shift our capital allocation strategy to one that once again returned to a portion of our cash flows to our shareholders and less aggressively de-levers."

"We believe the valuation of our equity remains well below its fair value. And we feel strongly that once we achieve our debt reduction goals, we could create substantial value for our shareholders by repurchasing shares ."

." "In 2009, one of my first acts as CEO was to seek authorization from our Board of Directors for an equity repurchase program. So I have a full appreciation of the potential value creation that the current stock presents. "

" "However, during the third quarter we did see many of our state customers increased their utilization of our facilities which contributed to modest increases in our occupancy compared with the prior year quarter."

which contributed to modest increases in our occupancy compared with the prior year quarter." "Our adjusted EBITDA of $100.9 million increased 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. And again, this is after the sale of 47 non-core assets since the end of the third quarter of 2020."

Upside potential - valuation

In early 2017 CXW was trading in the high twenties. Now it trades at 1/3 of that. It is a better company. Less leveraged. Profitability remained unchanged. Once the dividends are reinstated and buyback is enacted, the share price could quickly return to its original levels. The CEO declared this should happen within "a couple of quarters". Based on our analysis, we would estimate the dividends should be reinstated by mid-next year.

Until March 2020 CXW was paying quarterly dividend of 0.44USD (1.8 USD per year). That is 18% at current share price. In the last three years prior to March 2020 CXW traded at dividend yield between 6-11%. CXW has much healthier balance sheet, less debt and therefore lower financial costs. While the business generates similar EBITDA of 100 mil USD per quarter, the distributions could be higher as the leverage is lower. When cash distributions are reinstated later on this year, the share price should increase 2-3 times to match the dividend yield from the past.

Conclusion

CoreCivic used the uncertainty brought on by the administration change to restructure - it sold non-core assets, stopped dividends, and reduced debt significantly. The contract cancellations are not happening. The revenues and EBITDA have been stable. It is a better and less leveraged company, trading at a much lower valuation. The CEO indicated dividends and buyback could be near. I expect material re-rating in the next quarters