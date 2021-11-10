Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CROMF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2021 12:00 PM ET

Ruth Martin - IR

Don Clow - President, CEO

Glenn Hynes - EVP, COO

Clinton Keay - CFO, Secretary

Sumayya Syed - CIBC

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Tal Woolley - National Bank Financial

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

0:30 Thank you. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Crombie REIT's third quarter conference call and webcast. Thank you for joining us. This call is being recorded in live audio and is available on our website at www.crombiereit.com. Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investors Section of our website under Presentations and Events.

00:51 On the call today are Don Clow, President and Chief Executive Officer; Clinton Keay, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary; and Glenn Hynes, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements as always, we want to caution you that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

01:18 Please see our public filings, including our annual information form, for a discussion of these risk factors. I will now turn the call over to Don, who will begin our discussion with comments on Crombie’s overall strategy and outlook. Glenn will follow with a development update and overview of Crombie’s operating fundamentals and highlights. Clinton will then discuss our financial results, capital allocation and approach to funding, and Don will conclude with a few final remarks.

01:50 Thank you, Ruth. And good day, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our third quarter conference call. Over the last several years, including during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our team has steadfastly executed on our long term strategy. Our third quarter showed cases the result that can be achieved with resolute focus and hard work. Our team remains focused on portfolio quality, delivering strong financial results and improving our financial condition, prioritizing our people and culture, and mitigating risk. We ground our everyday work in this long-term strategic objectives, ensuring it achieve solid results today while never taking our eyes off tomorrow. In a world our businesses report quarterly it is easy to get excited about short-term results. But we are mindful of examining results to a long-term lens. I'm very pleased with our excellent performance this quarter.

02:40 Throughout the pandemic, the value of grocery anchored real estate has been increasing and gaining further recognition for its stability. This real estate is the backbone of our business. We further optimized and diversify our grocery-anchored portfolio through modernization and developments. Acquisitions of grocery assets and dispositions of low growth assets were remaining committed to advancing the quality of our grocery-anchored properties. Our operations and leasing teams are highly skilled and experienced and their hard work drove outstanding fundamentals and AFFO and FFO, lease renewals, new leases and all-time record occupancy levels this quarter.

3:15 Our grocery-anchored portfolio is underpinned by our strategic relationship with Empire. We recognize this as our sustainable competitive advantage and distinct opportunity to drive growth. Aligning our strategy with empire enables Crombie to expand and diversify our real estate portfolio with solid risk adjusted returns. We are committed to investing one hundred and two hundred million dollars annually and Empower related initiatives and another one hundred and fifty million dollars to two fifty million dollars annually on our major development projects.

03:46 The third quarter saw the achievement of major milestones in a couple of these projects. I'm very pleased to share that our first major mixed-use residential project. Zephyr, Davie Street, and Vancouver reached full occupancy this quarter at strong rental rates above our original proforma. We also reached substantial completion on Le Duke, Montreal. Glenn will go into further detail on this and other development updates shortly. Achieving ultimate portfolio quality required and ongoing focus on strengthening our financial condition is critically important to maintain a strong balance sheet in order to successfully fulfill our strategic objectives. This quarter, our commitment to balance sheet improvement is evident by continued improvement in debt-to-EBITDA and debt to gross fair value metrics are high levels of liquidity and our continued access to multiple sources of capital.

04:35 Clinton will share more specific information on these metrics later, but I wanted to recognize the excellent behind the scenes work of our finance and accounting teams. The work they do makes it possible for a real estate business to thrive. In fact, it is our people in all areas across the organization who position us to continue this successful execution of our strategy. Our nimble culture has allowed us to adapt quickly and positively to the many changes we have faced over the last two years. Our team has remained productive while demonstrating inspiring resilience with thankful, very thankful for the work they have done to achieve great results this quarter. I'm even more excited for the work we'll continue to do together in the years ahead. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Glenn, who will provide an update on our development and operational highlights.

05:22 Thank you, Don, and good day, everyone. Crombie achieved record economic and committed occupancy in the third quarter at ninety five point eight percent and ninety six point five percent respectively. New leases and expansions increased occupancy by six hundred and fifty three thousand feet while we experienced two hundred and sixty one thousand square feet year-to-date of net lease expiry vacancies, terminations and space adjustments. The largest contributor to the new leasing activity in the quarter was seventy seven thousand square feet of new leases at our Scotia Square complex in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

5:56 These leasing results are driven by the strong fundamentals in our two eighty seven property portfolio highlighting the resilience and stable nature of our grocery anchored assets. At the end of the quarter, one hundred and twenty one thousand square feet was committed to new leases at an average first year rate of twenty point seven zero dollars per square foot, which will boost future NOI growth throughout twenty twenty one and into twenty twenty two.

