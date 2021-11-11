koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

We bought Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last year when we started our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio for $36.85 and sold half our position at $155 (which we recently bought back for $75.80). And even before our marketplace started on SA, we bought them at $9.87 in November 2019.

So we're like long-term bulls on the company. Like another core holding, Digital Turbine (APPS) we marvel at the way the company is run, and once again they didn't disappoint.

Fulgent once again delivered outstanding results in Q3 that beat expectations by a wide margin. The shares are under pressure as the market seems to discount their Covid related income, which still constitutes most of their revenue.

However, the moment that their Covid test business withers to nothing keeps receding to the background with a resurgence of the pandemic in Q3 on the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy.

This was responsible for the large beat in the quarter:

Revenue +124% to $227.9M (a beat by $20.8M)

Non-GAAP EPS of $4.05, beat of $0.80

GAAP EPS of $3.93 (beats by $2.36).

As a result, the company increased FY guidance:

Revenue $930M (an increase of $130 on previous guidance)

Core revenue of $115M (versus $110M on previous guidance)

Non-GAAP EPS of $16.

Their core revenue is actually the interesting part, given that investors tend to discount their Covid test business as this is supposed to tail off. Let's assume that this happens next year so assuming no Covid test business.

NGS business

Their core or NGS (next-generation sequencing) business is guided to deliver $115M in FY2021, growing 215% y/y. One is inclined to think that with this kind of momentum, and using a fraction of the cash bonanza generated by the Covid testing business to acquire stakes in other companies (CSI Laboratories, Helio Health, and their Chinese JV FF Gene Biotech) during this year, they could easily reach $200M+ in 2022. There are numerous growth drivers:

Overall market growth

Gaining market share

Rapidly increasing test menu

Acquisitions

Chinese expansion

To give you an idea of the TAMs some of these acquisitions added:

Source: Q3 earnings deck

Their cooperation deal with Helio Health for early detection of liver cancer is especially promising.

Source: Q3 earnings deck

With CSI, there are important synergies like taking their business national (outside of the South East where their business is) through Fulgent's sales force, and (Q3CC):

So the synergies between a Fulgent and CSI, in terms of levering the contracts, really hasn't begun to be realized, meaning, we've been focused on integrating CSI and not cross-selling traditional Fulgent tests with CSI Salesforce and contracts.

Source: Q3 earnings deck

Additionally, it brings wider reimbursement relations which is an important accelerant for growth. The company is going to ramp their sales force to reap the opportunities with CSI, and these are the things that all that cash flow enables them to do, easily.

And the Chinese JV has a lot of potential as well:

Source: Q3 earnings deck

However, in order to determine a reasonable valuation of their core business, there is a complication as their core business also contains some NGS Covid testing, the 'surveillance' testing aiming to keep track of different variants. They in fact won a big contract with the CDC for this back in March.

But we don't think this surveillance testing will go away anytime soon, but it might diminish. In fact, something of that is visible as their core NGS business delivered $40M in Q3 (a whopping 292% growth) but it's guided at $32M in Q4. The following graph is very helpful:

Source: Q3 earnings deck

This shows two interesting items:

The NGS Covid surveillance tests are a minor part of their core NGS business, $20M of the $115M guided.

It's not the part that is growing fast, it varies with the ups and downs of the pandemic in the US.

Indeed (Q3CC):

We recognize that COVID NGS testing volume from the CDC can vary dramatically depending on COVID, positivity rates, so if we exclude the impact we saw from the CDC in the quarter, our Q3 core revenue still grew by more than 160% year-over-year compared to Q3 of 2020.

So we assume just $200M in core NGS business revenue for 2022 which is a 74% growth over 2021, a considerable slowdown from the 215% growth it achieved this year. Before we'll show any valuation there is something else one has to realize.

Insane margins

The company is generating very high margins:

Gross margin 80.9%

OpEx was just $25.1M (non-GAAP considerably lower at $21.7M) in Q1 creating a 70% operating margin (71.8% on a non-GAAP basis).

All this produces large amounts of cash flow, another $152.2M of operational cash flow in Q3 bringing the total cash and equivalents to $877.3M at the end of Q3. The company is well on its way to achieving $1B+ in cash by the end of the year. Indeed, (Q3CC):

Despite the cash investments we have made this year, including the cash investment of $43.4 million for CSI which closed in the third quarter, $20 million for Helio, and $19 million for controlling interest in the China JV, we are on our track to reach our goal of reaching a billion dollars in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on the Balance Sheet before the end of the year, excluding any additional M&A announcements, which is certainly a possibility.

Valuation

At $80, the company has a $2.5B market cap, but $1B of that is cash by the end of the year. Assuming the $200M in core NGS business for 2022 these are valued at 7.5x sales.

Even $150M would give the shares a 10x EV/S multiple which we think isn't taxing, given the quality of execution that Fulgent has been showing the last couple of years. But there is of course lots of upsides:

We assumed a 74% growth in their core business, which has been growing deep into triple-digit (215%) rates this year.

The company could put some of that $1B in cash to work, buying growth like they did this year, solidifying their NGS business even more.

Their standard Covid test business will not disappear from January 1, 2022 onwards. We could easily see another $100M or even much more next year. Street consensus is $400M in revenues, which seems to assume at least $200M in Covid test revenue.

Their Covid test business is insanely profitable, 70% of any revenue here goes straight to the bottom line and cash, further increasing their already bulging cash balance.

Conclusion

As we observed in earlier articles, the company is extremely well managed. They jumped on the Covid testing business and produced a build-out that can only be described as epic.

They are now reaping the rewards from that, with the $1B in cash by the end of the year, they were already able to accelerate their core NGS business, broaden the tests, add capabilities internally and through M&A which is opening whole new markets.

Even on a stand-alone basis their NGS business isn't expensive, given its fast growth profile and the ample resources to keep that growth going. But Covid isn't going to disappear entirely in 2022 and given the profitability of that business, it will still add significantly, especially to the bottom line and in cash, which they are already swimming in as it is.

If there is anyone we would trust in spending $1B wisely business wise, it would be CEO Ming Hsieh. So we continue to bet on his company.