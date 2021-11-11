Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX) CEO Pieter Sikkel on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2021 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joel Thomas - Chief Financial Officer

Pieter Sikkel - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sam Manoukian - Independent Credit Research

Bruce Monrad - Northeast Investors

Andrew White - Nut Tree Capital

Operator

Joel Thomas

Thank you, Jennifer. With me this evening is Pieter Sikkel, our President and CEO.

Now, I'll hand the call over to Pieter

Pieter Sikkel

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this evening. As we move into the second half of the fiscal year, we continue to be pleased with the growing momentum of our business. Our new operational and capital structures supported by our sustainability strategy are proving to be points of differentiation with our customers. And we are seeing increased demand for leaf products and growth in market share.

The leaf business continues to be impacted by COVID 19 related shipping constraints, including vessel and equipment availability, full congestion, and rising freight costs. We are taking corrective steps to mitigate – mitigate these challenges, including working to accelerate shipments, utilizing new ports of product export, and working closely with customers to determine, if there are ways to expedite the process flow for their operations.

We estimate that between $90 million and $120 million of revenue was delayed from the first half of the fiscal year into future quarters, due to COVID related shipping constraints. Despite these challenges, we continue to manage our working capital closely consistent with our expectations inventory at September 30, 2021 was $802.4 million, a decrease of 5% when compared to the prior year. Uncommitted inventory is near the low end of our target range of between $50 million and $150 million, and is expected to remain at this low level throughout fiscal year end.

Protection of employee health and safety is a high priority for us and we continuously evaluate our COVID-19 protocols to address the spread of the virus and minimize potential impact. We appreciate the ongoing hard work of all of our employees and the support of our stakeholders as we work together to address these challenges.

With regards to e-liquids, while the regulation and enforcement activities in the e-liquids industry are continuing to mature, we await PMTA approval notification for our pending applications for Humble Juice Co and 12 state grants. And if our PMTA's are approved, we look forward to the post-PMTA market opportunity.

Over the past several months, we've continued to make progress in our sustainability journey in key areas that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We’re currently in the process of finalizing our enhanced ESG strategy, which we intend to announce before the end of the calendar year. This framework builds off of the company's legacy of supporting sustainable agricultural production, and includes ambitious long-term targets material to our business and stakeholders.

Despite COVID relationship constraints that face many industries, the first half of fiscal 2022 reflects improved demand, increased leaf volumes, and improved operational performance. As we leverage the savings from fiscal 2021 restructuring initiatives, we continue to expect fiscal 2022 sales to be between $1.65 billion and $1.8 billion.

SG&A expense to be between $140 million and $145 million, excluding non-recurring items and potential changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $150 million and $170 million. The strengthening of our business in a sustainable manner remains a priority as our global team works together to achieve our purpose of growing a better world.

With that, I'll turn it over to Joel to provide a financial update. Joel?

Joel Thomas

Thank you, Peter. With regards to our second fiscal quarter results, sales and other operating revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were $394.2 million, a 30.3% increase, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was due to a 12.2% increase in leaf volume from $82.9 million of shipments delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and customer shipping instructions from fiscal 2021 into the current quarter, as well as an 83% increase in leaf average sales price, driven by product mix having a higher concentration of lamina. These increases were partially offset by the deconsolidation of the Canadian cannabis subsidiaries in the fourth quarter fiscal 2021. And the decrease in e-liquids revenue related to a general industry slowdown amid evolving regulation.

Cost of goods and services sold for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $342.1 million, a 28.2% increase compared to the prior year. This increase was mainly due to the increase in sales and other operating revenues. Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased to 13.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from 11.8% for the prior year quarter. This increase was attributable to lower conversion cost per kilo, customer mix, and the deconsolidation of the Canadian cannabis subsidiaries in the fourth quarter last year. This increase was partially offset by foreign currency fluctuations and higher shipping costs.

SG&A expenses were $37.9 million, an 11.4% decrease compared to the prior year, mainly due to increased sales and other operating revenues, a deconsolidation of the Canadian cannabis subsidiaries in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, and savings from fiscal 2021 restructuring initiatives. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales decreased to 9.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 14.1% in the prior year quarter.

Reorganization items of $132.9 million were incurred last fiscal year as a result of the Chapter 11 cases. The company's liquidity requirements are affected by various factors, including crop seasonality, foreign currency and interest rates, green tobacco prices, customer mix, crop size and quality, as well as legal and professional costs.

As of September 30, 2021, the company's available credit lines in cash totaled $316.8 million, including 167 million of availability under foreign seasonal lines of credit. We are excited about the future of our business.

And on that note, Jennifer, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And at this time, we will hear from Sam Manoukian of Independent Credit Research.

Sam Manoukian

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Well, Joel, first, are you going to -- happy to -- do you have visibility about the pricing and the product mix to the rest of the year. Obviously, it has been impressive 18% price increase, but it's mainly probably due to the product mix, right? And so the question is, are you going to stick with this product mix sort of well or is it going to be diluted for the rest of the year?