06:22 Beckham and major markets represent ninety thousand square feet of this committed space, including forty seven thousand square feet at our Scotia square complex. Lease renewal activity continued in the third quarter with one hundred and eighty seven thousand square feet completed at an increase of three point seven percent over expiring rental rates, driving this growth with one hundred and fifty seven thousand square feet of renewals at retail plazas with an increase of four point one percent over expiring rental rates, an increase of five point seven percent was achieved for third quarter renewals when comparing expiring rental rates to the average rental rate for the renewal term.

07:00 Year-to-date, Crombie demonstrated portfolio stability with approximately forty eight point five percent of renewals occurring in Beckham and major markets and year-to-date renewal activity consisted of eight hundred and eight thousand square feet with an increase of three point two percent over expiring rental rates or growth of six point four percent when comparing the expiring rental rates to the average rental rate for the renewal term.

7:25 We have become a significant developer of major mixed use real estate in the country's top urban markets. These major developments play a key role in our long-term strategy of accelerating NAV and AFFO growth. As Don mentioned, we are thrilled with the lease up results of our first major mixed use development Zephyr located on Davie Street in the West End of Vancouver. Zephyr reached substantial completion in the first quarter of twenty twenty one and full one hundred percent occupancy in September, a remarkable achievement. We are grateful for the hard work and leasing effort of our joint venture partner, West Bank.

08:01 Our second major mixed use development Le Duke located in Montreal reached substantial completion in the third quarter. Le Duke contains three eighty seven residential rental units and twenty six thousand square feet of commercial GLA anchored by an IGA grocery store, which opened in August. Residential lease up is currently underway up to the twelve floor. To date, twenty eight percent or fifty seven of the two zero seven available units have been leased. The remaining floors or one hundred and eighty units are expected to be available for occupancy later this quarter. Construction continues at our Bronte Village development as we remain on track and on budget with substantial completion expected late in the fourth quarter of this year. Tower A which represents half of the four eighty units available, welcomed its first tenants in the third quarter. Interior finishing of suites continues in Tower B. In addition to the operating FarmBoy and [Indiscernible], ground floor retail leasing negotiations are underway as the two buildings near completion.

09:03 In addition to the milestones mentioned previously, our development team continues to work hard to advance projects in our development pipeline. Construction of CFC 3 and Calgary is well underway. This three hundred thousand square foot customer fulfillment center will house empires Viola e-commerce home delivery service in Alberta with delivery to customers expected in twenty twenty three. Also, we are working through the entitlement process for our Broadway and commercial Mixed use development project in Vancouver.

09:34 Penhorn Lands located in Halifax is now classified as a near term project. We continue to work with our development partner clayton developments to enable a twenty six acre mixed use development community at this prime location, Brunswick with place also in the Halifax market moved from long term to medium term in Q3 and recognition of the strong market fundamentals in downtown Halifax. Brunswick place is currently zone for significant mixed use and or residential use. As Le Duke transitions in the pipeline as a result of reaching substantial completion, we added one additional project Toronto east, a medium-term development, which maintains our total major development pipeline at thirty properties with the potential to unlock significant future value.

10:19 And with that, I will now turn the call over to Clinton, who will highlight our third quarter financial results and discuss our capital and development funding approach.

10:28 Thank you, Glenn, and good day, everyone. On a cash basis, same asset NOI increased by eight point two percent for Q3. Primary drivers of this growth quarter-over-quarter are reduced bad debt expense, strong occupancy and modernization income. Adjusting product management estimates to be the impact of COVID-19, Q3 exchange cash NOI increased by two percent compared to the same period in twenty twenty.

10:55 Strong collection rates continue with ninety nine percent collected in the third quarter of twenty twenty one and one hundred percent for October. For the quarter, AFFO per unit was zero point two five dollars and FFO unit was zero point two nine. AFFO and FFO payout ratios improved to eighty nine point one percent and seventy six point five percent respectively. The increase in AFFO and FFO for the quarter is primarily a result of increased net property income due to income from completed developments and acquisitions, strong occupancy modernization income and reduced bad debt expense. This is offset incurred by a loss from equity accounted investments resulting from operating results from residential development projects as they move towards income stabilization and increased finance costs due to the addition of new unsecured debt and lower capitalized interest on developments.

11:48 G&A as a percentage of property revenue for the third quarter was five point six percent or five point seven million dollars. G&A excluding the impact of unit based compensation of one point seven million dollars is four percent of property revenue. Crombie remains focused on continuously improving our balance sheet and overall financial condition. We have significantly de-risked our business through extending our weighted average term to maturity and maintaining ample liquidity with five twelve million dollars of liquidity available at the end of Q3. Our unencumbered assets will remain consistent at approximately one point five billion dollars or twenty nine percent of Crombie total fair value of investment properties of five point one billion dollars.

12:28 A debt to gross fair value at the end of Q3 was forty five point five percent a significant improvement from forty nine point four percent at Q4 twenty twenty. The primary drivers of the improvement in our leverage ratio were a material year-to-date increase in fair of investment properties and joint ventures and significant debt repayments fund this by the one hundred million equity issuance earlier in the year.

12:52 Strong execution of our major development projects contributed to approximately one hundred and forty million dollars of fair value growth. We expect more value creation to be recognized as these projects reach stabilization the remainder of twenty twenty one and twenty twenty two. We ended the quarter with debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA at eight point nine five times. The increase in trailing twelve months EBITDA is driven by reduced bad debt expense and increased income from development activity acquisitions and modernization.

13:25 While we are committed to balance movements, Crombie recognizes the importance of retaining flexibility to pursue restricted growth initiatives. A key component to that flexibility is access to multiple sources of capital to fund investments in empire related initiatives and our development program. Throughout the course of the year, Crombie demonstrated its ability to access these different sources. Crombie had a success issuance of one hundred and fifty million dollars ten year unsecured notes at an interest rate of three point one three three percent during the quarter.

13:55 The unsecured note issuance is aligned with a goal of increasing weighted average term to maturity, progressing interest rate savings, and repaying indebtedness as well as funding growth activities. We have improved and optimized the quality and that's a mix of our portfolio by developing and acquiring assets in Canada’s top markets, as well as recycling assets through traditional and partial dispositions. On October nineteenth, Crombie announced we have entered into an agreement to sell a fifty percent non managing interest in our Pointe-Claire CSC to Nexus-REIT. The total price of the sale is ninety eight point two million dollars including the purchases assumption of sixty one point five million dollars mortgage related to the property.

14:35 This transaction has probably to capitalize in the strong demand for industrial assets, while speaking to the quality of our Retail related industrial portfolio, and their attractiveness as a partner in completing joint arrangements where Crombie retains both an ownership interest and ongoing property management with Empire. Continued growth and development activity is important to Crombie as we anticipate you'll deliver strong NAV growth and ultimately achieve strong AFFO growth once these projects are stabilized. I would now turn the call To Don for a few closing comments.

15:08 Thank you, Clinton. I'll be frank with you. I'm excited about this quarter's results. We are committed to our long-term strategy and I'm confident our strategy will continue to work in the years ahead. Before the pandemic hit, I believe our team was well positioned to adapt the conditions that are outside of our control. I now know this to be true. One reason we work to maintain an adaptable and engaged culture that we know we must remain vigilant about potential risks and opportunities. Our industry today is facing several risks. COVID-19 is still with us. Government supports are changing. Inflation is evident. Supply chain shortages are significant. However, at Crombie, I know we are backed by a strong foundation. We're a long-term company that continues to push our investments in Empire and developments forward. We are laser focused on improving our financial metrics and deleveraging our balance sheet to position us for the ongoing successful execution of our strategy. Over the last few years, we have embarked on important work around enhancing our organizational culture through a lens of diversity, equity and inclusion. We know that it is this focus on who we are and how we show up every day that keeps our team engaged and committed to our values. This in turn enabled us to deliver on our strategy well into the future. That concludes our prepared remarks. We're now happy to answer your questions.

Your first question comes from Sumayya Syed with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Sumayya Syed

17:10 Thanks. Just firstly starting with Le Duke now that’s substantial completion. Can you give us an update on how the development yields on that asset are compared to same market cap rates for some stabilized assets?

Glenn Hynes

17:27 Hi, Sumayya. It's Glenn. Our yield estimate for Le Duke is in the five point five percent yield on cost range. In terms of market caps today, for an asset like that in Montreal. I mean [Indiscernible] but it's probably sub percent but that's in the range I would say. Sumayya, there's a very nice development pickup on that project, but it's probably in the range of three seventy five percent to four percent cap but probably more in the three seventy five range. So, certainly Duke when stabilized, it will give us a very nice development return.

Sumayya Syed

18:07 Right. Nice spread there. And then I wanted to touch on occupancy by your, I guess different market types that look like. Rest of Canada a little lower than Beckham and major market. What do you see the prospects for leasing gains and in that slice off your portfolio?

Glenn Hynes

18:30 It's a little, it's a little bit interesting because Rest of Canada is actually very strong. We have a few properties from the days of sellers from the days when target didn't take sellers, small market properties that have higher occupancy, but basically our minimis to our portfolio, like less than one percent there is a bit of sort of latent vacancy there that drives Rest Of Canada is down a little bit. But I would say our leasing prospects in Atlantic, Canada been very strong all over the country. So I've have been very strong. We've done a lot of deals in the past year with pet with discount with QSR restaurants, the leasing environment in our portfolio has been very strong is witnessed by a record ninety six point five percent occupancy this quarter, I would say that there's a little bit of an anomaly that rest of cans that looks like it's weaker now we're still picking away and doing great leasing. The team is doing good work. In those individual markets, three or four markets where we got those individual properties and we're working hard to make those stronger, but our general leasing has been very strong, whether it's major market, Beckham or rest of Canada.

