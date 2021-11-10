Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) CEO Michael Steinmann on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Siren Fisekci – Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Michael Steinmann – President and CEO

Steve Busby – Chief Operating Officer

Robert Doyle – Chief Financial Officer

Martin Wafforn – Senior VP, Technical Services and Process Optimization

Christopher Emerson – VP Business Development and Geology

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Langton – JPMorgan

Cosmos Chiu – CIBC

Trevor Turnbull – Scotiabank

John Tumazos – John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Lawson Winder – Bank of America

Don DeMarco – National Bank Financial

Craig Hutchinson – TD Securities

I would now like to turn the conference over to Siren Fisekci, Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead, Ms. Fisekci.

Siren Fisekci

Welcome to Pan American Silver's Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Media and other participants on the call are invited to participate in listen-only mode. We released our third quarter results after yesterday's market close and a copy of the news release, MD&A and presentation slides for today's call are available on our website. That material on today's call contains certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking statements and information. Please review the cautionary statements included in our news release and presentation, as well as the risk factors described in our most recent Form 40-F and Annual Information Form.

Please also note that we use non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the alternative performance non-GAAP measures section of the news release and presentation for further information on these measures. Joining the call today from Pan American are President and CEO, Michael Steinmann, Steve Busby, Chief Operating Officer, Rob Doyle, Chief Financial Officer, Martin Wafforn, Senior VP, Technical Services and Process Optimization, and Chris Emerson, VP Business Development and Geology. I'll now turn the call over to Michael for a brief overview of the results before opening the call for questions.

Michael Steinmann

Thank you, Siren. And thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter results. Revenue in Q3 of $460.3 million was a new quarterly record. The realized price per ounce for silver was $24.15 and $1,782 per ounce of gold. Net earnings were $20.2 million in Q3 or $0.10 per share, which included non-cash mark-to-market losses on short-term investments of $25.3 million primarily for our investment in New Pacific Metals Corp. The realized gain on the sale of our Waterloo early exploration asset of $28.5 million and income tax expense of $50.4 million.

The tax expense includes $6.8 million of expense related to the Waterloo sale and $9.9 million related to changes in deductible tax attributes driven by changes in foreign exchange rates. Adjusted earnings were $37.8 million or $0.18 per share. From Q3, cash flow from operations of $157 million was more than sufficient to found sustaining capital investments and dividend payments and contributed to a $75 million increase to cash on short-term investment balance at September 30th. Turning to operations. We produced 4.8 million ounces of silver in Q3.

Silver production for the last 18 months has been hindered by ventilation constraints at La Colorada as disclosed previously. Early in Q3, we removed the blockage that had formed during the commissioning of a primary ventilation raise. In Q3, we also completed several raise for replacements and upgrade approach acts, all being fully lined with [Indiscernible] rates ground support. Overall, mine ventilation air volumes now exceed pre--2019 rates by 44%, successfully lowering temperatures and humidity in many parts of the mine. We expect mine developments and mining rates at La Colorada to continue increasing over the coming quarters, steadily ramping up to the throughput rates of approximately 2,000 tons per day by May 2022.

The improvement in ventilation will also allow us to increase underground exploration drilling rates, particularly for the Skarn deposit. We produced 142,600 ounces of gold in Q3. At [Indiscernible], we continue to mine at lower rates and grades as we adjust the mining methods and upgrade ground support systems to adapt to the wider or expansions in this section of the mine plan. We will be debottlenecking and increasing the capacity of our new cement Rockville plant during Q4 2021, which has been limiting our mining rates in the wider zones to a greater extent than expected.

At Dolores, we had an in-heap gold inventory buildup of 8,100 ounces during the quarter and 37,000 ounces year-to-date. The inventory build is the result of heap sequencing necessary to accommodate, a delay in completing construction of leach pad 1 sale, which results in leads sequencing into relatively deeper sections of the heap, for longer periods than originally expected. We will be loading more on the new pad 1 ounce by the end of November, which will benefit the heat kinetics in late 2021 and moving into early 2022. At Shahuindo, we had an increase in pad inventories of 5,900 ounces in Q3 for a total of 16,100 ounces for year-to-date 2021.

We have been stockpiling fine grain material until we could mine the course of grain or for mixing and placing on the heat. We have adjusted our mine sequencing and are now accessing coarse ore which is allowing greater blending for the fine-grained ore including blending in some of the previously stockpiled ores. Silver segment cash costs in Q3 were $11.92 and all-in sustaining costs were $16.30 per silver ounce sold. Spending was elevated at La Colorada for the ventilation work, extensive shock rate support, and for mine mechanization towards greater long-hole stopping production rate.

We believe the investment in mine mechanization will benefit safety, productivity, and costs, over the next few years, as we accelerate developments to capture the full benefits of long-holes stope mining methods. All-in sustaining cost of La Colorada should come down, as throughput rates rise over the coming quarters. Excluding net realizable value inventory adjustments, silver all-in sustaining costs were $16 per silver ounce sold. Both segment cash costs in Q3 were $922, and all-in sustaining cost were $1,176 per gold ounce sold. Excluding net realizable value inventory adjustments, gold all-in sustaining costs were $1,168 per gold ounce sold.

