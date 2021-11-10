Artem_Egorov/iStock via Getty Images

For some, it's not difficult to decide how to proceed with Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (NASDAQ:MPWR). The stock is in a clearly defined uptrend, making long MPWR the obvious choice. However, not everyone may necessarily agree with this assessment. There are other factors out there worth considering, which may swing the pendulum towards staying on the sidelines at this point. Why will be covered next.

Why long MPWR has strong arguments in its favor

The chart below shows the recent price action for the stock. MPWR had a mediocre start to 2021 with the stock in the red as recently as late June. At its low, the stock was down 18% in 2021. However, the stock has since turned it around in a big way. The stock has gained 50% YTD, which is quite a swing from down 18%. In comparison, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which includes MPWR as one of its holdings, is up 38% YTD.

Source: finfiz.com

The case for long MPWR has a pretty strong argument in its favor with the way the charts are laid out. The stock is in what could be described as an ascending channel, bounded by a series of higher lows and higher highs. The support and resistance levels are clearly defined. Note that the stock is bumping up against the upper bound of the channel, which means the stock is likely to encounter resistance. Taking some chips off the table is worth considering due to this. They can be added back once the stock comes close to support.

While it's possible the stock could break through resistance and move higher, the existing chart pattern suggests the stock is unlikely to move higher in the short term. Instead, the stock is more likely to pull back in the short term before it moves higher. Still, the general trend and direction of the stock is obvious and it is clearly up.

Earnings growth favor the bull case with a caveat

Strong earnings are another argument in favor of long MPWR. MPWR is currently on a record-setting pace and Q3 was no different. Q3 revenue increased by 24.7% YoY to $323.5M, a new all-time high. GAAP EPS increased by 22% YoY to $1.44 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 21.9% YoY to $2.06, both record highs. The main difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers is stock compensation expense of $31.57M.

Note that gross margins were boosted by a one-time benefit of $4M due to a litigation settlement, which trickled through to the bottom line. On the other hand, the bottom line was held back by increased operating expenses, partially due to the higher cost of securing capacity at foundries. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2021 Q2 FY2021 Q3 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $323.522M $293.317M $259.422M 10.30% 24.71% Gross margin 57.6% 56.0% 55.1% 160bps 250bps Operating expenses $109.180M $103.587M $83.061M 5.40% 31.54% Operating income $77.131M $60.628M $59.979M 27.22% 28.60% Net income $68.770M $55.169M $55.566M 24.65% 23.76% EPS $1.44 $1.16 $1.18 24.14% 22.03% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $323.522M $293.317M $259.422M 10.30% 24.71% Gross margin 57.8% 56.3% 55.5% 150bps 230bps Operating expenses $78.653M $70.324M $59.092M 11.84% 33.10% Operating income $108.390M $94.906M $84.900M 14.21% 27.67% Net income $98.625M $86.468M $79.360M 14.06% 24.28% EPS $2.06 $1.81 $1.69 13.81% 21.89%

Source: MPWR

Those who are not new to MPWR may have noticed that the YoY gains are more modest in size compared to previous quarters. For instance, revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew by 57.5% and 67.6% YoY in Q2, but only by 24.7% and 21.9% in Q3. Some may be disappointed by what appears to be a deceleration in growth. This may be why the market initially gave the Q3 report a thumbs down upon release before quickly recovering. However, the drop in gains is mostly due to comps turning against MPWR.

Source: macrotrend.net

The chart above shows how revenue spiked in Q3 FY2020, leading to a high base in Q3 FY2021. If not for the high base, the YoY comparisons would be more impressive. What the chart also shows is that comps will ease up in Q4. As a consequence, YoY gains will be easier to come by. Guidance calls for Q4 FY2021 revenue of $314-326M, an increase of 37.3% YoY at the midpoint.

Q4 FY2021 (guidance) Q3 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $314-326M $233.0M 37.34% GAAP gross margin 56.0-56.6% 55.3% 100bps GAAP operating expenses $111.3-115.7M $88.911M 27.66% Non-GAAP gross margin 56.3-56.9% 55.7% 90bps Non-GAAP operating expenses $81.4-83.8M $65.580M 25.85%

Why long MPWR may not be for everyone

Long MPWR has strong arguments in its favor, but there are also counterarguments to be made. For instance, part of the reason why the quarterly numbers spiked in Q3 FY2020, as mentioned earlier, was due to certain customers in China wanting to increase inventories to guard against possible trade restrictions by the U.S. government. An earlier article covers this aspect in greater detail.