Sumayya Syed

19:40 Okay. And then maybe Don, if you can give some background to the point clear sale of dots and outcome you thought about from the start or and if you should expect a similar strategy for more down the line now, industrial developments?

Don Clow

19:57 Yes, Sure, Sumayya. I think we said over the last three, four, five years as we've embarked on this development plan and strategy that we would sell one of the first whatever three or four or whatever two of the first six seven eight. Just to number one prove concept prove value creation. And also as Glenn often said, multiple sources of capital It's a very good source of capital. And in this case, we're very pleased with our partner. We think they're going to be a very strong partner for us and potential with future deals, hopefully with strong shareholder backing so and strong management.

20:41 So, we're pleased with that. And it's on terms of pleased both our partners so these and ourselves. So, I think it's something that could happen in the future again, we have a predisposition to own long term. But from time to time, we will sell the odd development asset and then importantly, also that'll include land entitlements. As we've often said where you have a big land bank, that has a lot of excess value that's not recognized under IFRS. And so from time to time, you'll see over the next number of years that we will sell the piece of land. And when you have thirty three properties, it's okay to do that and generate some value and some liquidity.

21:26 And lastly, importantly, we have to respect our balance sheet throughout good times and bad, your balance sheet especially in the crisis like we've seen over the last twenty months is critically important. It really saves unit a crisis and then it enables you to have a higher pace growth and not only higher pace but a consistent pace of growth. And so, I think the optionality is there for almost all of our assets pretty well grocery anchored, residential, the industrial are all highly sought after the most highly sought after in the country and pricing that's we think it's very good from time to time, we'll take some chips off the table, but in this asset in particular, a very strategic asset for us for Sobeys, we wanted to find a good partner and at a reasonable price. And I think we've done that and Think it's a good source of equity capital for us.

Sumayya Syed

22:23 Yeah, for sure. Great to see and talk with you. Thank you, that's all for me. I'll turn it back.

Don Clow

22:30 Great. Thank you.

Glenn Hynes

22:30 Thanks Sumayya.

Your next question comes from [Indiscernible] with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

22:39 Hi, good afternoon team Crombie. I know this is earlier, but I have a chance to read the MD&A and I have been leave at this point in great detail, but I think [Indiscernible] you moved into near term, I was just wondering if you just give us a little bit more color on that site and then in terms of the mix of how that project will look in terms of single family home sales or if that's even included that project and potentially long-term income properties for quality? Thank you.

Glenn Hynes

23:09 Mike, It's Glenn. This is very interesting site long ago it was an enclosed mall the tore down and twenty years ago, we developed on the front portion of the site, a grocery anchored open air traditional center that you would see from Crombie that's very successful nice Sobeys Store. There's twenty six acres in the back that the subject of this development. We're working with a partner Clayton development very strong local partner that's been in HOM market for decades and a very prolific developers, so we're proud to work with them, and we're looking at developing upwards of nine hundred units, on that sites so we're currently working through the municipal approval process with the Halifax Municipality public consultation meetings for just how and we're working at a good pace to get all the entitlements in place.

23:54 The interesting part is what our ultimate outcome might be, we could, for example, just sell off these nine hundred units. The vast majority will be multi res, there's going to be about less than one hundred town homes, but the rest will be a medium density multi residential rental. But there's possibility that we could in concert with our partner also be developer and buy and hold some of these units. So, we've got a lot of optionality on this site you know, we've got a lot of great projects and Halifax, but this gives us additional optionality.

24:28 So we're optimistic to get our entitlements completed early in twenty twenty two. And then we've got servicing to install all the lights and the street infrastructure water sewer, etcetera. And then development will be taking place late twenty two, probably into twenty three will be the commencement. So, we're pleased to move that a little bit further up the ladder and that project proposed some very interesting long-term hold for us or it could be simply selling the lands off to other builders and we'll sort that out as we move through the time.

Unidentified Analyst

25:03 Okay, Thanks for that. And then just so with the mix mostly be rental stock or is it a mix for sale and rental?

Glenn Hynes

25:11 That’s to be determined, I think our bias is more towards residential rental, but it's possible that there could be some condo on that site. So that is one detail to be finalized, but I think our going in bias would be that it's a very strong residential rental node, great amenities great transit there, aligned with a strong community. So our hope expectation is probably more rental, but that hasn't been one hundred percent nailed down.

Unidentified Analyst

25:41 Okay. And then presumably, if we assume that there is a good component of it, that would be rental, what would be the desire on that segment could perhaps not want to participate and develop and hold versus the other side which been working on?

Glenn Hynes

25:57 I think the biggest matter of, it’s a matter of value creation and some matter of managing risk, we have a number of great projects and Halifax, and Don may want to weigh in this as well. We like the depend love, depend on development, it will just come down to when it's ready for development, what other projects are in the queue at that point in time and the relative value opportunity. We have a very strong and deep pipeline, so it's not for shortage of product that will be part of the decision. It will be more just about getting to our consistency at scale of our development program and when those lots are ready for development, how those that project lines up against other Halifax projects and for that matter other projects across the country.

