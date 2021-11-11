Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been on the rise again lately. After a brief dip during the last couple of months, the cryptocurrency has fully recovered and is now on its way to reaching new all-time highs. In this article, I will try to analyze the potential value Bitcoin could have if it would become the most important store of value.

Current developments

Lately, most developments on the Bitcoin front have been happening in the ETF space: first, future-based Bitcoin ETFs were introduced, which are perfect for traders but have been analyzed to be bad investments for long-term holders. Also, BlockFi and Grayscale Investments have been seeking SEC approval to launch a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF.

In any case, the price of Bitcoin has not suffered from these developments, as can be seen in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

One of the main questions which traders and investors alike have been asking is: how far could it rise? Some people think the cryptocurrency could continue its ascent indefinitely, and though I questioned this thinking in a previous article, theoretically it could become reality. Let us first distill the main use cases of Bitcoin before we continue with the different scenarios.

Payments versus store of value

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin have two important use cases: payments and storage of value. On the level of payments, cryptocurrency can be used to make swift financial transactions to other accounts. Since these transactions are done using the blockchain system with decentralized distributed ledgers, this system has better security than centralized systems with for example a single clearinghouse.

Since the blockchain is operated using a decentralized network, and ledgers are immutable (meaning that payments, when committed to the blockchain, cannot be changed afterward), it is very difficult if not impossible to perform a large-scale hack on the blockchain itself. Another benefit of blockchain technology is that payments can be done easily across borders, without banking or forex problems, seemingly anonymously. Of course, this is a double-edged sword since this feature makes it an attractive option for criminal transactions as well.

During the last couple of years, Bitcoin has more and more emerged as a store of value. The main thesis of this store of value rests on the fact that Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies are detached from the 'fiat' money system. During the pandemic, central banks across the world have been creating massive amounts of money. Bitcoin is limited to a maximum number of 21 million, meaning that it is impossible for more than 21 million of Bitcoin to exist. Currently, there exist about 18.9 million Bitcoin, which means that there will be more than 2 million left to mine. Theoretically, this limit could be changed, but it seems very unlikely that this would ever happen.

The fact that Bitcoin is not tied to normal 'fiat' currency systems means that in case more money gets created by central banks, Bitcoin is not affected and is likely to rise as a result of this. Some investors thus view Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.

I view the use case as a medium of payments as a relatively limited one for Bitcoin. There exist many competitors on this front that transfer payments better, and likely more secure, such as stablecoins, when they will be regulated like normal financial institutions. I think the use case of Bitcoin as a store of value however is likely to be a very strong one.

Fair value cannot be calculated using 'normal' indicators

Unlike stocks, which are parts of a company that has earnings, revenues, and debt, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency do not possess metrics that can be used to calculate ratios to indicate whether it is cheap or expensive at this moment. You could potentially look at the value of money transactions in a specific time period, but since I believe that the use case of money transactions will not be the main one for Bitcoin, this will not give a full picture.

I will look at a different store of value that currently exists. Bitcoin currently possesses a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion. The global market cap of all cryptocurrencies is estimated at $3 trillion.

In the past, I often compared Bitcoin to gold. Gold has been used as a store of value through the ages and has limited industrial use. As such, the two might be comparable on some levels. Gold currently possesses a market capitalization of $11.6 trillion, almost ten times Bitcoin's and almost four times the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization. This means that when you consider assets that are used (almost) purely for value storage, gold still eclipses Bitcoin by quite a lot.

Though there exist many more important storages of value, such as bonds, money, real estate, stocks, collectibles, valuable drinks such as wine and whisky, I believe gold is one of the least bad comparisons available for Bitcoin. This is due to the fact that both do not directly produce anything and cannot be consumed.

Fair value estimates

Gold returned an average of 10.6% between 1971 and 2019, so in my first couple of scenarios, I will assume that the 'market' of storage of value will grow by this percentage during the coming years. In the first scenario, I will assume that Bitcoin will grow in a linear fashion to 20% of the market capitalization of gold in 2030. Since it is already almost 2022, I will start my calculations in 2022.

Scenario 1: Bitcoin reaching 20% market cap of gold in 2030

Market cap Bitcoin ($T) Market cap gold ($T) Btc/Gold Market growth Total market ($T) Price of Bitcoin 2022 1.3 11.6 10.8% 10.6% 12.9 67,617 2023 1.5 12.7 11.9% 10.6% 14.2 81,934 2024 1.8 13.9 13.1% 10.6% 15.7 98,364 2025 2.2 15.2 14.2% 10.6% 17.4 117,185 2026 2.6 16.7 15.4% 10.6% 19.2 138,704 2027 3.0 18.2 16.5% 10.6% 21.3 163,270 2028 3.5 20.0 17.7% 10.6% 23.5 191,272 2029 4.1 21.9 18.8% 10.6% 26.0 223,146 2030 4.8 24.0 20.0% 10.6% 28.8 259,381

Source: Author's calculations

In the second scenario, I will assume a reduction of the importance of Bitcoin as a store of value compared with gold. I am going to assume a pessimistic scenario of a decrease of the importance of Bitcoin to 2% of the market cap of gold in 2030.