Overall, our operating performance is being impacted by qualified labor and supervision shortages, additional costs related to COVID protocols, and cost inflation pressures, particularly for fuels and logistics. Based on operating results year-to-date, and expectation for the remainder of the year, we have revised our guidance for 2021. We now expect to produce 19 million to 20 million ounces of silver. The reduction from the guidance provided on May 12th is due to lower-than-expected silver grades of San Vicente due to narrowing vein structure resulting in reduced productivity from the increased dilution.

The extensive short credit support and development advances at La Colorada had slower heap leach kinetics, given the delay in completing construction of part 1 [Indiscernible]. We now expect to produce 560,000 to 588,000 ounces of gold in 2021. The reduced estimate is primarily due to lower-than-expected production at Shahuindo and Bell Creek. At Shahuindo, the fine-grained or resulted in reduced solution application rates, which in turn lead to build up in gold inventory in the heat [Indiscernible]. In addition to revision to demand sequence and lower grades to encounter more cores material for planting.

At Bell Creek, additional ground support and increased cement drop fill, was required in the wider areas of [Indiscernible] body. Silver segment cash costs are estimated to between $1,160 and $1,250 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs between $1,575 and $1,675. Gold segment cash costs are estimated to between $825 to $925 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs between $1,135 to $1,250. The impact of our lower gold production estimates is offset by deferred spending on capital projects and timing, and some discretionary spending within operating costs.

We have also reduced our estimate for total capital spending, to a range between $261 and $271 million, including projects funding of $43.5 to $45 million. Project capital is largely directed at advancing the exploration, and development studies for the La Colorada Skarn project. Advancing construction of the new concrete line ventilation shaft, and reference duration plan at La Colorada, and developed more exploration project in payments. Details of our revised guidance are provided in our Q3 and MD&A.

Pan American is in a strong financial position. We have a total available liquidity of $815 million comprised of a fully undrawn $500 million under our evolving credit facility and $315.4 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of Q3. Operations are generating strong wells of free cash flow. And we expect a meaningful improvement in operating performance in Q4 in line with our revised guidance. Our capital allocation priorities remain on investing in high return projects and returning cash to shareholders through dividends. Over the past 18 months, we have increased the dividend 3 times, returning $86.2 million to shareholders during that period.

Yesterday, we announced the quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. We will continue to evaluate dividend payout levels in light of our requirement to fund growth projects that will deliver high returns to our shareholders. Yesterday, we also announced through results from 39 new infill and step-out holds at the La Colorada Skarn. The expansion of the current Skarn monetization footprint is highlighted by the exceptional grade and thickness of AS6221 and AS7121 on the eastern side of the deposit, 200 meters from the nearest drill hole.

Exploration whole as 7121 returned 77.1 meters of 119 grams per ton silver, 7.7% lead, and 13.62% zinc. Also drill hole U6721 thrilled to divest of the Breccia, expanded the resource 200 meters with 150-meter interval at a 133 grams silver, 3.6% lead, and 4.83% zinc. The deposit remains open to the West, to the East, and Southeast. In consideration of the expanded footprint of the mineral resource and the high grades in some of the step-out holds, Pan American has decided to expand the scope of the preliminary economic assessment, and not release the technical report at the year-end as anticipated.

These studies will include additional drilling of the deposit and review of larger scale mining methods, such as sub level caving versus long hole open stopping. At the Escobal project, the third pre -consultation meeting was held in October, and the next one is set for November 27th. The Guatemala Ministry of Energy and Mines is resuming monthly meetings following a lengthy delay in holding the third meeting due to a resurgence in COVID cases in Guatemala. The Ministry of Energy and Mines, who is leading this consultation, have set up of website as a repository for information related to the consultation.

The link to that website is provided on the slides that accompany this call. At the beginning of this year, we estimated the impact of COVID on our operations would steadily reduce, over the course of the year with no impact starting in Q1, 2022. While vaccination rates have substantially improved in Latin America over the past few months, we are still experiencing COVID related impacts in terms of lower workforce deployment levels, shipment delays, supply chain interruptions, and related cost pressures. These headwinds will continue at least to the first part of 2022, and will be taken into account in our budget and forecast for the next year.

Before we open the call to questions, I would like to thank Rob Doyle, for his 18 years of service to the Company. As we announced yesterday, Rob has informed us of his plans to retire as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 31st, 2022. Rob has been an integral part of our team and have greatly appreciated these efforts, which affirm Pan American reputation for prudent financial management. They're following our succession plan to ensure an orderly transition. And with that, I would like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Tyler Langton with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Tyler Langton

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question and best wishes for your time and wrap. I guess just to start with costs at La Colorada, I think you mentioned they were impacted by the ventilation upgrades to [Indiscernible] Creek and the long-haul mining investments. Do you have a rough sense just how much those added to costs in the quarter and then should we expect those to ease over the next several quarters, or will some cost still remain throughout the balance of 2022?