Unidentified Analyst

26:40 Okay. That’s I got it. Thank you very much. I'll turn it back.

Glenn Hynes

26:45 Thanks, Michael.

Your next question comes from Jenny Ma with BMO. Please go ahead.

Jenny Ma

26:52 Hi. Good afternoon.

Glenn Hynes

26:53 Hi, Jenny.

Jenny Ma

26:56 Don, you talked a lot about the multiple sources of capital particularly through this pandemic I'm just wondering your perspective given that your cost of equity is as good as it's ever been coupled with the disposition opportunities and also a land density. How would you rank the preference of using these sources of capital?

Don Clow

27:19 It's a good question. I'd say we continue to want to have all sources of capital open And each of those I'll call in markets if I can call it that change from time-to-time. Right now, Honestly, they're all wide open for Crombie and all at good pricing. We're very pleased whatever unsecured debentures mortgage markets, partial dispositions, whether it's industrial apartments or grocery, CMHC insured mortgages they're all and order issuing equity are all great choices and are multiples and are spreads today. So we're being very mindful of our balance sheet or growth rate and how we fund it, will be determined in the future Jenny, I think we've always said we'd be a regular issue of equity had a couple of years over the last fifteen that we've taken a year off because of deep discounts to NAV.

28:22 So, but I'd say historically we've been regular issuers of equity and we hopefully will continue do that especially when we got a nice multiple like this, But these sources and then this case sale of an industrial property was very attractive as well, and it opened up channel with a potential new partner that at some point, we like to do fewer deals with stronger partners. And hopefully do multiple deals with one or two partners or a few partners. So, hopefully that works out here. But it just I think creates legitimacy for the asset sale of an industrial property that people have been wondering what it's worth will now. Now you know, right And it's very significant and very powerful potential future sources as we look forward. But we don't like selling strategic assets. So we'll mix and match all I can tell you.

Jenny Ma

29:17 Okay. Well it's a good position to be in. I mean, I guess it'd would be a function to some extent of the volume of capital needs. So to that end, can you remind us what your expected capital spend would be for twenty twenty two at possibly twenty twenty three? In addition to that one hundred million dollars to two hundred million dollars that you spend on the store modernization, but how does the pipeline or that this spend books for the next pipeline of major projects?

Glenn Hynes

29:46 Yeah and so there's, I mean what a real goal is to have the pipeline of both development and Sobeys mature. I'll call it if I can. We've shown I'll call it increasing maturity over the last five years. As we've developed since Michael joined and I guess January seventeen, we've been have a great relationship and significantly more productive relationship with Sobeys that not only delivers that a lot of potential spending opportunities to help them drive their strategy, including project to horizon. And then on our development, again, increasing maturity to try and lay the long-term plan that unlocks the land values drug development, but ultimately, both of those trying to get the consistency at scale for Crombie. And so for me, the opportunities to spend capital are very significant and very productive, if I can call it that and accretive.

30:43 It's an interesting thing for us. A lot of people have trouble spending money. We have very good strategy that's not complicated. It's focused, but the opportunities are very strong in our view. And so we're still stay within the ranges we've highlighted, and you mentioned it one hundred to two hundred on Sobeys and one hundred and fifty million dollars to two fifty million dollars a year is our plan on development.

31:06 And the beauty in our development pipeline is even though we've have called the last of the first six being [Indiscernible] hopefully reaching substantial completion in the fourth, quarter, there's a lag on when we recognize the value creation, which will continue into twenty two and then we've got one project beyond that that we're actually working on CFC 3, but we have a number of other projects we're working on and including some that don't fit quite the major development category where there's things like folks in the Hub spoke network that are ten million dollars to fifteen million dollars also add up and are strategic for Sobeys and strategic for us and that they're in the e-commerce category. And so, it's not just the major developments as development in general that would add up to that. I think one fifty to two fifty dollars range and so we're really adapting to the needs of Sobeys and also the timelines of development, which the good news is our development pipeline has two types of profiles really.

32:08 One is projects that take a long time three, five years like we're working up broadly in commercial in Vancouver or the projects we just completed the major mixed use, but it also has these call it shorter term timeline projects, twelve to eighteen months to do either a hub where spokes and then also, but nevertheless still create significant value and especially on a risk adjusted basis where you have one hundred percent occupancy guaranteed through the lease. So for us that mix, and match allows us in my view to drive consistency, It's still a little immature and therefore can have a little bit more volatility than we'd like, but we're working very hard land entitlement. We're working very hard ads getting the big projects and these shorter term projects to come on in the sequencing that fits that one hundred and fifty dollars to two fifty spend on an annual basis. And so I don't know if that helps you with some color Jenny, but it’s a lot more complex than it sounds right?