Joel Thomas

I think Sam we have seen pricing improvements in various markets this year. And we also see improvements in certain markets that generally have higher cost, tobaccos going to customers as well. So we do see a better product mix for the remainder of this fiscal year as well, and moving into next. I think in general demand for our products are strong. We've got good leaf -- a leaf quality this year, and in general, a very solid demand. So, we're quite happy with progress that we're making.

Sam Manoukian

Okay. And I haven't seen the 10-Q probably you haven't issued it yet. But what about the transportation costs? I mean, last quarter, you had indicated about some issues with the availability and the pricing of containers. I mean, what do you see now? What's going on now?

Joel Thomas

Well, I mean, I think for us, I mean, if the majority of customers are actually responsible for paying the freight, but we still have increased transportation costs. In trucking, for example, to get the product to port, everyone's seeing gas prices increase around the globe. That affect that to a certain extent, but it's not the major part of the cost increase of freight.

But what does happen with freight rate increases, and a lot of our customers have global rates, what that does is, if they are lower than spot rates that they can get from other customers, there's a limitation on the amount of containers that you can get on any one vessel. And that's what's delaying certain shipments out of certain geographies. And other geographies really there are fewer sailings going out at the moment. And we're looking forward to hopefully in the second half year, particularly in South America and Asia to see some improvement in the number of vessels departing.

Sam Manoukian

Historically, you obviously have a lot of seasonality, gearing towards sort of the second half of the year, both in terms of working capital, cash flow generation and sort of revenues and tickets. And obviously, the seasonality will be preserved. But to what extent you will be -- sort of you expected positively affected by the emergence from sort of from the COVID. environment. I mean, if you have to sort of break down your forecast for the second half of the year, obviously in order to get to your guidance you have to more than double adjusted EBITDA right to the second half. So I wonder if you can break it down between seasonality and post COVID ramifications?

Pieter Sikkel

We've had a strong year in terms of demand from customers. We've really, almost completely completed the purchasing of the crops that we need in order to fulfil those orders. We've pretty much over the next week or so will complete our purchases here in North America. And I'm happy to say that we had no hurricanes and no frost in Canada. So, we've achieved our goals there. So essentially now we are in the period where we're completing the processing of this year's crops in various origins. There's some price negotiation still to take place in Africa and United States. But we have all the indications for the tobacco, we have the product in order to be able to fulfil those indications. And it's a matter of getting them in the box and finding a vessel for that product.

So we should see very strong cash generation through the second half of the year, as we are able to ship out those products. Now there is always going to be a risk. Everybody knows what's going on with the global supply chains. That there are delays from one origin or the other at the moment. We're seeing that more in South America and Asia, South Asia in particular, but we'll have to see how that goes for the rest of the year.

Sam Manoukian

Maybe a little bit naive question. I was meant kind of to ask you this question through this COVID environment, but always kept forgetting. I mean, I'm not sure if I understand, through the crisis, through the shipping crisis and especially to China and from China, people were still smoking in different parts of the world. So the question is, is that if you were not able to deliver them required volumes of tobacco in time? I mean, where'd they get this tobacco? This tobacco companies did they have reserves, or how does it work in general?

Pieter Sikkel

Yeah, I think most cigarette companies, they have inventory of around about 12 months or more. In general, those are the durations that they're holding. Those durations have actually tightened over the last years as the COVID crisis has hit. And we had smaller crops last year, Africa in particular if you remember. So, I think that the combination of those factors is, why we're seeing strong demand all around the world at this point in time. And we believe that demand will continue into next year.

But in certain geographies, you are right, it has been very tight. And it's very unusual, we normally ship all our product by container, but on occasion this year, we've actually had to airfreight some product into certain geographies in order to ensure cigarette production continued.

Sam Manoukian

So not only you sort of you will increase your volumes because of natural rebound, but these guys have to replenish their depleted reserves, right?

Pieter Sikkel

To some extent, every customer is different. But yes, I think the smoking rates didn't decline at the same level as they had before the COVID crisis, therefore, demand was increased versus forecasts and that created that additional demand versus indication or expectation. And I think you can see that reflected in when you look at our uncommitted numbers at the moment, and they're right on the low-end of our range, we expect that to continue through the end of the year. And that really is a reflection of replenishment taking place. And we're busy contracting and getting ready to purchase already next year's crops and we expect that demand, some demand to continue.

Sam Manoukian

And so, do you still expect to pay off your sort of your special term loan issued by sort of sponsor major shareholder through the end of the summer as expected? Is that the plan?

Pieter Sikkel

Yes, that is definitely the plan. As we said, it's -- we've got strong cash generation throughout the end of this fiscal year. We're very much focused on the -- our debt and particularly the high-cost debt. And we're going to do everything that we can in order to meet our obligations and start to reduce the cost of that debt.

Sam Manoukian

Wonderful. Good luck, guys. Thanks for getting my questions.

Pieter Sikkel

Thank you very much.

Joel Thomas

Thanks, Sam.

Operator

And we'll hear next from Bruce Monrad of Northeast Investors.

