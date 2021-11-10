FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

About

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BSHS) is a leading provider of home- and community-based coordinated front-line healthcare services in lower-cost settings for complex populations needing specialized and/or chronic care. The Company seeks to become the preferred provider platform for client and patient management with its supportive care, clinical and pharmacy solutions utilizing continuously improving and differentiated platforms.

Services

BrightSpring has a scaled national platform with presence in all the 50 states of the U.S., serving over 330,000 patients daily through approximately 10,000 clinical providers and pharmacists, delivering coordinated healthcare services to medically-complex, high-cost, senior and specialty patients, with five or more chronic conditions. Such patients make up 12% of the population and utilize over 40% of the total healthcare spend. They need timely, proximal and coordinated delivery of supportive care, clinical service, and pharmacy solutions in the home or community setting at low cost. The Company addresses this through its integrated platform, encompassing the various brands and services, customized to individual patient needs. The services include:

Applied Behavior Analysis (‘ABA) programs for young children, through Gateway Pediatric Therapy in Michigan, and Pacific Bridge, Rehab Without Walls program in Washington and surrounding areas.

Behavioral Health & Integrated Care services for children and adults through SpringHealth, individually with complete follow-up.

ResCare Community Living - support services provided in 27 states to individuals who need assistance with daily living due to an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, including those with serious medical issues. Services include community living, adult host homes for adults regardless of disability, behavioral/mental health support, in-home pharmacy solutions, telecare and remote support, supported employment and training programs, and day programs.

StepStone family and youth services is a network of providers to support children needing alternative, safer and more positive living environments, including foster care, and counseling and independent living for individuals aging out of foster care.

All Ways Caring home care services provide expert, compassionate, and affordable in-home care to needy persons in their own living spaces.

Adoration Home Health & Hospice provides 24/7 services for patients with a variety of illnesses, injuries, rehabilitation needs, and hospice needs.

Rehab Without Walls is a neuro rehabilitation program that supports and assists individuals who have experienced a brain injury, spinal cord injury or stroke/CVA through accident or illness, outside the walls of institutional settings, in their natural environment - home, school, community or workplace.

24/7 medication dispensing for long-term care, senior living, hospital, home infusion, behavioral, specialty and oncology pharmacy markets. Offered through PharmAmerica, Pharmacy Alternatives, and Amerita specialty infusion services, the Company’s dispensation is differentiated by packaging designed for medication adherence, electronic medication management, and clinical and educational support.

Rest Assured is a full suite of telecare and remote support and monitoring solution, specifically designed to help seniors and individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to remain safely in their homes.

Equus Workforce Solutions (formerly ResCare Workforce Services) manages career centers, Job Corps Centers, business services operations, and family support functions, assisting nearly 1 million job seekers and thousands of employers annually in more than 400 locations throughout the nation.

Financials

BrightSpring filed for an initial public offering (‘IPO) of $200 million on 10/18/2021, and applied for listing its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (‘Nasdaq) under the symbol “BTSG” as per the S-1 addendum filed 11/2/2021. Of the $200 million, $100 million will be offered in the form of shares of common stock, and $100 million will be offered in the form of tangible equity units (‘TEUs). After the completion of the IPO, KKR Phoenix Aggregator L.P., an investment entity owned by investment funds and other entities affiliated with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., and Walgreen Co., an affiliate of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., will collectively beneficially own a yet unspecified percentage of shares such as to make the Company a “controlled company” within the meaning of the corporate governance standards of Nasdaq.

The Company addresses a combined market opportunity of over $1.5 trillion across all its business lines, with growth through organic expansion in core provider and pharmacy businesses, and its ability to leverage complementary services for referral synergies, penetration of adjacent markets, and through strategic mergers and acquisitions. In 2020, the Company’s revenue grew 23.3% to approximately $5.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA grew 23.9% to $412.0 million, netting an income of $21.2 million, with $222.6 million in cash flow from operations. For the nine months ended 9/30/2021, the net income was approximately $35.8 million from revenues of approximately $4.9 billion. As of 9/30/2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $19.8 million, and total long-term debt of approximately $3.3 billion. Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $249.5 million, which is sufficient for a cash runway of at least 12 months.

Risks

The Company’s net tangible book deficit as of 9/30/2021 was approximately $2.8 billion (S-1 page 84).

The Company derives substantial revenue from government healthcare programs, primarily Medicare and Medicaid. Any unfavorable changes in government policies could cause severe impact to the Company’s revenue. Cost containment initiatives of third-party payers, or post-payment audits could adversely impact the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations, especially when a major part of revenues is reimbursement.

The Company operates in a highly competitive segment comprising local, regional and national level players, and which has few barriers for new entrants in most of the states that require neither a certificate of need (‘CoN) nor a permit of approval (‘PoA).

The Company faced decreased demand for services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and may continue to face such reduced demand if the pandemic continues. The revenue from pharmacy solutions was impacted the most in 2020 with an estimated reduction of approximately $134 million.

Bottomline

BrightSpring is a company with a positive operating cash flow, but is not paying dividends yet. The pricing of the IPO needs to be seen to take a call on the stock.