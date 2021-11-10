Pfizer Stock: How Will Recent Earnings Results Impact The Stock Going Forward
Summary
- Pfizer continues to demonstrate its superiority in the COVID-19 vaccines market against its peers.
- The company's robust FY22 guidance also led to consensus estimates being lifted markedly.
- We discuss what investors should consider after Pfizer's recent FQ3 report card.
Investment Thesis
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reported a remarkable FQ3 report card last week. It showed investors the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed with BioNTech (BNTX) continues to demonstrate its supremacy in the market. Moreover, Comirnaty's outlook for FY22 continues to look robust, as governments worldwide have been planning for an endemic eventuality.
Despite that, Pfizer is not a "one-product" company. On the contrary, it has a well-diversified portfolio and a strong pipeline of candidates under development. Moreover, its highly profitable business model continues to drive robust free cash flows, as well as an attractive dividend yield.
We discuss what investors should expect for PFE stock moving forward after its impressive FQ3 performance.
PFE Stock YTD Performance
PFE stock YTD performance (as of 9 November 21).
Pfizer stock had a tough start to the year. However, its momentum recovered remarkably since hitting its bottom in March. The stock also suffered a dramatic loss in momentum after it spiked in August. Notwithstanding, it has recovered almost all those losses. Currently, PFE stock is trading broadly in line with the market. Its YTD gain of 27% should also sit comfortably with its investors.
Pfizer's Robust FQ3 Shows Comirnaty's Dominance
Pfizer LTM revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Pfizer LTM gross margin & GAAP EBITDA margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Pfizer reported an impressive FQ3 as its COVID-19 vaccine helped to lift its performance significantly. The company reported that FQ3 revenue increased to $24.1B, up 130% YoY on an operational basis. Without Comirnaty's contribution, it was also up 7% YoY, in line with Pfizer's long-term guidance of 6%. On a last-twelve-months (LTM) basis, revenue increased to $69.34B, up 98.6% YoY on a GAAP basis. LTM GAAP EBITDA margin remains robust at 39.7%. However, LTM gross margins have been sliding since FQ1. It's mainly attributed to lower gross margins from Comirnaty due to the sharing arrangement with BioNTech.
Pfizer adjusted net income margin by quarter. Data source: Company filings
Pfizer's adjusted net income margin also remains strong. It has been trending down due to Comirnaty's contribution. Investors should recall that the adjusted income before tax (IBT) margin for Comirnaty is in the "high-20s." Therefore, Pfizer's well-diversified portfolio continues to be solidly profitable.
Pfizer vaccines revenue by quarter. Data source: Company filings
Cominarty's success continues to swell Pfizer's coffers. In FQ3, it accounted for 89.1% of Pfizer's total vaccines revenue. On a consolidated basis, Comirnaty accounted for 53.9% of FQ3 revenue. However, Pfizer's vaccines revenue ex-Comirnaty fell 8.1% YoY, but up 12.9% QoQ. Moreover, Pfizer's vaccines revenue ex-Comirnaty is not the leading contributor to its consolidated revenue base. Notwithstanding, investors should continue to observe the trend of its vaccines revenue growth moving forward.
Pfizer oncology revenue by quarter. Data source: Company filings
Pfizer's oncology segment, its most crucial revenue generator ex-Comirnaty, continues to post robust growth. Revenue was up 12% YoY and also up 5.1% QoQ. Therefore, Pfizer's investors can rest assured on its well-diversified portfolio to insulate against the potential decline in Comirnaty's revenue moving forward.
Pfizer's pipeline in the next 18 months. Source: Pfizer FQ3 presentation
However, investors should recall that Pfizer is expected to face an impending LOE that could see about $18B to $20B of revenue at risk due to the loss of patents. It's estimated to begin in 2026. However, the company also highlighted multiple projects in the pipeline over the next 18 months. Of these, they are expecting 10 potential approvals. Notably, Pfizer also committed its long-term 6% revenue growth rate. CEO Albert Bourla emphasized:
...I think nothing has changed. If anything, I think the probabilities are improving in terms of how our pipeline can cover the gap to make sure that we have a 6%. So when it comes to the 6% of all the year to after '25, I think we feel very, very confident that we will achieve it. And then I remind everyone that this is excluding all these new mRNA that we're working, excluding COVID, so all of that is COVID vaccines. All of that, I think, we are in a very, very good, let's say, state. And we are very encouraged with the modern pipeline, the pipeline that comes to fill the gap between 25 and 30. (from Pfizer's FQ3 earnings call)
How About Pfizer's Near-Term Guidance?
