Note: I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, Plug Power reported just another abysmal quarter as the company's core material handling business remains an unmitigated disaster.

Adjusted for approximately $14.6 million in one-time hydrogen vendor transition charges recorded last quarter, the company's operations didn't show any meaningful sequential improvement as slight increases in product margins were offset by another round of product reliability issues, particularly with regards to GenDrive units deployed at Walmart (WMT) distribution centers.

I already suspected renewed problems with the company's GenDrive units after Ballard Power (BLDP) reported a 200% sequential increase in stack sales to Plug Power on Monday. As these stacks are solely used for replacement in faulty legacy equipment, Tuesday's disclosures by Plug Power don't really come as a surprise.

But exchanging faulty stacks way ahead of their expected useful life apparently doesn't do the trick anymore as the company decided to conduct a one-time upgrade at ten customer sites with the highest level of equipment usage to its latest, more reliable system design.

Please note that customers recently required Plug Power to alter existing long-term service contracts in their favor thus causing a reduction in service billings for run time hours exceeding certain levels.

In addition to the above-discussed retrofit program, system power and software improvements are planned for the company's entire fleet of GenDrive units in the first half of next year.

Suffice it to say, these efforts will result in additional, material one-time charges but hopefully improve service margins over time. While the company claims its new system design achieving double the stack life of its legacy products, long-term performance remains yet to be seen as the roll-out of the new design has started just a few quarters ago.

The renewed product reliability issues required the company to increase its provision for money-losing service contracts by another $7.5 million.

Going forward, Plug Power expects to reduce its services costs on a per-unit basis by 30% in the next 12 months and by 45% by the end of 2023 with "profitable growth" in subsequent years.

Hydrogen fueling gross margins remained under pressure during the quarter as slightly decreased hydrogen prices were offset by an increase in delivery costs.

The company expects hydrogen margins to remain challenged for the remainder of the year, largely due to the impact from vastly increased natural gas prices as the company's initial green hydrogen facilities just recently commenced construction.

Plug Power guided for hydrogen fueling costs to decline next year, followed by break-even margins in 2023 and cash generation starting in 2024 with multiple green hydrogen plants expected to be in commercial operation by that time.

As usual, investors would be well-served to take these projections with a huge grain of salt as management, at least so far, has never delivered on any margin- or cash flow guidance provided over the past decade.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative a record $170.5 million but with unrestricted cash and available-for-sale securities of approximately $4.3 billion, the company won't run out of funds anytime soon even when considering elevated capex requirements.

Growth in the material handling business remains almost entirely dependent on Amazon (AMZN) with an eye-watering 80% of the company's accounts receivable at the end of Q3 associated with this key customer.

Fortunately for Plug Power, market participants don't seem to care too much about the dismal condition of the company's core material handling business, but rather focus on the recently commenced transformation into a vertically integrated provider of solutions covering large parts of the hydrogen value chain.

In the investor letter, management increased FY2022 revenue guidance to a new range of $900-$925 million, up from the $825-$850 million introduced at the recent symposium. While the headline suggests the hike to be a mix of "acquisitions and commercial traction", a number of analyst questions on the call forced management to admit that the guidance raise is actually solely due to the recent acquisitions of Applied Cryo Technologies and Netherlands-based Frames Group. In fact, Frames Group appears to have generated almost $100 million in revenues last year alone and judging by the $170 million purchase price for Applied Cryo Technologies, this company is likely to generate substantial revenues, too.

While this appears to be more of a guide down for the core business, Plug Power is likely to use most of the capacity of the acquired companies for internal purposes which would result in a substantial decrease in external sales next year. Given this issue, the seemingly muted revenue contribution of Applied Cryo Technologies and Frames Group makes some sense.

On the call, management was particularly enthusiastic with regards to its new electrolyzer business and CEO Andy Marsh now expects to "blow out" the 100 MW in external electrolyzer sales guided for at the symposium last month.

But given the recent agreement with Fortescue Future Industries which provides for the supply of 250 MW of electrolyzers in H2/2022 alone, the anticipated "blow out" doesn't appear to be a real surprise.

Moreover, Norwegian competitor Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) has repeatedly pointed to margin pressures resulting from an increasingly competitive electrolyzer market with a number of players aggressively ramping up capacity.

Last month, UK-based ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF) announced plans to quintuple its annual manufacturing capacity to 5,000 MW by 2024.

This latest addition would increase the expected 2024 manufacturing capacity to at least 20 GW, well above anticipated demand levels according to BloombergNEF:

However, large-scale demand for clean hydrogen is moving at snail's pace, unable to keep up with electrolyser makers' capacity expansion plans due to the lack of strong policies to stimulate and sustain consumer appetite, BloombergNEF warns. "We'll need to see CO2 prices of at least $100 per ton by 2030 to incentivize hydrogen adoption. No country has such carbon prices today, and we forecast only three markets to reach that level before 2030: Canada, the EU and the UK," said Tengler. BloombergNEF anticipates that 16 GW of the electrolyser manufacturing capacity are seen to go online by 2024. This capacity will be more than enough to cover demand, leaving many factories underused and pushing down prices, the research service explained.

With limited capex required to establish large-scale electrolyzer manufacturing facilities, the space might become even more crowded over time.

While Plug Power will be able to utilize most of its early electrolyzer production for its green hydrogen plants, the company will have to increase sales to external customers just at the time when most of the competing manufacturing capacity will have come online.

Given this severe issue, it is hard to see the company generating sufficient margins in the electrolyzer segment anytime soon.

More of the same at Plug Power with renewed product reliability issues surfacing in the core material handling business and another quarter of record cash burn.

While the company increased FY2022 revenue guidance again, the hike appears solely related to the recent acquisitions of Frames Group and Applied Cryo Technologies.

While management remains confident regarding its ambitious transformation plans, the company will likely have to deal with oversupply in the electrolyzer market as competitors around the world are aggressively ramping up capacity well beyond projected medium-term demand levels with margin pressure the likely result.

Given these issues, management's target for consolidated gross margin to exceed 30% by 2025 appears more like wishful thinking.

Personally, I expect nothing short of disaster but with billions in net cash on the balance sheet and capital markets remaining wide open, the company can easily afford a number of additional missteps.

With market participants remaining focused on management's vision rather than on actual results, I don't expect another poor quarterly report to really unsettle investors.