13 Top Dividends On Earth Priced Right For November

Foreword

Yield-based (dogcatcher) analysis makes any collection of stocks more easily understood. These Kiplinger-reported "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" are detailed in two articles: European Dividend Aristocrats: 40 Top-Flight International Dividend Stocks, by Lisa Springer, April 8, 2021, and 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2021, by Dan Burrows, May 26, 2021.

Here is the November 8 data from YCharts for 105 dividend-paying stocks in this Kiplinger-documented collection.

The following 13 realize the dogcatcher ideal, that is, offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices:

Dogcatcher Ideal World Dogs for November

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.35% To 58.59% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend Stocks On Earth To November 2022

Four of these ten "top dividend stocks on earth" by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these November dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices by analysts, generated the following results, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades thus projected to November 8, 2022 were:

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $585.88, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $529.37 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) netted $347.72 based on the median of estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) was projected to net $285.77 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Novartis AG (NVS) was projected to net $242.05 based on a median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) was projected to net $227.86, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% over the market as a whole.

Unilever PLC (UL) was projected to net $221.96 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) was projected to net $186.70, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% greater than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) was projected to net $176.08 based on a median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) was projected to net $163.51, based on the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.67% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By November Target Gains

50 Kiplinger Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By November Yields

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Dividend Stocks On Earth By Yield

Top ten Dividend Stocks on Earth 11/8/21 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one of three financial services entities, M&G PLC (OTCPK:MGPUF) [1]. The others placed sixth and seventh, Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREY) [6], and Legal & General Group PLC (OTCPK:LGGNF) [7].

Second, and fourth places went to two consumer defensive representatives, Imperial Brands PLC [2], and British American Tobacco PLC [4]. Then, two from utilities placed third and eighth, Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY) [3, and Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCPK:RDEIY) [8].

The lone communications services representative placed fifth, AT&T Inc. [5]. One from the energy sector placed ninth Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [9]. Finally, a technology representative placed tenth, International Business Machines Corp. [10], to complete the top dividend ten on earth by yield as of November 8.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Dividend Stocks On Earth Showed 2.1% to 50.93% November Price Upsides While (31) Five Lowly Downsiders Dropped 0.30%-4.74%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 23.9% Disadvantage For 5 Lowest Priced of 10 Highest Yield, Dividend Stocks On Earth As Of November 8, 2022

Ten top dividend dogs on earth were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, ten "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" screened 11/8/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Stocks On Earth (32) Delivering 15.98% Vs. (33) 20.76% Net Gains by All Ten As Of November 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "Top Dividend Stocks on Earth" kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 23.9% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced selection, British American Tobacco PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 58.59%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield "Top Dividend Stocks On Earth" as of November 8 were: M&G PLC, Legal & General Group PLC, Red Electrica Corporacion SA, Enagas SA, Imperial Brands PLC, with prices ranging from $2.73 to $21.37.

Five higher-priced "Top Dividend Stocks On Earth" as of October 6 were: AT&T Inc., Swiss Re AG, British American Tobacco PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp., International Business Machines Corp., whose prices ranged from $24.88 to $124.54.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

105 Top Dividend Stocks On Earth by Author

The following 13 realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices:

Dogcatcher Ideal Top Dividend Dogs on Earth for October

Current vs. Fair Priced Top Ten for November

Since eight of the top-ten Dividend Stocks on Earth shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those eight plus two at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The bottom chart logs the comparisons between current and fair prices in dollars and percentages.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts.