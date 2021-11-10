LEONI AG (LNNNF) CEO Aldo Kamper On Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LEONI AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2021 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rolf Becker - Senior Manager, IR

Aldo Kamper - President & CEO

Ingrid Jaegering - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Marc-Rene Tonn - Warburg Research

Akshat Kacker - JPM

Michael Punzet - DZ Bank

Rolf Becker

00:35 Yeah. Thank you and good morning also from LEONI in Nuremberg, this is Rolf Becker

speaking and [indiscernible] joins the LEONI Investor Relations and Communications team just in September, and so I'm happy to have this first conference call with you today, Meanwhile, I have spoken to some of you both analysts and investors and I look forward to working closely with you in the future. So please don't hesitate to contact me and I hope to see you in person as soon as possible.

01:08 Today, our CEO, Aldo Kamper and our CFO, Ingrid Jaegering will present Q3 results and answer your respective questions. And therefore, without further delay, I hand over to Aldo Kamper.

Aldo Kamper

01:23 Thank you, Rolf and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for the presentation of our third quarter results twenty twenty one. You are familiar with our procedure. Firstly, I will briefly elaborate on the highlights of the third quarter, before I hand over to Ingrid, who will bring you to our financials.

01:40 I'm sure you're all well aware of the supply chain disruptions, not only, but especially in the automotive sector. In this tough environment, LEONI achieved satisfying results in the third quarter. Up quite a strong second quarter, we saw the typical seasonality of the third quarter with the summer breaks on the OEM side. And in addition, we were hit by the severe impact of the worsening semiconductor crisis.

02:03 Driven by the bottlenecks of the supply chains, we are facing stop in global (ph) production in the industry impacting many of our production sites. The issue is not only the reduced demand with respective revenue shortfalls, which especially the volatility and low visibility of the call offs. We're working hard to meet this challenge and remain flexible and focused, but the situation does hurt significantly, especially on the working capital side.

02:27 Despite these challenges, we saw a further demand recovery in the third quarter, with the group sales up ten percent year-on-year to one point two billion EUR. While significant portion of this increase was related to copper prices, organic growth also drove the improvement.

02:43 Adjusted operating income for group turned positive to twenty nine million EUR compared to negative eight million EUR in the third quarter twenty twenty. Free cash flow was weak in the third quarter with negative eighty seven million EUR, up the positive sixty four million EUR in Q3 twenty twenty.

02:59 As outlined before, production interruptions and volatile call-offs will constrain our working capital in addition to the usual seasonality. We continue to drive our performance and efficiency with VALUE 21. But in the September, we have implemented measures with an annual gross savings potential of more than seven hundred million EUR from twenty twenty onwards. The measure we've put in place over the last two years have already significantly improved our cost base and are helping us to address the external market challenges that we and the entire industry are facing. Without this early strategic shift and focus on efficiency, we would not be in the position we are today. We're now better place to drive further value going forward.

03:40 In the last weeks, we have reached an important milestone in focusing LEONI on the Wiring Systems Division. Just after the Q3 reporting date, we signed the binding agreement for the sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink Holding at an enterprise value of four hundred fifty million EUR. We expect the closing of the transaction early next year. As previously mentioned, now in our Q2 call, we expect that we will continue to face changes of the ongoing pandemic and the disruption of the global supply chains.

04:10 Bottlenecks of critical components like semiconductors and materials continue to input both supply and demand. We already saw reduced sales and profitability cost by high order volatility, lower efficiency and additional logistics costs.

04:23 With this, I’m handing over to Ingrid and she will run you through our financials.

Ingrid Jaegering

04:27 Thank you, Aldo and good morning, everyone also from my side. Let's start on page three with our group sales. The third quarter showed overall sales of about one point two billion EUR. This is an increase of ten percent year-on-year. This positive result was driven heavily by a positive copper price effect, but organic growth also contributed three point four percentage points. Overall, we saw more normalized development following the second quarter in which we had significant catch up effects compared to previous year's heavily pandemic impacted Q2. You can see this pattern clearly on the right chart of this slide.

05:06 In Q3 twenty twenty one, supply chain disruptions and especially the semiconductor shortages limited organic growth. Consolidation effects in Q3 amounted to negative forty six million EUR related to the sale of LEONI Schweiz in Q1 and LEONI Kerpen in Q2. Currency effects contributed fourteen million EUR to sales.