Steve Busby

Yeah, hi Tyler Steve, here.

Tyler Langton

Morning.

Steve Busby

Good morning. Currently we're still putting our thoughts together for next year and our budgets for next year, and trying to roll in our current understanding of some of the inflationary factors on some of our inputs. I think from a standpoint of catching up on the shop creating, we should be seeing that start to taper off during Q1, Q2 of next year, and we're -- our investments on the long-haul mining naturally pushing ramps out ahead because it allows us to go, basically 3 sub-levels, for each [Indiscernible] versus what we've been doing with the cut and fill mining methods.

That's going to take us most of 2022 to keep those ramps pushed out ahead and accelerated basis. So, it's -- I'm not -- we're not prepared to give an indication yet of what our costs are going to be next year. We'll do that in January. But those are some of the factors that we'll see and it's just [Indiscernible] -- how much of that inflation is going to hit us overall. We'll see that come January. We'll give some numbers.

Tyler Langton

Got it. That's helpful. And then sticking with costs, can you give a rough sense? I know it's hard to quantify, but higher-cost that you continue to see, is that, right now at least, is that more from COVID related restrictions or is it also [Indiscernible] any impacts from inflationary pressures?

Steve Busby

Yeah. I'd say COVID related restrictions that are really -- it's the protocols, the cost of doing the testing and that, that is starting to come off. We do anticipate that to drop off early part of next year pretty substantially from the levels we're at now. It's really mostly inflationary in these kind of catch-up projects, if you will, on the shotcreting and the ramp advancing.

Michael Steinmann

But -- sorry, it's Michael. Just in general. For sure we do like the whole world. We see some pressure on wages. Call it COVID -related, or after COVID -related recovery, but we definitely see that. And just as a reminder to everyone, our exposure to foreign currencies is a big driver for cost up and down, obviously, depending where they go. Foreign currency for us includes Canadian dollars, as we report in U.S. dollars.

And then the other two big ones are Mexican peso and Peruvian Sol. So, moving up and down and with those currencies have an impact on our cost, we see some devaluation right now in Peru, which gives us some tailwind on the cost side with the Peruvian Sol. Of course, if this kind of devaluations stay longer and are not just transitory, then we normally see a claw back later on, especially on the wage side. Keep that in mind when you look at the cost.

Tyler Langton

Perfect. Thanks so much.

Operator

The next question is from Cosmos Chiu with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Cosmos Chiu

Hi, thanks. Michael and team and congrats Rob. Hopefully, we can stay in touch.

Robert Doyle

[Indiscernible]

Cosmos Chiu

Thanks, Rob. Maybe my first question is on the -- as you talked about, you're currently in the process of budgeting. Sounds like you are putting out guidance in January 2022. Michael, are you anticipating potentially giving your 3-year guidance longer-term guidance as well, I know it's more challenging given costs, inflation, and COVID-19 impacts, but is that something that you're considering?

Michael Steinmann

I think once everything normalizes with COVID, we can start looking at that again. I mean, as you remember at the beginning of this year, we kind of had a straight line. We didn't really know in January 2021 where the pandemic is going like, nobody knows. And we assumed the improvements -- constant improvements during the year. Of course, that happened in a certain way, but not in a straight line for sure and probably not as fast as we all hoped for.

We see now really big catch up on the vaccination rates in Latin America, so I really hope that after the first couple of quarters or so next year, we are at that new spot where we have less or nearly no impact from COVID, but I really don't know right now where it's going. So, we'll keep it -- a really close eye on that, but I think we really have to have a normalized situation again from the pandemic before we can go to a lower -- longer guidance.

Cosmos Chiu

Of course. And then in terms of inflation, Michael, you're in a unique position. You have operations underground, open-pit in London, America, in Canada. To the extent possible, could you maybe talk about inflationary pressures where you're seeing it, is it underground versus open pit or is it Canada versus, say in Mexico, any comments that you can make?

Michael Steinmann

I will make some general comments here then pass it on to Steve as well. But as of before, we for sure see some inflationary pressure on wages and it's just a shortage of people as you experienced, as everybody's experienced in the world. We are not immune to that and that puts pressure on wages as we come out of this pandemic. And with the recovery that's obviously, going to be shortage. A lot of activity in lots of countries. We are working while there's still a lot of restrictions in many countries we are working.

So is this kind of difficult situation where there's a lot of demand for people and there's a lot of restrictions fill in place. So, as I said, I really hope that Q2 or somewhere in our middle next year, that that starts to normalize. But as we all learned over the last 2 years, this pandemic has been very unpredictable and it's new to all of us. So, we make predictions and then adapt to the reality of the advancement of the virus. But as the vaccination rates are advancing really strongly now in Latin America, so that's very encouraging. And I really believe that we're going to see strong improvements here.

But then, we see much disruptions in the world. Supply chain disruption, transport disruption, shortage of shipping ships and containers, etc. I would say this is probably more bit transitory. I think when that normalizes, that hopefully normalizing with the recovery from the pandemic. And I don't think that that will be a longer-term issue. Wage inflation is obviously a bit more difficult. Once you are tired, it's not very easy to come back from it. When we look at other goods, I'll probably pass it on to Steve. What he sees in our -- let's say, cyanide or other suppliers that we need.

Steve Busby

Next to the labor, fuel and energy would be our next highest cost input for the Company. And generally speaking, the global fuel and energy costs are going up pretty dramatically. Now, we do see some offsets to that and some of our jurisdictions. We do have some subsidies that come in and kind of dilute that increase. And then beyond that, yes, some of our consumables, some of our reagents, particularly the transport to get reagents to this site, that cost is going up. We've seen some in the neighborhood of as high as I'll say 10% is kind of the projection for next year. Probably on average it's more like 6% or 7% for a lot of our input spare parts and lime and cyanide and things like that.

Robert Doyle

Steve, it's probably worth mentioning that we are partially hedged on our diesel consumption. We put in a 24-month program in 2020, so we do have some coverage on our diesel needs through this -- the balance of this year and of course, 2022 as well. So, we do have an offset that sits in the derivative line.

Cosmos Chiu

Great. Thanks. Maybe switching gears, a little bit here, diving deeper into Dolores. In Q3, I guess there was a continued build in inventory. As you said in Q2, I thought some of that was going to be recognized as production in the second half, but it seems like it's been delayed due to the [Indiscernible] 1 south construction. Could you walk me through that again in terms of how that works? Is it -- you're now expecting it to be recognized as production in 2022. Is it more based on stocking of the [Indiscernible], and so the [Indiscernible] time is going to be quicker, or is it waiting for what you've been stacking on the old [Indiscernible] and waiting for that to come out in 2022 in due time? Could you maybe give me a bit more color?

Steve Busby

Yeah, sure Cosmos, it's a combination of the 2, obviously when we go to stocking on the new pad directly on the liner, will put our highest grade or we can find on that. So, we get pretty quick recovery compared to where we are stacking now in pad 3, we're up stacking the final list of that pad. We've got depths as much as 120, 130 meters of ore that we have to sell through to recover that at the bottom of the pad on that area.

But what happens too is, as we're stacking at pad 3 on the final lifts, those cells that we're loading are fairly small on surface area, So we have to reduce our primary leach cycle time. And what happens is we load -- we start to Leach we have to stop that leaching early because we don't have enough area and lead a drain before we stack another load on. We've got multiple lifts that have been partially leached. As we start to stack on pad 1 south, we'll be able to keep irrigation on full-time on that pad 3, that will start to release all those ounces that we've built during the year in addition to getting a quicker ounces of pad 1 south.

Cosmos Chiu

Okay. I get it now. So, it's a combination of both.

Steve Busby

Yes.

Cosmos Chiu

Maybe one last question, bigger picture. Michael, we've seen M&A pickup in the gold space to the extent that you have any comments. Do you think that's going to translate and do you think it's going to happen into silver space as well?

Michael Steinmann

Well, look, I mean, I am a strong believer on stronger companies. I think we have proven that with the acquisition of Tahoe and what happened to Pan American I would refer everybody to the slides that are attached to that call. And there's a slide in there, the total net cash position and what happened since the acquisition of [Indiscernible], we improved our net position by $59 million while paying to our shareholders $119 million dividend then put about $100 million into new projects, mostly exploration of the Skarn at La Colorada.

Of course, you have to have less overhead, you save a lot of money on your G&A. When you build a bigger and stronger Company, you have to find the right targets of course, if not, it doesn't make any sense. You have to find a target that gives you that strong consolidation and savings. So before roughly in similar, preferably in similar or close by jurisdictions, etc. So, there's not just a blank kind of answer to that. As you know, it's very complicated with timing but in general, I think that will happen. I think in the future we're going to see the trend to larger and stronger Company, and not only on the gold side, on the silver side as well.

Cosmos Chiu

Great. Thanks again, Michael, Steve, Rob, and Siren. And those are the questions I have.

Steve Busby

Thanks, Cosmos.

Operator

The next question is from Trevor Turnbull with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Trevor Turnbull

Yeah. Thank you. My first question is related to La Colorada, Skarn, and the update. You were talking about a potentially larger scope project and investigation of both mining with sub-level caving. And I just wondered what this means in terms of the processing plant. If there's upgrades in terms of capacity that you're considering, or just general upgrades to the facilities that would have to go hand-in-hand with this. Yeah, whatever you can tell us a bit about that, please.