Inventory building in China raises a couple of issues. It implies that real demand may not be as strong as the headline numbers for sales and earnings growth would lead you to believe, depending on how much recent numbers benefited from inventory building. It also opens up the possibility of a future downturn if or when companies turn to destocking previously accumulated inventories.

While demand remains strong overall, there are some signs of moderation in demand. For instance, days in inventory remains way below the 180-200 days MPWR prefers, but it did increase by 18 days QoQ to 135 days in Q3. In dollar amounts, inventory totaled $208.1M in Q3 FY2021, up from $177.3M in Q2 FY2021 and $148.1M in Q3 FY2020.

According to management, some customers are already stuck with too much inventory in China. From the Q3 earnings call:

"And I think at our customer side, they have too much inventory in the -- for the cell phones in like I mean that affects us. And then in the cellphones especially that's in China, like I mean when they - when the US had an embargo on one of our companies, but the other ones, they thought they can gain the market share. Like I mean, actually, they didn't. And so they're stuck with the inventory."

A transcript of the Q3 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

MPWR may have become too expensive for some

The table below compares the multiples for MPWR versus some of the companies considered to be its main competitors in its most recent Form 10-K. They include Analog Devices (ADI), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON Semiconductor (ON). Note that ADI has recently acquired Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), which used to be another competitor of MPWR.

MPWR ADI TXN NXPI ON Market cap $25.18B $98.98B $178.61B $59.64B $25.48B Enterprise value $24.44B $102.83B $176.57B $67.14B $27.35B Revenue ("ttm") $1,104.3M $6,505.0M $17,588.0M $10,531.0M $6,340.0M EBITDA $260.0M $2,928.1M $9,009.0M $3,546.0M $1,657.1M Trailing P/E 122.48 40.30 24.83 40.15 38.61 Forward P/E 112.87 38.18 24.40 34.14 27.90 PEG ratio 3.44 0.76 0.52 - 0.18 P/S 22.56 10.45 10.14 5.84 3.92 P/B 21.66 5.53 14.70 9.16 6.18 EV/sales 22.13 15.81 10.04 6.38 4.31 EV/EBITDA 94.00 35.12 19.60 18.93 16.51

Source: Seeking Alpha

MPWR has done a very good job growing over the years as shown earlier and the stock has done great as well, but it now trades at some fairly lofty valuations. For instance, MPWR trades at 113 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 122. Its enterprise value of $24.4B is equal to 94 times EBITDA, much higher than competitors. While some many have no problem paying a hefty premium to get in on MPWR, not everyone is likely to feel the same way.

Investor takeaways

In terms of growth, MPWR has an impressive track record. The last time quarterly revenue did not increase YoY occurred 8 years ago in 2013. Both revenue and EPS hit new record highs in Q3. The same can be said in terms of the charts. The stock is moving up in an ascending channel. There's a saying that the trend is your friend and that is applicable to MPWR. As long as the channel remains intact, longs can expect to be rewarded for betting on long MPWR.

On the other hand, the stock trades at a huge premium with multiples that are far higher than its competitors. In addition, there's the possibility that inventory building has inflated recent earnings growth. MPWR may not have done as well as it appears to have done in recent quarters. MPWR could be a lot more expensive than what the multiples say it is. Buyers of the stock could be getting something that is not exactly what it is perceived to be. These are all valid reasons to be wary of MPWR.

There is an argument to be made for and against long MPWR. There is no right or wrong on this one. It all depends on what is prioritized. If someone has no issues with taking on more risk in pursuit of a profit, then long MPWR is definitely the way to go with the way the charts are laid out. If someone else is more risk averse, then staying on the sidelines is best with multiples where they are and the possibility of a correction triggered by excess inventories.

I am bullish on MPWR in the long run, but I would not hold the stock at this point as explained before in a previous article. The stock has been flying high, but that can be both a good thing and a bad thing. The stock has obviously gained a lot, which should please the bulls and encourage others to join in. However, caution is warranted. MPWR comes with significant risks, which may not be acceptable to everyone.

The more the stock rises thanks to strong earnings growth, the greater the risks if earnings were inflated by inventory building. Multiples have soared higher, which could become unsustainable if inventory building stops and the pace of growth cannot be maintained because real demand is not enough. With earnings way up, multiples way up and the stock way up, risks are also way up for MPWR.

It's true the trend is pointing up, but that does not mean the trend cannot change, including all of a sudden. While it's said that the trend is your friend, there's also another saying that the higher you climb, the harder you fall. MPWR has risen to such heights, there's very little room for error. With MPWR way up there, the stock has a long way to go down in case anything goes wrong.