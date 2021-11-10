IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Our previous studies have shown that Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) has been our number 1 Bitcoin mining company. It has been an excellent month for BITF investors, as BITF investors are rewarded with a return of 40% since our previous coverage two weeks ago.

We've received many requests to provide an update on Bitfarms after a significant run-up and whether BITF has more upside (alpha) ahead. Therefore, this article is written for these very purposes.

BITF in Price Discovery Phase

BITF has been dormant since the beginning of 2021 despite Bitcoin's high volatility (Figure 1). It is only recently that BITF seems to have reached its price discovery phase. Notice that BITF was flat for most of the year. As a result, one of our previous studies measured several Bitcoin mining volatility against Bitcoin and found that BITF is less volatile than Bitcoin. This makes BITF the ideal investment for risk-averse Bitcoin investors. On top of that, BITF is much undervalued compared to its peers such as Core Scientific, MARA (MARA), and RIOT (RIOT).

BITF is now the top-performing Bitcoin mining company stock (Figure 1 and Figure 2). This is no coincidence, as BITF was objectively undervalued according to our valuation framework. This performance cannot be overstated because BITF is the least volatile Bitcoin mining company compared to Riot and Marathon. Our previous study showed that RIOT is 14% more volatile than MARA while MARA is 40% more volatile than BITF. Despite BITF's low volatility, BITF manages to outperform other more volatile Bitcoin mining companies. Moreover, these gains took place while Bitcoin was stagnant around the $60,000 range. This suggests that BITF is indeed objectively undervalued and is in its price discovery phase.

In our previous study, we provided an objective valuation framework to evaluate BITF's intrinsic value. Our model suggests that BITF had an upside of 66% ($8.50) price target when traded at $5.15 a share. One of the underlying assumptions is for Bitcoin to be above $60,000. Since Bitcoin has held its $60,000 support well (Figure 2), the price target is still intact. Therefore, we would like to reiterate our price target for BITF at $8.50 or 20% more upside. Should Bitcoin continue its bull run, BITF's price target should be revised upwards accordingly.

Figure 1: Price Performance Since Jan 2021

Figure 1: Price Performance Since Oct 2021

What Should We Do After the Price Discovery Phase?

Since stock prices reflect investors' future expectations, we have to base our investment strategy for BITF on expectations towards several variables. These variables include mining capacity, total mining costs, Bitcoin price, and the Bitcoin network hash rate.

Firstly, we have to understand that BITF's recent run-up is contributed by realizing build-up expectations. BITF announced that two new farms with 78 Megawatts total capacity in Sherbrooke (Québec). The farms' total capacity of 78 megawatts (MW) is now estimated to support 21,000 additional Bitcoin miners for a total of EH/s mining capacity. Bitfarms now has five fully working farms, and this initiative will increase the number of additional farms in the works from two to four. In layman's terms, this announcement has realized BITF's built-up expectations where the company aims to expand its mining capacity to 8 EH/s by 2022. On this note, we believe that BITF will continue its run-up well above our $8.50 price targets when more expectations are realized under the assumption of a $60,000 Bitcoin, a 240 EH/s Bitcoin network in 2022 and $33k total mining cost per Bitcoin.

So what should we do if our price target of $8.50 is achieved? The general answer will be to take profits. If there is no update to BITF's future mining capacity, Bitcoin network hash rate, and total mining cost per BTC, then BITF's intrinsic value is simply a function of Bitcoin price. In this scenario, we suggest scaling into Bitcoin as BITF is 2.5% less volatile against Bitcoin.

On the other hand, if there is a material decrease in total mining cost per BTC or Bitcoin's network hash rate, then BITF's price target will be revised upwards. But these figures will not be available until April 2022. Hence, scaling into Bitcoin holdings remains the better course of action.

However, if you're familiar with options, an alternative to taking profits is to sell covered call options with a strike price of $10, trading further upside for a fixed premium. This will be our course of action when BITF hits our price target of $10. Firstly, $8.50 represents a significant psychological resistance level (Figure 3), coinciding with our price target. Secondly, selling call options with strike $10 will provide us with an additional 25% upside to $10, which is another major psychological resistance level (Figure 3). Thirdly, the premium collected can be used to scale into Bitcoin for further gains. Fourthly, Bitcoin is expected to remain in the $60,000 to $66,000 range in the near future because breaking above $66,000 implies Bitcoin will break its 12-year resistance since its inception (Figure 4). Although a severe bear market is not off the table, by revisiting its all-time-high (ATH), Bitcoin has invalidated its previous two halving cycles' sequences of events. (see here)

Verdict

BITF is our number 1 pick among many Bitcoin mining companies is it is found to be deeply undervalued where its peers were trading at fair value or above their intrinsic value. BITF's previous 66% upside is now cut to 25% after its recent run-up. We present our findings on BITF's recent run-up and provide our course of action in this article by popular demand.

We iterate our $8.50 price target given that Bitcoin remains in the range of $60,000 to $66,000 and no material changes in BITF's mining capacity expectations, total mining cost per BTC, and Bitcoin network hash rate.

When BITF reaches $8.50, investors can consider taking profits and scale into Bitcoin as BITF is 2.5% less volatile against Bitcoin, or sell call options at $10 strike as it coincides with BITF's major psychological resistance level.