Michael Steinmann

Sure, Trevor. I mean, we put out the press release that this morning before market open with some of the really astonishing drill holes. I think when you look at the widths on the grades of this drill holes, it's amazing and some of them are 200 meters step-out. So, you decide to the Northeast and Southwest, so there's a large potential to answer to increase that resource, and we need to drill more right now and redo the resource and basically look at even bigger bulk minable or bodies. So that's really what happened.

So, all good news there it's -- the infill drilling, so very good to continuity of the main ore body so very encouraging. Just to be clear, this is going to be, if you look at the size of the ore body, not just an expansion of the current plant. that's going to require, at one point, the much, much larger plan to treat that ore. While we maybe can look at it at a shorter timeline here, depending when we get access to the ore, but if you look at this large bulk minable ore bodies, we cannot just increase the current plant by percentage and [Indiscernible] that will definitely require a new facility. And maybe Martin, you want to weigh in here.

Robert Doyle

Yeah, absolutely, Michael, I completely agree with your comments. It's a blank page in terms of looking at new plant, new infrastructure for a project of this magnitude. And it just keeps getting bigger, which, which is leading us to look at these different alternatives in terms of the mining methods but definitely much larger scale than we're doing now with the existing La Colorada mine.

We're mining these fairly small veins and we're 2,000 tons a day size frame. We're looking at significantly larger than that for either long-hole stopping, or as it continues to grow and continues to expand and get bigger and bigger, even more large or more bulkier, less selective type mining methods like sublevel caving would require another incremental gain in the size of the processing and the infrastructure that we need to put in place to deal with that.

Michael Steinmann

Just to be shortly. Now what we really do right now is focus on drilling [Indiscernible] half, I think we're up 16 rigs and on side. A lot of drilling going on. You see, there are the numbers in the press release and a lot of trailing plan for next year as well, which obviously we'll give further step out some more information to the engineers. And for Martin's group to answer all those questions.

Trevor Turnbull

I appreciate that Michael. I was trying to get a sense also, thinking about the M&A question that was asked. Something like this would transform La Colorada to such a degree that potentially, it would help to -- It would help with sustainability across-the-board with your assets. Maybe one last question on La Colorada. You talked about the twin ramps coming down to the top of the ore body. Do you have a timeline for how long that may take to get down there and or any cost scoped out just for those declines?

Steve Busby

Hi, Trevor. It's Steve, here. We're still working on those plans, so we're not prepared to put timelines out yet. We're developing that as Martin said, we're looking at different ways to approach that mine, that mining method may dictate how we actually enter into it too. How long those rents will be where we want to access that ore body. It's still bump in the year, so we don't want to put any timelines. Yeah. But typically, what we know where we want to start with the ramps. There's a very clear starting point, and as you can imagine, this is going to be a long-term project, to bring these ramps down there so the sooner we start the further ahead with the process, so that's really the thinking here.

Robert Doyle

And I guess we would see at least, some capex starting to get allocated as early as next year's budget for getting these -- getting moving on this.

Steve Busby

Well, the ramp and also the ventilation shaft, the concrete shaft that we discussed last quarter, if you remember.

Trevor Turnbull

Right. Then I only have 1 last question and that's about Escobal and the consultation process. You talked about in MD&A that there are I think has been -- there's been 3 meetings and I think there are referred to as pre -consultations. I just wondered what the difference between the pre -consultation meetings and what I assume or the full consultation meetings are. And if you have any Sense of how many of each of those types of meetings need to happen before that process is concluded?

Michael Steinmann

Yes. Under ILO 169, what happens is you have a pre -consultation phase. They come to certain agreements. Like in our case, definition, how the consultations will be run exactly, and the timelines, etc. And there's no -- and then you go into the consultation, so there is no preset amount of meetings for either the pre -consultation or the consultation. That's really depending how that advances. And that is run by the Ministry of Mines. I'm not bias. As I said, I can't give you a timing or a number of meetings that are required.

I'm encouraged as we continue these meetings obviously, I mentioned we had one in October, November 27th, will be the next one. So, it looks like we're back on a monthly schedule here. There was definitely a lengthy delay because of COVID. This meetings are in person, in large groups. There was an obvious delay because of COVID, but I think we're back on this monthly schedule. And so, looking forward to continue with this very inclusive meetings and supporting them for sure.

Trevor Turnbull

And so just trying to understand a bit better with the pre -consultations, it sounds like you mentioned these are a chance to set out the parameters with, I guess the leadership of the Sinca communities and then the consultations will be what more of a public forum where more people then can come in using the guidelines that have been agreed to voice their concerns or to ask questions?

Steve Busby

Think no -- I think it's just the same people are involved in the pre -consultation and consultation, group that -- the group is defining, has meetings together. It's more like during the meetings -- and I would encourage everyone to go on the website that my marks actually set up very got all the details on each of the meetings. Definition of who is doing what technical reports to deliver for the future

Michael Steinmann

meetings. Who is doing that one, they will be delivered, etc. And then what form? And that will all form part of the information that will be provided for the consultation meeting. It's more of this definition of structure and then timing.