Jenny Ma

33:08 So assuming some of the smaller projects run had a pretty consistent level. When I just look at the next pipeline, is it fair to say that design spend is likely to be weighted towards twenty three versus twenty two when we look over the next twenty four months.

Glenn Hynes

33:22 No, I'd say our goal again is to keep that one hundred fifty to two fifty dollars range and hundred to two hundred on Sobeys, hundred fifty dollars to two fifty on development and one hundred and two hundred on Sobeys and I honestly believe we'll be able to hit that over the next few years. Each year so it's just where it's going to be spent. I believe we have significant projects to do that. It's just, it's hard for you folks to meet necessarily see it because it may not only be a mixed use project that maybe be a large mixed use project that may also include smaller scale quick hit that are nevertheless, quite value creating. If you spend it whatever you build a ten million dollars industrial facility when you're building three or four of them. And they're suddenly worth fifteen million dollars at the end of the day. That's good value creation even though it's much smaller scale, but it shouldn't fills the pipeline so to speak. What I would say to you.

Jenny Ma

34:17 Great. Last question for me is your industrial assets I know it's the small component of the portfolio But I'm wondering if there's any opportunity to capture upside over the near-term. Maybe you could share what the weighted average lead term would be for those assets and whether not there any rent steps embedded?

Glenn Hynes

34:38 Well, they are all similar leases, lease structures is that when they're signed there, basically, they would have a least step up after five years of seven point five percent and so that is very consistent and importantly there long term leases. So, yeah, those and as we build them, you end up with I'll call it a smoothing of, you built some three years ago, You built some two years ago, built some on this year, etcetera. Going forward end up with the smoothing of the rental growth is what happens. So, I don't know if that's helpful or answer quite answered to your question, but.

Jenny Ma

35:12 Well, I'm just wondering given how quickly industrial events are growing, whether or not there's any near term opportunity for Crombie capture some of that?

Glenn Hynes

35:22 It's going to be whatever twenty year type lease. And so for us, it will be seven point five percent We won't to end up with the large growth you're seeing some of the industrial REITs until those first certain terms renewed and then you might see it, but that's a ways off given how quickly, how recently built our development our industrial developments, right?

Jenny Ma

35:45 Right. Okay, great. Well, that's helpful. Thank you very much.

Glenn Hynes

35:50 Okay, very good.

Don Clow

35:51 Thanks, Jenny. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

36:00 Thanks and good afternoon, everyone. Congrats on a great quarter and nice to see the occupancy up and getting through the pandemic hopeful year. Just when you look at the – when you look at these subsidies turning over what do you see in terms of the impact on the tenants that have been receiving subsidies on right collections and bad debt expense? What's the evidence that you have so far?

Glenn Hynes

36:27 No it's anecdotal Sam. We had about two eighty six tenants on [Indiscernible] was that initial program that the landlord had to participate in. So we assume that when service came along, we probably had two eighty six tenants participating in service, These new programs, the hospitality program that's more for hotels and restaurants and the hardest hit program, which is for the more the fitness and entertainment area.

36:52 We expect that more than half of that two eighty six tenants are not currently on a government program, and that would be some of the fashion some of the service type tenants but our view is has many of minimal impacts on us. Our tenants seem to be getting on fine. Achieving one hundred percent rent collection in October, I think is proved positive of that. So, our guess would be there might be one hundred and fifty tenants in our roster that are still on some type of program. And it's good that these two last programs are there. Because there are certain sectors that are still struggling, but from our portfolio, it's very small and we think it's been managed very well.

Sam Damiani

37:34 That's great. So not much impact. And then when we look at the fair value that you guys reported this quarter, did you reflect the pricing on the sale of the Pointe-Claire, Voilà facility?

Glenn Hynes

37:51 Not all of it, Sam. The transaction closes in Q4. So there is some fair value reflected in Q3, but not the full fair value impact yet reflected.

Sam Damiani

38:06 And are you extrapolating from that transaction across the rest of your industrial square footage in the portfolio?

Glenn Hynes

38:19 I would say we use normal traditional fair value techniques throughout our total portfolios Sam of getting regular appraisals to monitor market cap rates. So, no, we wouldn't use a transaction per se mark to market we would use our regular process along the way.

Don Clow

38:37 It's Don. I mean you've seen tremendous cap rate compression. As you seen that, artist deal and others and so for me, it's happening out there in the appraisal process as Glenn mentioned will pick that up over time for our industrial assets as well.

Sam Damiani

38:59 That's great. And just finally, the hub and spokes strategy, how is the strategy with the smaller facilities kind of in the cities, how is that rolling out since you first announced it I guess a couple of quarters ago?

Don Clow

39:13 Yes. We're very pleased again. It's the product of this strategic intelligence sharing with Sobeys. We're fully in my mind embedded with working with the team Sobeys acquired by my colleague, there's strong team. And through that process, we're aware of they have artificial intelligence of the determining the optimal locations of those folks.