05:30 Sales growth on group levels was evenly distributed across both divisions with the WSD, up nine percent and WCS up eleven percent year-on-year. Also our regions had a positive sales development in Q3, with Asia increasing twenty percent year-on-year and Americas up seventeen percent. The EMEA region, which is responsible for about two-thirds of group sales grew by six percent which is mostly related to the deconsolidation of the two European WCS units, the LEONI Schweiz and the mentioned business of LEONI Kerpen.

06:05 Turning now to slide four, you can see Q3 earnings showed a substantial recovery. EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs came in at positive twenty nine million EUR for the third quarter compared to negative eight million EUR in the same period last year. Hence the backdrop of the supply chain crisis this is an encouraging result. With the exception of salary inflation, which continues to be challenging all other buckets on the slide show positive development.

6:38 Our continuous operational improvements with the thorough implementation of our VALUE 21 program are clearly visible in the operational performance category in Q3 with a positive impact of twenty five million EUR. Q3 operational performance saw a one-off positive effect of four point five million EUR as the assets of our Business Group Industrial Solutions are no longer depreciated after being reclassified as held for sale in accordance with IFRS 5 for end of Q2 twenty twenty one.

07:12 As we move effectively manage contract negotiations, projects set up and delivery, we were able to enhance our operational performance even in a tough environment. We are not yet where we need to be, and this is an ongoing process, but we have made significant strides that are seeing positively in our results. Higher volume and mix effects contributed with thirty million EUR as well as higher copper and FX effects with nine million EUR.

07:42 One comment on the reported EBIT, which reached breakeven, the adjusted exceptional items include expenses of twelve million EUR due to the flood, which hit our product site. We had to write-off the assets, which were not sold as part of the only Kerpen GmbH almost completely.

08:00 Moving to slide five, we take look at the free cash flow development. Free cash flow for the reporting period decreased significantly and came in at negative eighty seven million EUR compared to positive sixty four million EUR in the third quarter twenty twenty. As you can see, the difference is mainly attributable to the increase in working capital. The main drivers of this were high inventories, as well as lower factoring volumes, both as a result of the disruptions in the supply chain with production stoppages on customer size and volatile call-offs. This is a big challenge for efficient working capital management and causes higher networking capital.

08:45 Our operational CapEx, excluding effects from IFRS 16 amounted to forty nine million EUR in the third quarter, just slightly higher than the forty five million EUR in the same period last year. With regards to the current environment, especially in the automotive industry, we remain disciplined, but continue to invest in profitable growth.

09:07 As usual, now we will take a closer look at the development of our divisions, starting with WSD on slide six. Our Wiring Systems Division generated sales of seven hundred and two million EUR, which is an increase of nine percent compared to Q3 twenty twenty. This growth is based on positive copper and FX effects of combined five percent and organic growth of four percent. This organic growth was achieved despite adverse circumstances caused by the semiconductor crisis, which result in significantly burden sales and earnings for WSD in the third quarter.

09:47 Looking at the regional dynamics, sales were up twelve percent in the Americas followed by Asia up ten percent, and EMEA up eight percent year-on-year, compared to a more subdued third quarter twenty twenty, with a new order volume of just one hundred million EUR. Q3 twenty twenty one order entry grew to around nine hundred million EUR. The order book at the end of September showed an expected project volume of twenty point four billion EUR, nearly twenty seven percent of this is related to e-mobility projects.

10:21 To build on this, we have won another major order of nearly zero point five billion EUR for e-mobility project following the end of the quarter. As we have said in the past, we are being more selective about the projects we bid for, but are clearly able to demonstrate our value to customers and secure attractive projects.

10:44 EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was still negative in the third quarter with minus twelve million EUR, [indiscernible] improving from minus twenty seven million in the same quarter last year. Essentially, the benefits of VALUE 21 were offset by the severe headwinds of the semiconductor crisis. The supply bottlenecks for input materials of LEONI in Q3 compared to Q2, but still had a negative impact in the mid-single digit million EUR range. WSDs reported EBIT came in at negative eighteen million EUR and was impacted by exceptional items as well as VALUE 21 costs of total minus seven million ERU. This figure includes positive effects from the reversal of provisions for onerous contracts.

