DavidBGray/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we are going to take a look and analyze a very high-quality company in the life-science equipment and instruments sector, Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A). The company has been a strong performer in the market, especially the last five years it has delivered impressive returns for investors. As a reminder, Agilent provides analytical instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. It used to be part of HP, but it was spun-off and has traded independently ever since. Agilent focuses its products and services on six markets: food, environmental and forensics, pharmaceutical & biotech, chemical and energy, and academia & government.

Data by YCharts

One thing we particularly like about Agilent is that most of its revenue (approx. 60%) are recurring in nature in the form of consumables, services, and informatics. Instruments comprises about 40% of revenues and sets the stage for consumables and services growth as the installed base expands.

In terms of geography, the company is well diversified with 38% of revenue coming from the Americas, 35% from Asia Pacific, and 27% from Europe.

Source: Agilent Investor Relations

In terms of business segment diversification most of the revenue comes from the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) at 43%, followed by Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG) at 35%, with the remaining 22% coming from the Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG). In terms of growth the three segments are growing at a fast pace with LSAG at 22%, ACG at 21%, and the smaller DGG is the one growing the fastest at 44%.

Source: Agilent Investor Relations

Financials

Revenue has grown by ~50% in the last five years, with a marked acceleration since the Covid crisis thanks to the additional laboratory demand it generated.

Data by YCharts

The company has attractive returns on invested capital and returns on equity, with ROE of ~20% and ROIC of 13%. This reflects the wide moat the company has, which is derived from switching costs and intellectual property.

Data by YCharts

The quality of the company is also reflected in its high profit margins, with a gross profit margin of more than 50%, and an operating margin above 20%. These margins are possible thanks to the competitive advantages and wide moat that the company has.

Data by YCharts

The balance sheet is strong with a low debt to EBITDA ratio of ~1.6x, and a quick ratio of ~1.4x. Debt has been increasing and investors should keep an eye on it to make sure it does not become excessive, it currently stands at $1.4 billion.

Data by YCharts

The company pays a small dividend and also does share repurchases from time to time, in fact its average diluted shares outstanding has decreased almost 10% in the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Shares look relatively expensive at ~2x its 10-year median price/sales ratio. The additional demand that the Covid crisis generated, and the corresponding acceleration of sales growth, justifies a somewhat higher price/sales ratio than in the past, but we believe 2x is just too much. Even factoring in ultra-low interest rates we think shares are expensive.

Data by YCharts

The EV/EBITDA ratio has expanded as well, with shares currently sporting a ~50% higher ratio than they used to only a few years ago. At 31x we find shares on the pricey side, and would at most recommend a 'hold' of the shares, but not starting a new position.

Data by YCharts

Similarly the price/earnings ratio is extremely high at ~50x, with the forward P/E also very high at ~33x.

Data by YCharts

In fact, even looking all the way to earnings estimates for fiscal year 2025, the PE ratio remains high at ~26x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Agilent is a company we would like very much to own, given its high quality and wide moat derived from switching costs and intellectual property. We believe it can continue growing its revenue at a rapid pace for several more years, and that earnings per share will also grow even faster thanks to operating leverage. That said, we find shares currently pricey and would wait for a market correction to initiate a position. We can understand investors already owning the shares to continue to hold, but a new position is more difficult to justify. We therefore recommend adding to the investment watch list to be ready to invest should an opportunity present itself in the future.