Scenario 2: Bitcoin reduced to 2% market cap of gold in 2030

Market cap Bitcoin ($T) Market cap gold ($T) Btc/Gold Market growth Total market ($T) Price of Bitcoin 2022 1.3 11.6 10.8% 10.6% 12.9 67,617 2023 1.3 13.0 9.7% 10.6% 14.2 67,843 2024 1.2 14.5 8.6% 10.6% 15.7 67,202 2025 1.2 16.2 7.5% 10.6% 17.4 65,487 2026 1.2 18.1 6.4% 10.6% 19.2 62,451 2027 1.1 20.2 5.3% 10.6% 21.3 57,805 2028 0.9 22.6 4.2% 10.6% 23.5 51,211 2029 0.8 25.2 3.1% 10.6% 26.0 42,270 2030 0.6 28.2 2.0% 10.6% 28.8 30,515

Source: Author's calculations

In the third scenario, a very optimistic scenario will be sketched: Bitcoin will reach parity with the market capitalization of gold in 2030.

Scenario 3: Bitcoin reaching an equal market cap of gold in 2030

Market cap Bitcoin ($T) Market cap gold ($T) Btc/Gold Market growth Total market ($T) Price of Bitcoin 2022 1.3 11.6 10.8% 10.6% 12.9 67,617 2023 2.6 11.7 21.9% 10.6% 14.2 138,266 2024 3.9 11.8 33.1% 10.6% 15.7 211,364 2025 5.3 12.1 44.2% 10.6% 17.4 288,409 2026 6.9 12.4 55.4% 10.6% 19.2 370,738 2027 8.5 12.8 66.5% 10.6% 21.3 459,613 2028 10.3 13.2 77.7% 10.6% 23.5 556,281 2029 12.2 13.8 88.8% 10.6% 26.0 662,015 2030 14.4 14.4 100.0% 10.6% 28.8 778,144

Source: Author's calculations

Because of the large money creation during the past couple of years, it could be reasonable to assume a larger growth rate of the market of storage during the coming years. I will assume a growth rate of 20% for the coming three years, after which a growth rate of 5% will resume for three years (less than the 10.6% because of a temporary return to the mean). After this, the 'normal' 10.6% will resume. I will also use 20% as the estimated market capitalization which Bitcoin could have in 2030 compared with gold.

Scenario 4: Bitcoin reaching 20% market cap of gold in 2030, adapted growth rates of market

Market cap Bitcoin ($T) Market cap gold ($T) Btc/Gold Market growth Total market ($T) Price of Bitcoin 2022 1.3 11.6 10.8% 20.0% 12.9 67,617 2023 1.6 13.8 11.9% 20.0% 15.4 88,897 2024 2.1 16.4 13.1% 20.0% 18.5 115,795 2025 2.8 19.4 14.2% 5.0% 22.2 149,675 2026 3.1 20.2 15.4% 5.0% 23.3 168,191 2027 3.5 21.0 16.5% 5.0% 24.5 187,955 2028 3.9 21.8 17.7% 10.6% 25.7 209,041 2029 4.5 23.9 18.8% 10.6% 28.4 243,876 2030 5.2 26.2 20.0% 10.6% 31.4 283,478

Source: Author's calculations

Analysis and takeaway

When looking at the four different scenarios, it is easy to see where seemingly outrageous future price estimates of Bitcoin stem from. In my third scenario, which I view as overly optimistic, Bitcoin will reach a fair value of $778,144 in 2030. In my pessimistic scenario where Bitcoin might contract to a market capitalization of 2% of gold, Bitcoin will be worth $30,515 in 2030, which is still more than it was at the end of 2020.

If we take a look at scenario 1 and scenario 4, which seem a bit more balanced, it can be concluded that, by looking at this model, we can expect that the fair value of Bitcoin will be between $250,000 and $300,000 in 2030. But please note, these scenarios are heavily speculative and are based on very loose assumptions.

There are many important assumptions in this model of which you should be aware. First of all, Bitcoin might be used as an important store of value right now, but what if something better emerges? It is already quite a feat that Bitcoin reached a market capitalization of more than 10% that of gold, getting to 20% will not be easy. Also, a limitation of my model is that I did not take into account that more Bitcoin will be created between now and 2030. This will make the calculated prices a bit too high.

Another problem with my model is that many things could go wrong. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset, and a major disaster, hack, or legislation could lead to people losing confidence in Bitcoin which could send the price and its market cap spiraling down. This has happened before.

After all, the success of stores of value is likely best defined by trust: if people trust it, people use it. When people use it, demand gets higher and prices follow. Of course, the increase in the value of cryptocurrency might be explained partially by the greater fool theory. But I believe there's more to it. More people seem to trust the use of Bitcoin as a store of value, especially when compared with regular fiat currency regulated by the central banks. This will drive the price of Bitcoin in the short to medium term.

I have been bearish on the price of Bitcoin lately. This stems mostly from the extreme price fluctuations which the cryptocurrency experienced during recent years, and because Bitcoin has some strong competitors which seem to gain ground. But in the long term, I am cautiously optimistic about Bitcoin as a store of value.

Thank you for reading! Please let me know in the comment section what you think about Bitcoin and the models which I used to estimate its fair value in 2030!