11:31 With this, let us now turn to the WCS division on slide seven. Sales of our Wire & Cable Solutions division were up eleven percent to four hundred sixty five million EUR in the third quarter. While the significant increase in the price copper -- in the price of copper positively impacted this figure, organic growth in both the automotive and industrial businesses were strong during the period. This performance more than offset the negative consolidation effects. As you know, we have solid LEONI Schweiz and part of the LEONI Kerpen within the first half of this year, resulting in the consolidation effect of minus forty six million EUR in Q3.

12:14 In the WCS division, sales growth was twenty nine percent year-on-year in Asia, and twenty one percent in the Americas, whereas the EMEA region was almost flat year-on-year. Order intake for WCS was stable at four hundred and ninety four million EUR year-on-year, despite the lowest scope of consolidation with book-to-bill ratio of one for the quarter.

12:39 EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs more than doubled in the reporting period versus the previous year to forty one million EUR. This was mainly a result of increased volumes, mix effects and the implementation of VALUE 21 measures, leading to a better cost structure.

12:59 Reported EBIT of the WCS division for that eighteen million EUR due to exceptional items of twenty two million EUR. Of these, we have twelve million EUR of non-cash expenses due to the flooding of our remaining business activities at LEONI Kerpen’s production facility in Stolberg, which we already mentioned. The damage is covered by our insurance, and we are currently in discussion about this. The remainder of ten million EUR exceptional items were mainly impairment losses in connection with the planned divestment of further parts of the WCS division.

13:34 Let me now turn to slide eight and take a look at our key balance sheet items. The balance sheet remains stretched with an equity ratio of about seven percent at the end of September, compared to the ten percent twelve months ago. Compared to the year-end twenty twenty, the equity ratio is largely stable.

13:54 Our financial gearing measured as net debt to twelve month trailing EBTIDA, excluding exceptional items as well as VALUE 21 costs has drastically improved from nineteen point five times to four point two times as a result of our significantly increased trailing twelve month EBITDA normalizing after the severe impact of the pandemic.

14:17 Net debt increased to one point six seven billion EUR, as a result of the negative free cash flow. This resulted in the further utilization of the Revolving Credit Facility I, as well as the drawdown of the second and final tranche of the state-guaranteed operating loan during the last twelve months.

14:35 On the next slide, we provide an overview on our financial position. Our financial debt after reclassification of the industrial solutions, fiber optics and electricity businesses, as assets and liabilities held for sales stood at one point four seven billion EUR at the reporting date. Including those positions, financial debt came in at one point five six billion EUR.

15:04 The negative cash flow was mainly financed by further utilization of the existing RCF I. Please note the remaining undrawn credit lines are firmly committed until at least the end of the third financial year twenty twenty two. The liquidity position suffered from the negative free cash flow. Liquidity at the end of September stood at around two hundred sixty million EUR, compared to about three hundred seventy million EUR at the end of the second quarter.

15:31 Liquidity at the end of September was composed of one hundred and thirty six million EUR cash and undrawn credit lines of one hundred and sixteen million EUR.

15:40 And with this, I hand back to Aldo, he will provide an update on our WCS covered process.

Aldo Kamper

15:46 Thank you, Ingrid. We are well on track in the implementation of our strategy and refocusing LEONI on the Wiring Systems Division. The copper process for WCS division which is essential also for the long term stabilization of our company is progressing well. With the sale of the Business Group Industrial Solutions at an enterprise valuation of four hundred and fifty million EUR, we've reached a very important milestone.

16:11 We signed the binding agreement with BizLink Holding on October first, let me say, I'm absolutely to convinced that BizLink is the right partner for this business and always a good future for our colleagues in Industrial Solutions business. After closing, which is expected early next year, the transaction will significantly improve liquidity and contribute to the recovery of our balance sheet as well as improve our gearing.

16:32 Of course, while it's an important milestone, there's more to do. We're consistently evaluating option for further WCS units. This for instance underscored by the reclassification of electricity and the business provider of fiber optics as held for sale by the end of Q3, other smaller entities of our WCS division.

16:52 With regards electricity, it completed the sales business with about twenty employees based in Zurich already at beginning of November. We're confidence that we are on the right track and have demonstrated that we can deliver value to this process. We will continue to update you on developments as we move forward.

17:10 Let me now turn to our future core business and give you some insights into our -- into the exciting project that we are working on the Wiring Systems Division. As you know, WSD is the leading supplier of Wiring Systems [indiscernible] automotive industry. There's not only about passenger cars, it also includes for example, heavy trucks and construction articles for vehicles. As you can see here we defend one thousand [indiscernible].