Trevor Turnbull

Okay. I'll leave it there. Thank you very much, Michael.

Michael Steinmann

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from John Tumazos, with John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Sir Rob, I hope that Mike paid you enough and you made enough on the Pan Am stock that you can ride your bike with a police escort, so some motorist doesn't wipe you out. Good luck.

Robert Doyle

Thank you, Jeff.

John Tumazos

And Mike, some of these earlier questions about M&A stuff upset me. I'm a shareholder. And I hope that you don't have a minute to look at M&A because there is nothing better than building La Colorada, Skarn, getting your assets up to capacity, restarting Escobal, and building Navidad. So those guys with the M&A fees, you don't have to listen to that.

Michael Steinmann

Well, some does [Indiscernible] --

John Tumazos

All you got to do is run your own business and everybody is going to be so happy.

Michael Steinmann

There is obviously a reason why we didn't do anything because I agree with you that we have a very strong pipeline. As this discussion, I mean, these M&A questions are always very general because of course, even though I would look at something, I will not talk about it in this form --

John Tumazos

Just a distraction.

Michael Steinmann

I see -- I just see in general that's lots of single asset companies out there or let's call it companies that need more help on their financial side. And in general, I see that there will be consolidation in one form or the other in industry just to find a home for those assets and bill bigger companies, that was really my comment.

John Tumazos

Concerning the delayed Technical Study La Colorada Skarn, is it purely a third resource statement to upgrade the 100.4 million metric tons inferred so that you have M&I to understand design and understand the mining message, or would it be a PA pre -Phase 2?

Michael Steinmann

We need more information. Definitely, I think the current resource we have out there is a 100 million tons. I think it's pretty easy when you look at the drill results there to see the potential for further growth of that resource. And that's really where when you look at the results and the wide interest absent, they're very high grades that we hit over the last few months that want us focus on some of those areas of expansion, and drill more holes, and definitely move some of that resource or as much as we can into higher geologic categories.

John Tumazos

So, is it too early to try to guess how many tons per day and the mining method and do a PEA or definitive fees until you get the third resource out?

Michael Steinmann

It's the -- I mean, when we do more drilling, we can release a new resource for sure, but it's certainly too early right now to put opinion on the mining matter. That's exactly one of the reasons why it got so big and as Martin mentioned, we can really look at much bigger, much more bulk mine mining methods like sub level caving and see what that would do, how that would work. So, it's just too early you're right to put a pin in on that.

John Tumazos

Should we be putting the La Colorada Skarn Mine into our models as first output 2025? Because it's so big and require so much study. And the bigger it is, the more drilling and infill drilling and ramping you have to do.

Michael Steinmann

Well, that's all part of the study is 2025 will come pretty quick here. But give us the time next year to drill further, come out within new resource. I think that really well defined much better the size of this whole body and give a bit more time to mark and to come up with the mining method. That will dictate how much development we have to do underground and how we best access that or do we need to access it first to actually define a mining method or can we do that without the access and then go straight with around through the right path and start underground development? There's a lot of open questions as you can see, and I think a lot of them can be answered in 2022.

John Tumazos

I have a real simple algebra question about the 19.5-million-ounce guidance. That midpoint, that implies 5.6 million ounces for the fourth quarter, and we just came in at 4.83 in the September quarter. So, I guess we're going to get almost 3/4 million ounce pumped this quarter. Is it going to come mostly from Dolores or La Colorada, or usually you don't stick your neck out that far Mike, but your saying this quarter is going to be a lot better.

Steve Busby

Yes, John, this is Steve. Just to add on to that. We have seen October numbers and September was pretty strong for us, so we are predicting a strong quarter in Q4. I think the location of where that silver is going to come from is fairly spread through the organization, through our asset or silver assets. La Colorada, we're anticipating -- we had a great ramp up in Q3 from Q2. We think we got a little bit more to go in Q4 there.

Dolores, certainly with the leach pad, we will start to see that release from that inventory build that we have. Silver's a slow leach there, so it takes some time. But most of that will come in 2022, but we'll see a little bit there. And we're having some pretty good runs in more coach and we're on as well also. I think [Indiscernible] included. I think we'll see a spread of those additional ounces in Q4.

John Tumazos

I can ask one last one. In these tough years 2020 and 2021, Manantial Spill has been the one mine that produced more. It's the one that has the least documented life with satellites. What are the odds that we continue in 2024, '5, '6 and find a little more in Argentina?

Michael Steinmann

Probably you're right that this [Indiscernible] did quite well in the production side because of the high grades that we mined, especially a cost-saving. We added in the mine plan, we knew that the satellites are high grade that's why we were able to mine them and track them to the mine. They're relatively small ore, but our reserves are obviously out there at that [Indiscernible] and we're still exploring in some places and see what we can do to expand at the moment, as you said, it has a bit pretty short mine life.

