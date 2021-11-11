FrozenShutter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On November 10th, after the market closed, the management team at The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. Shareholders appear to have been largely displeased by the company missing financial expectations. But all things considered, given that we are still recovering from a pandemic, the company's financial figures were solid. Though a slowdown can be expected for some parts of the business, the long-term trajectory of the company is positive. On the whole, investors should still be bullish about the company, but it is not unreasonable to be slightly miffed at its latest figures. For those who are bullish the company for the long haul, now might be a good time to consider buying in. Because ultimately, the company's value will shine through.

An expected slowdown in streaming

As I wrote in a prior article, the company's CEO stated that streaming performance by the firm would be rather weak in the fourth quarter. The guidance provided at the time was for an increase in subscribers to the company’s Disney+ platform coming in at the low-single-digit range. And low-single-digits we saw. According to management, the number of subscribers to the company’s Disney+ platform came in during the quarter at 118.1 million. That represents an increase of just 2.1 million over the 116 million the company reported one quarter earlier. To put this in perspective, the increase from the second quarter of the year to the third quarter had totaled 12.4 million. Even with this weak performance, the service is still doing far better than it was last year when it reported just 73.7 million subscribers. This month, the company is also launching Disney+ in some key markets including Korea and Taiwan. And that could go a long way to spring growth over the next few months.

*Taken from The Walt Disney Company

It is also important to keep in mind the other two streaming services that Disney owns. During the quarter, the company saw its subscriber count for ESPN+ come in at 17.1 million. That compares favorably to the 14.9 million reported one quarter earlier. It also represents a significant growth over the 10.3 million the platform had the same time last year. The other big subscription platform the company owns is Hulu. It reported 43.8 million subscribers for the quarter, up from the 42.8 million one quarter earlier and compared to the 36.6 million achieved the same time last year.

*Taken from The Walt Disney Company

Subscriber count is important, but it's not the only important thing. We also need to take pricing into consideration. For Disney+, pricing in the latest quarter declined modestly, falling from $4.16 per month to $4.12. To put this in perspective, this number is down from the $4.52 per month achieved one year earlier, but it does represent an increase over the $3.99 per month reported for the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. Though the decline seen in the latest quarter may not seem like much, it will translate to about $4.72 million per month in decreased revenue, which works out to $56.69 million per year. Fortunately for investors, pricing for ESPN+ and Hulu both increased, rising from $4.47 per month to $4.74 per month and from $19.28 per month to $19.31 per month, respectively. Based on current user accounts, these price increases alone will increase revenue for the company by $71.17 million per year, more than offsetting the decline from Disney+.

Other performance is looking up

Moving on to other performance, we find that the picture for the company was generally positive. In my prior article on the business, I paid special attention to microdata associated with its theme parks, resorts, and other related operations. Because the company has yet to report its 10-K, this data is not yet publicly available. But the segment the company operates that includes this data reported some good results. For instance, the domestic operations of the Parks & Experiences unit reported revenue of $3.47 billion. That compares to the $935 million reported one year earlier. International revenue grew from $474 million to $693 million. However, the consumer products category saw revenue drop from $1.32 billion to $1.28 billion.

*Taken from The Walt Disney Company

The company also posted some results that I had anticipated. Namely, the business managed to reduce leverage further in the latest quarter. Total net debt came in at $38.45 billion. That represents a decrease of $1.32 billion compared to the $39.77 billion reported one quarter earlier. It's also down by $2.27 billion from the $40.71 billion the company had in debt at the end of its 2020 fiscal year. This was only made possible by fairly strong operating cash flow figures. During the quarter, the company reported operating cash flow of $2.63 billion and free cash flow of $1.52 billion. This compares to the $1.67 billion and the $938 million, respectively, that the company reported the same time last year. It is important to note this is the strongest operating cash flow has been dating back to at least the third quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year. And as a result, total operating cash flow for the 2021 fiscal year totaled $5.57 billion. The year-over-year increase was driven in large part by revenue rising from $14.71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $18.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result of this, net income from continuing operations moved from a loss of $710 million to a gain of $160 million.

*Taken from The Walt Disney Company

Moving forward, management has some high expectations for the company. In addition to launching its streaming operations in other countries, it also intends to pump those services with more content. Management has a significant line up of content that it will be releasing shortly. However, it won't be until the fourth quarter of its 2022 fiscal year that it can have new original content from all five of its major brands (Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and Pixar) on Disney+. In addition, the company intends to remain ‘flexible’ when it comes to theatrical releases, likely still relying a great deal on providing its films through its subscription platforms. Plus the company expressed strong interest in moving more into the gambling space for the eSports market. On top of this, it is making a bid to win streaming rights for the English Premier League.

Takeaway

There is no doubt in my mind that Disney is still experiencing something of a bumpy road. I suspect that over the next couple of quarters, the biggest challenge will be to continue growing its subscription services at a rapid pace. However, I have no doubt that they will continue to expand. This is especially true of its Disney+ offering. Add in other opportunities like the aforementioned gambling, and the return to normalcy the company will eventually see once the pandemic is truly gone, and the future for the entertainment conglomerate looks bright.