17:34 We successfully started the production of the low voltage electric systems for the Fendt's large tractor series this summer. We are proud to supply Fendt's for more than fifty years and to be a global part of the AGCO Group with a growing business. We focus on expanding the non-passenger car business more rapidly as it generate [indiscernible] margin and had a different economic cycle as a passenger car business, thereby strengthening the overall portfolio.

17:57 On the passenger car side, at the beginning of September, we saw the successful ramp up production of high voltage and low voltage wiring system for the CUPRA Born, which is the first all-electric vehicle of the CUPRA brand and based on Volkswagen and [indiscernible] platform. This further strengthens our position in the fast growing e-mobility area. We are a value partner for leading manufacturers on and off road vehicles and will further strengthen our position as developer of system architectures of harnesses of the future.

18:26 Let me now summarize third quarter of twenty twenty one. We continue to stabilize and systematically implement our strategy. We improved sales on earnings year-on-year although the third quarter was significantly impacted by the semiconductor crisis in the automotive industry and supply storage of input materials. Free cash flow was significantly negative in the third quarter and the back of higher working capital, mainly caused by production stoppages of our customers. Managing our cash flows remains challenging and as high priority.

19:00 We continue to deliver on our VALUE 21 program at over seven hundred million EUR annual gross savings potential of twenty twenty two onwards, even happens from the pandemic and the supply chain issues, it's all the more important that we started early with this program and continue to drive it forward consistently. We are well on track for the WCS carve-out. The sale of the Industrial Solution business will support a strengthen of our balance sheet at the closing early twenty two. We are preparing for disruptions in total supply chain to last into twenty twenty two. Efficient and flexible management of our working capital will remain crucial.

19:36 Our outlook for the financial year twenty twenty one remains in place. This outlook is based on a number of factors, including [indiscernible] of industry analysts and the production for the global automotive industry. These forecast were recently significantly to reduce external environment becoming more challenging and continuing to follow a situation and the potential impact on our business closely.

19:58 With this, I thank you for your attention and now Ingrid and I are happy to take your questions.

Marc-Rene Tonn

20:39 Yes. Good morning and thank you taking my questions. I have a couple and I would like to please basically take some one by one if I may. The first question would be on deconsolidation of the business group industrial, which we will let's say I have to -- let say put into our model for next year, I think you provided a revenue figure of four hundred and twenty million EUR for twenty twenty. Of course, this was a year where, let's say, a lot of -- let's say negative impact from the COVID-19 crises were included perhaps you could give us some indication when we look at it, say growth of the business of WCS with this twenty two point five percent organically in the first three quarters and fourteen percent positive effects the copper side, what we could expect, let's say in terms of revenues perhaps what leaves the company when we look at the twenty twenty one on figures for next year, so that will be the first question, perhaps somewhere or let's say, we'll put it in a different perspective, what should we expect for the remaining business in terms of revenues this year and then going into next year?

Ingrid Jaegering

21:50 All right. Thanks for the question on the deconsolidation effect of BGIN. Our current forecast for the current year for BGIN stands about four hundred fifty million EUR, so higher than twenty twenty or four twenty (ph). And it is a growing business and that will probably plus couple of percentages would be also the expectation for the twenty twenty two.

Marc-Rene Tonn

22:22 Perfect. So when you look get the nine months revenue result and then looks at the assume…

Ingrid Jaegering

22:29 Sorry, that was the full year revenue result.

Marc-Rene Tonn

22:33 Okay. Second question would be regarding the free cash flow and what it perhaps expect for the fourth quarter and going forward, firstly in terms of working capital development in the fourth quarter whether you expect the challenges to remain which you've have seen in the third quarter. Secondly, what you would expect in terms of CapEx in the fourth quarter with let's say seasonally always a bit and so, I'd do best give us an update about let's say, your factoring and reverse factoring volumes at the end of the third quarter?

Ingrid Jaegering

23:07 All right. Let’s start with how we would see Q4 in regard to the free cash flow development. Since you [indiscernible] already quite some time you know that Q4 is normally a very strong quarter. And we expect that it will deliver a positive cash flow at this point of time. Based of course, on the current view of industry analysts on the production forecast in Q4 that is the caveat that I have to do.

