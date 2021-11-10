Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's the steady, quiet, plodding ones who win in the lifelong race. – Robert W. Service

I had assigned a bullish rating to the iShares Core U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in November 2020 when it was quoting at about $84. The ETF has gained about 36% since my recommendation and it is time for a review of the ETF’s investable quotient.

In November 2020, the ETF was focused on investing in technology heavyweights like AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, NVDA, etc., and it had significantly outperformed the SP500 – and therefore, the first thing that needs to be done is to check how it has performed compared to the SP500 in the last 12 months.

Image Source: Trading View

Since November 1, 2020, IUSG has gained about 33%, while the SP500 has gained about 30%. So, the gains are more or less on par, and IUSG’s performance in this period is not as solid as it was after the COVID-19-inflicted melt-up began in March 2020. To understand which way IUSG is headed, and how quickly, we need to analyze its portfolio and determine its prospects. Here we go:

(Note: For those who are new to the fund and would like to know more, please read my last post)

IUSG’s Portfolio Analysis

Image Source: IUSG’s Website

IUSG is still majorly focusing on investing in technology majors. As of November 8, 2021, the ETF has invested about 42% of its total assets in tech stocks and about 14% in communication stocks. Tech stocks have run up like crazy in 2020–21, but because the tech sector has already priced in a whole lot of euphoria, I believe that from here on the tech stocks are likely to grow at a moderate pace. However, communication stocks are likely to benefit from the new infrastructure bill.

The ETF has invested about 17% of its assets in the consumer discretionary sector, which is likely to move in step with the economy. About 11% of the ETF’s total assets are invested in the healthcare sector, which too experienced a solid run in 2020, and has now stabilized.

So, most of IUSG’s funds are parked in sectors that have witnessed a whole lot of euphoria and are almost fully priced. I believe that these sectors will grow at a moderate pace from here on.

IUSG’s portfolio turnover ratio is 14%, which implies that the ETF holds on to most stocks for the medium to long term. This is a good strategy because growth mid- and large-caps, which the fund focuses on, pay off in the long run only.

As of November 8, 2021, the ETF held 472 stocks with an average Price/Earnings ratio of 42.37 and a Price/Book ratio of 11.31. About 48% of its total assets are invested in its top 10 holdings, which makes it top-heavy. The valuation ratios look frighteningly expensive and the ETF’s price is likely to witness a sharp correction if a black, or even a gray, swan lands up.

Dividend Yield

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

IUSG is a growth ETF and therefore its dividend yield does not count. At best, growth investors can consider its low TTM dividend yield of 0.64% as an edible candle on the cake.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Custom Comparison at Seeking Alpha

A comparison of IUSG’s price momentum with that of its peer, the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (ILCG), reveals that:

IUSG’s price gains of 35% in the last 12 months have outperformed ILCG’s price gains of 30% in the same period. However, ILCG has majorly outperformed IUSG in the long run with its price gaining 429% (vs. IUSG’s 371%) in the last 10 years; 205% (vs. IUSG’s 174%) in the last 5 years; and 107% (vs. IUSG’s 94%) in the last 3 years.

IUSG has underperformed its peer in the long run, and therefore investors interested in IUSG can consider ILCG too.

Summing Up

I believe that the markets are likely to witness solid volatility in the near term. Fed’s taper, interest rate hike talk, raging inflation, and, to some extent, trade tensions with China are likely to keep the volatility pot boiling in 2022.

Therefore, IUSG does not make the cut as a short-term investment.

Conditions exist and data suggest that the ETF is a long-term growth story. So, I am retaining my bullish rating on IUSG, with the suggestion that long-term growth investors should also consider IUSG’s peer, the ILCG, before making a decision.