John Tumazos

Thank you. Thanks for letting me kid around a little bit, Mike.

Michael Steinmann

Thank you. Have a good day.

Operator

Our next question is from Lawson Winder with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Lawson Winder

Hello. Good morning and thank you for the update. Rob, congratulations on an outstanding career at Pan American. Definitely, all the best in the future.

Robert Doyle

Thank you, Lawson.

Lawson Winder

If I might, I would like to turn back to the La Colorada Skarn and just maybe follow up on anything you've learned from the 36,000 meters of additional infill drilling that you guys have done. For example, have you learned anymore about the continuity? Perhaps is it more connected [Indiscernible] than you thought or perhaps less?

Christopher Emerson

Absolutely. Hi, Chris here. Through last couple of years and the resource that came out in 2020, the infill drilling as we were driving towards the resourcing PA, but obviously with extended step-out drillings of the exploration. We have seen that the continuity is there, a model works, which is really pleasing as a geologist. And obviously, the real pleasing is the western portion of this deposit as it fills out from the Breccia going west. And now we're seeing more skarn and these higher grades which potentially gives us another center. So, all to play for and certainly, we've -- we're looking forward to next year and continue the drilling.

Lawson Winder

And also thanks very much for that, Chris. Could you maybe give us an idea of what percent of this ore body is going to be Breccia and what percent is going to be of more confident Skarn?

Christopher Emerson

Yes. Absolutely. I mean, obviously, it's an inferred resource at the moment and the infill drilling as we drove through that center towards the Skarn area to that East, we could certainly be looking at a potential split of around 50 Asia at the moment, 50% either way. But, of course, with this whole drilling, that's going to change completely. And that's something that we'll be working towards as we build it out.

Robert Doyle

But in turn, the Skarn obviously, mineralized high-grade, the Breccia mineralized that they are both fairly confident rocks found there. We're not in the day site anymore, we are [Indiscernible] down into the limestones. So, it doesn't really -- I mean, if your question is Breccia or the Skarn on competency of the rock, there's not a big not a big difference.

Christopher Emerson

Absolutely as you mentioned, it's really down to that grades. And certainly, from the recent drilling, we're seeing that really high grade, which is that's gone.

Lawson Winder

Yeah, that's super helpful guys. Thank you. And then maybe just a quick one on timings. Obviously, it's been impacted by the ground condition. So, you had to spend more money on support. You mentioned that you're having to use a lot more consolidated. The cemented rock so, with the increased spending, do you see the scope for the great start to tick up in the fourth quarter, or is the dredge going to continue to dredge where it's been dredging for the first 9 months of the year?

Steve Busby

Yeah, Lawson, Steve here. We're not expecting to see a great increaser, it's pretty flat. In our mine plans, it's really tonnage that we're after and the tons are being hampered by the cemented rock fill as you mentioned, and trying to get that plant up to full capacity. So that's really where we're focused.

Lawson Winder

Okay. So then, that begs the question then. Do you expect in the fourth quarter you can start to see a pickup in that tonnage or is that something we would expect to happen more in 2022?

Steve Busby

Right now, we're pushing that often to 2022. We're look -- we're actually looking at bringing a second rock filled -- cemented rock filled plant in to help boost production there. That's going to take us a little bit more time, so we're not expecting a big change in Q4 there.

Lawson Winder

Okay. Great. That's helpful, Steve. And then finally, I just wanted to follow-up on one comment you made about ESG and your greenhouse gas emission reduction target. You mentioned there was a policy change at the federal government level in Mexico. Can you maybe just elaborate on what that policy change was? And also, how that actually impacts the timing, so now when do you expect to hit those greenhouse gas emission reductions? That's it for me. Thanks.

Steve Busby

Yeah, I think you're referring to the potential lot change and at CFE. If it's that I can give you an update on that. It's actually not done; it is not approved. There is no final change or law that we can discuss. I think at the moment the government is trying to give more control to government-owned power companies, CFE, and everything would run through there. While at the moment, we actually have private providers of most renewable power as well that you can purchase, and that we purchased or track to purchase obviously, as well.

We'll have to wait a bit and see how that law changes and then what the change going to be to purchase that renewable power through CFE or if it continues, that it can purchase it from private provider. It's a bit too early. We don't know yet when the law change. If it's going to change to where it's going. But I will guess over the next quarter or two, we should have more clarity from -- on that side from the government. And then we'll update.

Lawson Winder

Yes, that's what I was referring to. Thanks very much, guys.

Steve Busby

Yeah. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Don DeMarco with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Don Demarco

Well, thank you, Operator. And good morning, Michael and team. Well, I think I'll ask a couple of questions on the Skarn if I may. I think all my other questions have been answered already. But guys, can you provide some indication on the timing of the release of this current PA? And I apologize if you've answered this previously.