23:40 On CapEx, we remain very focused on CapEx. We are only spending, where necessary where we need to enhance growth opportunities in the next fiscal year. So you will also see a very positive Q4 on the CapEx side. That is all time.

Marc-Rene Tonn

23:58 So it plays a bit higher than Q3 but not necessarily higher than what we've seen in the third quarter.

Ingrid Jaegering

24:04 Yes, probably.

Aldo Kamper

24:04 Correct.

Marc-Rene Tonn

24:07 And the factoring volumes?

Ingrid Jaegering

24:08 The factoring volume, sorry. Reverse factoring stands at around one hundred thirty million EUR at this point of time that will continue also into Q4 and factoring end of Q3 stood at around three hundred million EUR and we are trying to increase it to three fifty, three sixty in the month of November. But then please remember there's always a negative trend in December since December is also very negatively impacted revenue month since a lot of Christmas closings happen at this point of time. So end of the year, it could be the same level as we saw now for Q3.

Marc-Rene Tonn

24:53 But you’re all expectation would be let’s say, things may normalize next year, you would still expect these volumes to increase in going into twenty twenty two?

Ingrid Jaegering

25:03 Yes. We have very stable and much higher factoring opportunities -- lines and factoring lines in place. And the moment, the revenue picks up again, we can utilize free cash flow order factoring.

Marc-Rene Tonn

25:20 Perfect. Thank you very much. That will be from my side for now. Thank you.

25:24 [Operator Instructions] Next question is from the line of Akshat Kacker from JPM. Please go ahead.

Akshat Kacker

25:38 Thank you. Akshat from JPMorgan. The first one on cost inflation, please. Can you remind us of your P&L impact from higher connected costs as well special trade in the first nine months of the year? And how much of that do you expect to recoup in the fourth quarter or going to twenty twenty two? And also on the point of course inflation, can you talk about labor inflation which has been an issue for you in the past, are you seeing any further pressure from labor inflation please?

Aldo Kamper

26:07 On the connector issue, we do see a calming down of the situation. We had very severe impacts remember in the second quarter, especially that has come down to a number [indiscernible] we've mentioned before in the mid-single digit EUR range now for the third quarter as a EBIT impact that we had too [indiscernible]. So we are seeing month by month it’s getting better and we are, of course, in negotiation with our supplier to also recoup part of this and did negotiation ongoing. Hopefully, we can settle that negotiation in the fourth quarter and see a positive effect out of that to support our bottom line.

26:51 On the labor inflation, I would say the picture is relatively unchanged. The labor situation in Eastern Europe and Northern Africa is at the moment, relatively quiet, I would say, actually COVID caused a lot of people to return to Eastern Europe that far before working in Western European countries and that actually to some extent even help, but that's more on the middle management ranks. But there's no specific high pressure on labor inflation at the moment. Actually, a bigger topic of the labor is at the moment, the Global situation that we have to continue to deal with and that is not easy as the COVID rate are not only in Germany but also in Eastern Europe especially are going up rapidly and are quite high and that is of course, continue to impact our efficiencies as we have to reorganize every day around the people that are there at that day. So that’s operationally still a challenge, but the general topic of labor inflation is not something to be specifically flagged at this time.

Ingrid Jaegering

27:59 All right, Akshat, and I'll take the question of what is the consolidation EBIT impact that is a little bit longer of an answer that you will be giving -- that I would be giving to you now. The consolidation effect is relating two entities. There was the LEONI Schweiz, which was kind of a breakeven business that was not really impacting EBIT in a very positive or negative way. And loss making business in happen from [indiscernible] Kerpen GmbH. So both were kind of around breakeven and so you didn't see a true EBIT impact in the first nine months year, needle on the positive and on the negative side, and you will not see out of the current consolidation effects a much bigger impact in Q4.

Akshat Kacker

28:54 Understood. Thank you. The second question on the VALUE 21 program. You are now targeting gross savings of more than seven hundred million EUR, which is higher than your initial plans. Can you just highlight a few actions that we have taken here on top of what you were doing initially and how will this help the cost structure after twenty twenty two? Or just basically trying to understand the net benefit in the future years?