39:38 At the end of the day, these e-commerce own delivery processes have to be profitable. Right? And [Indiscernible] proven itself to be profitable. So the locations are critical. And so we're working with them just identify sites one of the first ones, we actually had a site where we had an Empty building and we turned it into spoke, we had others where we've just gone greenfield, then we had others where we've had a store that had room to expand that we could turn it into a spoke because it had a lot of parking. So, the maturity of it is coming and we believe there's still ample opportunity, but they're going to take a variety of forms, but all good investments for us and then all in my mind state of the art type of uses, which people would be MBS to have that kind of access to those types of uses.

40:27 So the scale still to be determined, I think as Sobeys continues to roll out, the Sobeys [Indiscernible] you personally that it the folks will continue as they roll out the system and it becomes increasingly profitable, which is going to take a little bit of time, I believe, but it's still getting there and they're working very hard at it. And but these are integral parts of that system and we're thrilled to be having the opportunity. It's a great opportunity to spend money and good investment for Crombie and Crombie unitholders.

Sam Damiani

41:06 That's great. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

Don Clow

41:08 Thanks, Sam.

Glenn Hynes

41:09 Well, we did pick up all the full fair value of CFC 2 in the quarter. I had a note to myself, but I'm mistaken on that. So, yes, we did pick up the fair value in Q3.

Sam Damiani

41:21 Thanks, Glenn.

[Operator Instructions] Next question comes from Tal Woolley with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Tal Woolley

41:35 Hi. Good afternoon.

Glenn Hynes

41:37 Hi, Tal.

Don Clow

41:37 Hi Tal?

Glenn Hynes

41:38 How you doing?

Tal Woolley

41:39 I'm good. The Calgary CFC 2, you see under construction right now, to be that estimated delivery date and yields and cost budget for that project?

Glenn Hynes

41:52 I would say the following towel we're expecting to complete our full part of the action by mid next year end of Q2 and then we turn it over for the heavy duty work that goes inside the building with the automation, etcetera. No particular direction on the yield. We have a formulaic approach in terms of a certain basis points spread over market cap rate, which drives those transactions. So, that is uniform very similar to what we've done on the other CFC project with Sobeys and from you made have cost now in the range of obviously what the last building we built CFC 2 in Montreal.

42:29 A lot of synergies, by the way in terms of the expertise that we've created working with Ocado, working with a lot of the specific experts in this field. So we've been able to leverage that expertise to really work hard to have costs be constrained in a very inflationary environment. There's a lot of inflation out there, and we've been working well to manage costs despite that inflation and part of it availability to do that it's just the knowledge we had from building CFC 2. And of course for that matter dealing with supplies chain issues on key inputs, but despite those pressures we're still optimistic of having substantial completion of our part by the end of Q2 of next year.

Tal Woolley

43:10 Do you guys have done a great job of disclosing all the stuff on your first initial tranche projects? Is there any reason we're holding these numbers back out?

Glenn Hynes

43:22 No particular reason, is always we can certainly check and see what's changed. I think we had some advice just to be careful about over disclosing, but I think we try to be transparent in terms of costs and yield ranges. But if there's been some movement away from call it better practice. We will certainly take advice, but there's no particular motivation for us to be other than fully transparent.

Don Clow

43:49 And so, Glenn, just for clarity, I mean if we're the same range as the last one, it's whatever it's one hundred plus million dollars of spend and the yield on cost to somewhere in that five and half to whatever five point five percent to six percent range, which is Tal that's helpful.

Tal Woolley

44:05 Yes, that's very helpful.

Don Clow

44:07 Yeah.

Tal Woolley

44:09 Okay. And then just on the remaining residential projects there too, obviously the world's is different from where we were like four, five years ago. Again, you similarly been getting like these nice sort of high five yields, should we be expecting similar yields going forward or possibly something a little bit lower, just reflecting the reality of where we are today?

Glenn Hynes

44:34 I've told people at times, we should be looking to call it five percent to six percent yield on cost. On a residential, I know competitors are building in the high force quite frankly and so for us, there are cost increases, but the date there's been rental increases that match it. Rental growth that we think over time will be strong. So the cap rates have been I think compressing for the most part across in the major markets across Canada and the yields for us, especially given the transition of a Sobeys store to this type of product that have been maintained in that five point fiveish range. So we're able to still, I think going forward to maintain a little wider spread than maybe some of our competitors.

45:28 So, where at least were hopeful, but we're mindful that inflation as real supply chain issues a real labor major problem. And so we're very mindful of that as we forecast and have a lot of contingencies built into our budgets and our yield projections. That's why we give you such a wide range Tal because it's hard to a friend of mine said, it's hard to invest right now. Right? There's a lot of uncertainty out there. And the good news for us is that we plan it out over the long term, do it very systematically try to drive that consistency we talked about. And unfortunately have product where to date was able to pass cost increases on to the consumer and therefore maintain our yields, but it's looking like it could be more challenging for everybody as we go forward.