Bruce Monrad

Hi. Thanks for hosting the call. I want to follow-up a little bit on the cash flow. So can you -- would you would you care to put a number on what working capital will -- how the unwind of that will work between now and the end of the fiscal year? I'm also focused on that the term loan when paying that down?

Pieter Sikkel

Yeah. So Bruce, the way that our year is playing out is not too dissimilar from what we've been historically and that is that we build off of the first quarter going into the second quarter, second quarter is a little bigger and then third quarter than fourth quarter. Fourth quarter, is typically, where we see our biggest quarter and what we're expecting this year. And so what you'll be seeing as we go into the end of the third quarter, and through the fourth quarter is significant cash generation, as we're moving through pretty sizable amounts of product. And so, you'll see a good cash build as we go into the end of the fourth quarter and into the beginning of the next fiscal year.

And so, again, as Peter pointed out, we have the tobacco that we need, we've got a good strong order book, and it is about focusing in on the shipment. And there are challenges out there, but I think we've done a pretty good job of adjusting along the way and then our teams continue to modify strategies as needed.

So at any rate, we've got a good year going and you're going to see good cash generations beginning in the back half of the year. And we've not provided any guidance with regards to specific cash balances or where we're going to be, but you have our full year guidance related to revenue, and you know where we are through the first six months. So there are going to be, again, big shipments and sizable cash generation in the back half of the year.

Bruce Monrad

Can I kind of maybe push it out a little bit and sort of a two-part question? Free cash flow, a year from now, hindsight, we have net debt up over $100 million, or about $100 million, hope I’ve got it right, year September 2022, September 2021, a year from now, will EBITDA minus CapEx minus interest expense be a good proxy for free cash flow, or will there be other things?

Pieter Sikkel

Yes. So to begin with, if we look at where EBITDA is, related to the last 12 months, we've been building off of where we were at fiscal year end, and we came up -- some in the second quarter and that's good, as we did in the first quarter as well. And you're going to continue to see that movement as we go through the end of this fiscal year, and we've, we've got our guidance of $150 million to 170 million of adjusted EBITDA.

And our CapEx at this point is very much geared towards maintenance. And we'll continue to be in that vein as we kind of look forward into next year. We'll talk more about next year when we get to the end of this year, when we typically provide guidance.

But this year should largely be a stepping stone to next year, which hopefully will be even a better year than this year. But we've not put guidance out there yet for next year. But there are very good dynamics in the market today related to supply and demand and customer requirements. So, at any rate, we're optimistic and feel pretty darn good about where we are today.

Bruce Monrad

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll go to our next question from Andrew White of Nut Tree Capital.

Andrew White

Hi, guys. Thanks for the question.

Pieter Sikkel

Hello Andrew.

Andrew White

When I just look at your cash flow statement, so I -- there's a, I guess, year-to-date changes in operating assets and liabilities. I think that basically means working capital, so there'd be the negative two port 43. But then you have to add the I think the $83 million in investing activities to sort of get like the real cash flow number, because some of that stuff moves around.

But if so -- if I compare that, you know, use of like $160 million year-to-date with what it looked like last quarter was -- it was like negative $150 million last quarter. So it looks it looks like about $10 million went into work capital. And I'm just trying to understand that because if I look at the actual balance sheet accounts, the inventory came down by about 50 $million. There was some other offsets, but it looks like -- it looks to me, like based on that inventory coming down that working capital should have been a source of cash and what we saw was the opposite. So, maybe I'm missing something in my math there that you can point out -- or I don't know, that's what I wanted to get at.

Joel Thomas

Yes, I think when you look at total current assets versus total current liabilities and compare, for instance, year-over-year same quarter end, right, we move from about $611.8 million to about $509 million.

Now, if you're looking at year end, we were at about $528 million to $509 million. So, I think also, the thing to remember is that we're in a in an environment where we're moving from sales that were $1.3 billion at the end of this last fiscal year to our guidance range of $165 million to $129 million. That's pretty significant.

And so there are a lot of moving pieces. And we -- we'll be put in third quarter results out sometime in February, and what you will see is the inventory position, as we are moving into the back half of the year, and then particularly that fourth quarter. And so there's a lot of positioning that's going on right now.

If you recall, we had shipments that had been held up because of COVID and we've had a lot of that move through. We've also had some specific shipping challenges here in the second quarter. But as you look at where we are by the time we get to the end of this fiscal year, you're going to see some additional working capital requirements and then you're going to see a pretty substantial release based on everything that we know right now.

Andrew White

Are there foreign exchange impacts in this to consider as well?

A – Pieter Sikkel

There are some, there are some. And I think in general, a lot of the currencies that we are exposed to we have seen some depreciation, for instance, in Africa, even some parts of the Asia, Europe crossover countries, and then Brazil has been relatively stable. But we'll kind of have to watch where we are as, we move through the back half of the year and impacts the SG&A. But I think generally speaking, you know, we're in a pretty good position related to FX.

Andrew White

Okay, thanks. That’s all for me.

A – Pieter Sikkel

Thanks.

Operator

Joel Thomas

Operator