Pfizer revised est. revenue mean consensus. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Pfizer issued strong guidance for FQ4. It raised its FY21 guidance to between $81B and $82B. In addition, it also raised its guidance for adjusted diluted EPS to between $4.13 and $4.18. Notably, Comirnaty revenue for FY21 is expected to be $36B, reflecting 2.3B delivered doses. It implies Pfizer is expecting Comirnaty to bring in $11.7B in revenue in FQ4. Therefore, the company is expecting a 10% QoQ decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales.
Nevertheless, the Street consensus estimate for FY21 revenue has been slightly upgraded to $81.5B to reflect the company's updated guidance. It was $81.3B in the September estimate.
Notably, Pfizer continues to guide for substantial COVID-19 vaccines revenue in FY22, estimated at $29B. The company emphasized that it expects to deliver 4B doses next year, with 1.7B doses already secured. Moreover, Pfizer also highlighted that the agreements include options that have not been baked into its revenue guidance. Hence, the company is confident that it would meet its $29B revenue guidance for Comirnaty. CFO Frank D'Amelio emphasized:
So right now, 1.7 billion, I'll call that kind of banked, if you will, in terms of the doses and the $29 billion that goes with that. Obviously, we've got to ship those doses, but we have contracts in hand that supports the 1.7 billion doses and the $29 billion in revenue. (from Pfizer's FQ3 earnings call)
Moreover, CEO Albert Bourla added that the company is still negotiating contracts with the high and middle-income countries for the rest of its 4B dose capacity. He articulated:
The other thing that I would say is, as you've noticed from the numbers, we are moving ahead to produce four billion doses. And we have already secured the contracts for 1.7 billion doses. And there are some more that we have secured in terms of options. And clearly, we have a big number of countries that we are negotiating with us...So the four billion doses that we are going to produce, they are still highly negotiated by high- and upper-middle class countries. (from Pfizer's FQ3 earnings call)
Therefore, it seems clear that Pfizer should meet its production capacity of 4B doses in FY22. But, it will only recognize revenue of $29B based on 1.7B doses. Hence, there appears to be a deceleration in COVID-19 vaccines revenue in FY22, but Pfizer's guidance was better than expected.
The Street's consensus revenue estimate was only $66.5B in September. Therefore, it's way below the current revised estimate of $76.82B. Thus, it seems that we may have underestimated the durability of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine potential.
In addition, the consensus estimate for FY23 has also been upgraded due to Pfizer's FY22 solid guidance. Pfizer sees the potential for the development of a private COVID-19 vaccines market post-FY22. In addition, the company is also in the process of negotiating multi-year contracts with worldwide governments. Positive outcomes from these negotiations will likely lead to stronger revenue visibility for Pfizer post-FY22.
Moreover, the company has also moved ahead to ask the FDA to amend its booster shots eligibility for all adults. It also came within days of showing robust clinical results from its COVID-19 oral antiviral therapeutic. It continues to demonstrate solid execution among its peers. Albert Bourla & Co. continues to deliver world-class management.
So is PFE Stock a Buy Now?
Pfizer est. adjusted EPS mean consensus. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Pfizer adjusted operating earnings blended P/E valuation trend. Source: FASTgraphs
Due to the recent spike in PFE stock price, its price has gone up by 9.6% since we published our previous article on PFE on 25 October. It's also up 12.5% since our bullish rating on 11 October.
Considering PFE's current price, we encourage investors to exercise caution if they invest mainly for capital gains. PFE stock has tended to follow its adjusted operating earnings blended P/E valuation trend in the above chart. However, PFE is estimated to report weaker adjusted EPS from FY22 onwards. As a result, the capital gains in PFE stock might be limited moving forward.
Therefore, we revise our rating on PFE stock to Neutral to reflect its current valuation. Hence, we encourage new investors to wait for the next meaningful retracement to add PFE stock.
This article was written by