Tal Woolley

46:16 Yes.

Don Clow

46:17 And out to the shorter term, if you look at Davie Street, which as you know, we're celebrating one hundred percent lease up announcing that today. But on Duke and Bronte, for example, Duke we achieved substantial completion in Q3 despite COVID on budget on time essentially. Bronte expecting substantial completion at the end of this calendar year, again, on budget on time. I think with COVID, the only remaining question marks, of just the lease up timeframe, we were very pleased with Davie Street how quickly at leased up, But there are risks just with return to office immigration, people returning to urban cores, etcetera. There are some question marks just about how long the lease up we did share the initial Duke, look at the lower twelve floors in our reporting today, and we'll be reporting obviously on Bronte as it starts to lease up but for those first three projects, we've had no surprises and yields costs, rents, all at or above where we expected than today’s.

Tal Woolley

47:15 And just on the Zephyr side, can you speak at all just about the performance of the commercial underneath? Because obviously like I think this is probably the first Zephyr or first permanent Safeway store that's kind of had this dramatic or revamp, and I'm curious if the commercial performance is what everyone was hoping for.

Glenn Hynes

47:39 So we certainly can speak to the Sobeys sales we understand that Safeway stores doing very well, But no the ground floor space is relatively small. There's a Scotiabank, there's a liquor store and there's a dental office, that's open any day. So, those are very strong covenant tenants that will do very well. And provides direct and indirect amenity. Obviously, the grocery stores is a huge amenity to the building. But the ground floor commercial there is very solid and we're certainly not aware of that Safeway is doing anything, but good business and there's been other buildings opening in that marketplace. So we think the Safeway store should bode quite well to the beautiful store.

Don Clow

48:17 Yeah, Tal, I was actually in the store a few weeks ago, it was just dynamic store and you're talking on the ground with the local manager that they're very, very pleased with their sales as Glenn said. It really does nicely fit with the local community, it's very tailored to that community. And so their expectation is only positive and whether it be short, maybe more long-term.

Tal Woolley

48:44 And the willingness to continue to sort of work around the Greater Vancouver area and revamp. Most of those locations looks probable then?

Glenn Hynes

48:54 Oh absolutely. Yeah. When you as many sites as we do I told the story so many times where you have sites that you bought for twenty million dollars to thirty million dollars that are now worth over one hundred each unlocking that land is a very significant opportunity for Crombie and in value commission just unlocking the land. Let alone building great sites on those projects. So in Vancouver is a great market whether be rental or condo as we all know. But extraordinary value, right, in that type of real estate. So for us, continuing down that path, it's our biggest market, we have a very heavy weighting in our development pipeline to Vancouver and we're thrilled with it.

49:38 Yeah, there's challenges, But as we saw with Zephyr, Partnered with West Bank that an outstanding job, when leasing happened, I think it's the fastest leasing project on the west side of Vancouver in its history and rates well above our proforma let's be honest in mid to high force. So for us, that's outstanding work great evidence of a great partner who gets the market and we have more opportunities than may not quite all Davies, but there are many other that we think will be. So, yes, absolutely Glenn and his team are working Trevor Lee and his team our development lead, Senior vice President are working very hard to unlock that value and to keep continuously drive the consistency of investment at scale. And so it's a great opportunity.

Tal Woolley

50:32 I think if you're looking at it from the Empire side, like you've got to be happy with how this initial process has gone because those stores are not the youngest stores and the face of the planet that's the number one number in that market. So, I wouldn't hope to that, it would be more to come?

Glenn Hynes

50:50 Yeah. Well, I can't speak for Empire, but I mean, obviously the proof of the pudding is in the heating and have spoken with Michael Medline, the CEO of Empire, who did a tour in the last few weeks of a number of stores and was very complementary of both our project and Zephyr and also our mid project on Vancouver Island in line. So the thrifty store there that we've done both of those have been great outcomes, and many also spoke to highly of the new project that in Le Duke, Montreal had recently visited. So, it's just, we've been doing good solid work.

51:28 One thing about us is that when your partners with a retailer, you understand the retailer and not every residential developer does they have columns that don't quite fit the retail grid. In our case, when we're working from the ground up, we're trying to build something that really works well and are more and sent it to make it better for the retailer. So I think it's a really nice combination that it's a win win. Because it also by the way, talking to a number of residential tenants in Vancouver, it was a big part of why they located there, because there's a grocery store around ground floor. So, I think all in all it’s pretty complementary.

Tal Woolley

52:01 Okay that's great. Thanks, Gentlemen.

Glenn Hynes

52:04 Great, Thank you.

Don Clow

52:05 Thank you.

52:11 That concludes our prepared remarks. We are now happy – sorry, thank you for your time today and we look forward to updating you on our progress on our Q4 call in February. Thank you.