Michael Steinmann

No. I didn't answer it because right now, I don't have a final answer to that. As you saw in the press release, this is growing so quickly and so much and especially on the grade side, the really big improvement that we need to drill quite a bit next year to get a new understanding and making new resource and then do them beside on the mining matter, so it will take a bit more time. But there will be, of course, information coming out during the year advancing the project. It's one for sure the biggest and most important project, one of the most important projects we have and all eyes are on that exploration and then for the engineering team on definition on mining methods and assets, etc. so it's a little bit early to give you the timing right now.

Don Demarco

Okay. Fair enough. Well, we look forward to those updates and updated resource. And I think the number of questions on this reflects our curiosity, and we were looking forward to details in the PA, but certainly the reason to postpone are certainly valid. But just in an attempt to maybe get a little color, is there any other mining projects across the current landscape that you might consider as an analog to the Skarn?

Like for example, I look to Arizona mines tailored deposits, similar, large tonnage sub-level open stopping someone proposed mining [Indiscernible]. And I see the capex there was both 500 million or so, with this goes back 2 years ago. Are there analogs and are we in terms of capex? Is that order of magnitude? Is there any? At this early stage, can you provide color as we await further details to be confirmed later?

Michael Steinmann

Well, there -- it is tough to give it analog because there's no money deposits in that size and great to look at the end of world. It's also deep-seated deposits like money annuity deposits are deep seated, of course, over the last -- under the years as a mining industry, we mined a lot of the deposit closer to surface and we go deeper and deeper down. So that changes and complicates obviously, situations for all the deposit.

So, it's a bit difficult just to compare one with the other because they're so different situations of the geology of the ground conditions. the size, etc. So, I think I really would look at each separate. I don't have all the details on the Taylor deposit. For sure, we're looking at it far a bit little on size and grade. If you look at sizes of this deposits and I don't want to jump ahead here for Martin, but I'm pretty sure a $500 million will not due to develop any of this kind of deposits. That's far north of that, but we don't have a number yet to share with you.

Don Demarco

Okay gentlemen, that's all from me. Thank you very much.

Michael Steinmann

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Craig Hutchinson with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Craig Hutchinson

Good morning, guys.

Michael Steinmann

Morning.

Craig Hutchinson

Just in terms of the lower-than-expected silver grades you have San Vicente it's obviously, I was due to narrowing vein structures. This is a very high-grade resource, when do you guys expect to get back into more higher-grade material or is this narrow vein structure is expected to persist through Q4 and into next year?

Michael Steinmann

Yeah. Good question, Craig. As we mentioned in the release, the ore deposits are narrowing. And right now, we're looking at -- the equipment we have deployed at San Vicente was really designed for the larger even plus 5-meter-wide things. And so, we're looking at some alternative mining methods, You hate to use the word potentially reusing mining methods even to try to bring that grade back from what we've seen over the last quarter or two, we're not ready to predict what that may turn out for us yet, as we come out with our projections for 2022 in January, you will get about better feel for that, or have a better sense. But right now, it's coming down to how can we mine that best given the equipment that we got deployed there.

Craig Hutchinson

Okay. Thanks. And just turning to La Colorada, I could beat a dead horse here, but just some of the best drill results you've had or you reported this morning are 200 meters step-outs. How long is it going to take to get a resource update? Should we expect it to be towards the back-half next year, just given how much drilling you plan for 2022?

Michael Steinmann

Yeah. Look a lot -- I mean, in January normally come out mid-January with the forecast for the year we will have all our budget, all the drilling. That will be for sure a big program again, for drilling at La Colorada. You're not beating a dead horse here, it's a really a live horse. an unbelievable discovery and deposit. As you know, we published the first hole in that only what was it 3.5 years ago probably.

So, when we discovered with the first hole that's Skarn, and it costs us beyond our imagination on size. And now I'm great that they hit us well, so it will take a while to drill that out. but I definitely plan to give you an updated resource at one-point next year. That will be another point in time. I'm sure that deposit will continue to surprise us on and we'll grow bigger because, as we know and as I mentioned in the call, it's still open on most sites even after those step outs that we're going to follow up with the current program.

Craig Hutchinson

Maybe just 1 last question. You guys were planning for the payout Q4 here. Can you give us a sense of what throughput you were looking at originally in that PA?

Michael Steinmann

But it's again, that will all change again so I don't want to really be pinned down at the tonnage, but it's multiple of what we do now.

Craig Hutchinson

Okay.

Michael Steinmann

Probably somewhere, let's call it as a starting point that maybe 8,000 to 10,000 tons, somewhere in that grade range. But as I said, this is also subject to change. That's because we're looking at bigger and potentially high-grade deposit and different mining methods. So that will all change next year.

Craig Hutchinson

I appreciate the color. And great results this morning on the skarn. Thanks.

Michael Steinmann

Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Michael Steinmann for closing remarks.

Michael Steinmann

Thank you everyone for calling in. Looking forward to -- well, let's hope a Q4 in next year. Have a good end of the year. Stay safe and stay healthy. And thank you, everyone.