Aldo Kamper

29:19 Well, we continue to drive this very systematically and it is about productivity in all of our levers that we have. So it continues to be making progress on our efficiencies and fixed factories we keep finding a ways of doing things better and doing the more efficient. We are introducing also, for example, AGVs these automated cards that go to the factory to replace personnel there that has become full chip, but actually you can do this also in Eastern Europe. So these are examples of activities on the manufacturing side, that help us reduce cost also in the long term. We continue to work very hard on the purchasing side and also making progress here, although as you can imagine given the material cost inflation that is and not an easy battle at the moment. We continue to make good progress on our customer side, where we are renegotiating programs where we are very active in claim management and quite successful. And we continue to be very very careful in our structures and with growth returning, obviously also that is supportive over our bottom line.

30:36 So it continues to be the whole range of leverage that you can address. No one single big item that pops out. And in a sense in my mind, that's a good thing because this meaning that it is a very widespread understanding on how to drive the performance and how to drive productivity. And it's good to see the quarter after quarter, the organization continues to deliver. And of course, this approach we will also continue to use also in the future years.

Akshat Kacker

31:07 Thank you that’s very helpful

31:11 Next question is from Michael Punzet from DZ Bank. Please go ahead.

Michael Punzet

31:17 Good morning. I have two questions. First one is, can you give us an update? What we should expect for the Q4 maybe also twenty two with regard to your special items?

Ingrid Jaegering

31:34 So what we are trying to do is to bring down the buckets of special items in twenty twenty two. We are currently in discussion of what is the food content for twenty twenty two here, but you will see significant decrease in special items in twenty twenty two.

Michael Punzet

31:55 Okay. Can you give us an updates, what we should expect for Q4?

Ingrid Jaegering

32:03 I would assume, so I really don't know at this point of time Q4, it should be the same as Q3 basically?

Aldo Kamper

32:13 Yeah.

Michael Punzet

32:13 Okay. And another question is with regards the depreciation on assets held for sale with that be the same amount in Q4 that we have seen in Q3.

Ingrid Jaegering

32:24 Yes. It will be the same amount that you've seen in Q3 also flowing into Q4, four point five million EUR.

Aldo Kamper

32:33 One special item just to add we has special effect of Kerpen in Q3 that will not repeat itself. Actually, hopefully, we'll get some insurance recovery in Q4 out of that.

Michael Punzet

32:47 Okay. That's the run rate for COVID-19 measurements and all it’s on higher freights and so will continue in Q4, and maybe also in twenty twenty two?

Aldo Kamper

32:58 Yes, unfortunately, yes. I mean originally, I think we were all hoping that COVID would be gone by now, when contrary, I think it's impacting us more again increasingly after the summer now. So, yes, you're right. Also, these COVID related additional cost for example, in our transportation [Technical Difficulty] factory that is quite expensive, as we have reduced the density of people in the buses. It’s still very significant and continues, we will also continue to twenty twenty two. We are working very actively also in vaccinating our employees. We have more than thirty of our locations also LEONI supported vaccination programs more than fifty percent of our people are globally now vaccinated and that might not sound like much if you compare to Germany, but in Eastern Europe, the average vaccination rate in the countries are very low and we are positive examples a bit older the attention we give to that but there's still way to go. And until that is done and the overall COVID situation comes down, we will continue to be at cost to stay safe and to also ensure the supply chain.

Michael Punzet

34:07 Okay. Thank you. And maybe the final question. Can you give us any indication for the tax rate you expect for the full year twenty twenty one?

Ingrid Jaegering

34:14 No. Not at this point of time. This is a -- It is based on the statutory occurrence and that view, it will only develop when we see the year in closing.

Michael Punzet

34:28 Okay. Thank you.

34:31 There are no further questions at this time, and I would like to hand back to Aldo Kamper for closing comments. Please go ahead.

Aldo Kamper

34:39 Well, thank you again for participating in our result presentation today. I hope we were able to demonstrate as we continue to make steady progress in a very challenging environment, that stabilizing our business step by step. Despite the burdens calls by the supply chain bottlenecks we continue to deliver on our strategic initiatives as you seen in on VALUE 21 and also under the divestments on the WCS side and I think this is also a good signal that we continue to deliver on our promises. And we course have to work even harder with the headwinds that we're faced right now in terms of the market environment, and we will continue to work very hard to compensate to the best of our abilities. And of course, we will have to see how now the fourth quarter and next year develops in terms of especially to semiconductor crisis and the demand situation. But I think we have shown that even in difficult times, we continue to make progress. And I think that's a very promising signal overall for the company.

35:41 With that, I'm going to close the call. And again, thanks for your participation, and stay safe. Bye-bye.

