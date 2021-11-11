mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) continues to be a position we hold to express an oil thesis we've long discussed.

There are two figures you really need to know for OXY's third quarter earnings that they just announced last week.

$2.3B. . .$32B

The first is the company's free cash flow ("FCF") in the third quarter, topping the company's record-breaking $2B in FCF last quarter. Remember that cash flows in the first and third quarters are typically lower because interest and property taxes are due. Take out a preferred dividend of $200M, and the company still generated ~$2.1B despite the higher cash needs.

The second figure? OXY's market cap. That's right. In one quarter, the company is effectively yielding an FCF to market cap of 6.5%. At today's $80 oil price, we're projecting OXY will earn an additional $4B in free cash flow in Q4 (despite spending a high $1.3B on capex for the quarter). Annualize that and you frankly get a silly FCF/market cap yield of ~25-30% depending on certain assumptions.

For Q4, however, oil prices simply need to maintain today's level for another 7 weeks, and we should see OXY reduce its net debt from $29B to the company's $25.5B target. Note that we're assuming OXY takes $500M to reduce certain interest rate swaps first, and while reducing such swaps doesn't impact net debt, it does reduce accrued liabilities, which still delevers the balance sheet and reduces cash needs.

Once OXY achieves a net debt level of mid-$20B, then the fun really begins in 2022. The conversation changes from "how are you going to delever" to "what do you do with $11B?"

$11B Waterfall

Why $11B? $11B because that's our conservative FCF estimate for what OXY will generate in 2022 (after paying preferred dividends) if oil prices stay above $80/barrel and capex increases by 15%. $11B because that's our conservative FCF estimate if caustic prices remain elevated and midstream losses are minimized. $11B because OXY is a cash-generating machine at $80/barrel, and the acquisition fully works at this level. Frankly, $11B is a conservative figure because we continue to see oil prices moving higher as OPEC+ spare capacity dwindles in 2022, but let's just play with $11B and see what we can do.

Increase OXY's Fixed Dividend

The first item to tackle would be to raise OXY's fixed dividend, something we previously discussed in our Q2 review.

Why is this important? Two reasons. First, a dividend will provide a floor for the share price, attracting a different set of institutional investors and funds focused (or permitted under today's ESG mandates) to invest in income streams in the E&P space. Second, and more importantly, raising the dividend would allow OXY to turn its attention to retiring Berkshire Hathaway's $9.7B of preferred shares, which at 8% preferred dividends/$800M per year is essentially treated as costly debt financing by equity investors. As Rob Peterson (OXY's CFO stated in their Q4 2020 conference call) "As it relates to the Berkshire, so the way the agreement works is that in order to retire principal, we would have to have at least a $4 per share common distribution over a 12-month period to open up paying on a one-for-one basis down on the Berkshire preferred principle. And so certainly, we don't foresee that type of distribution on the common in the near-term future to open it up. To do anything outside of that would require an agreement with Berkshire in order to make a reduction in the actual principle in the near term. It's not that we're not aware of the fact that our ability to source capital is well below the coupon rate today, but we don't have the ability to force that upon the situation as we sit today." Increasing the dividend could change that scenario. Given the current 934M shares outstanding, we'd surmise that a dividend of $4/share ($1/share per quarter) would soak up half of the projected $7/8B of annual free cash flow in 2022, and represent a 15% dividend rate at today's $26.59 share price. As OXY wouldn't devote all available free cash flow to a dividend payout in full, we'd surmise that a $1/share per quarter divided would be reasonable given impending debt maturities and the desire to balance share buybacks and increase growth capital.

Note, however, we were likely wrong about the amount. After the third quarter call, we believe OXY won't increase the dividend that high. More likely, the company will raise its current dividend of $0.01/share to $1-2/share, in line with keeping their "breakeven around $40", and OXY's current breakeven is in the high-$30s. In addition, Vicki Hollub, Oxy's CEO said

"Reality is that there are multiple things that we could do with our cash. We believe that restoring the dividend is the -- not restoring it to the prior level, but continuing to increase it over time is a better and more predictable value creator for our shareholders." (emphasis added)

In 2019, OXY paid out $3.14/share, so a $2/share dividend should fit well below that prior mark, but still represent a healthy 6% dividend at today's prices and give the company room to increase later. With nearly 950M shares outstanding, even a $2/share dividend means we're distributing just $2B. What about the other $9B?

Increasing OXY's Reduction of Net Debt

We anticipate OXY will announce a further reduction of net debt below today's mid-$20B target. At today's oil prices, we're getting close to a 1.5x net debt to EBITDA ratio, which was management's original goal in 2019 post-APC acquisition. Given the inherent volatility of oil prices, OXY almost certainly wants to reduce that ratio further, so a decrease to $20B is likely, which could be supported by a $65-70/barrel oil price environment. Lowering the bar for oil prices also gets us closer to the price decks rating agencies will use to determine investment grade ratings. Making such a pledge would then commit another $5B of FCF, so $2B + $5B = $7B, we'll have $4B left.

Announcing a Share Buyback Plan

How about some share buybacks? This was a topic repeatedly raised by analysts on the third quarter conference call. We believe OXY will announce a share buyback plan in the next conference call. The real question is size. $1B should be enough to stir market interest, but much of this depends on the oil price OXY uses to shape its 2022 budget, the actual increase in dividends, and the new net debt target OXY settles on post-$25B. If OXY budgets with a $65 to $70/barrel oil price scenario, assumed FCF will be lower than our $11B, which means the overall amount of share buybacks announced could be much small. Alternatively, the company could set a $1-2B buyback plan over a few years (regardless of its "internal budget"), and buyback shares opportunistically as incremental cash flows allow. Whatever the case, we don't think OXY would announce an eye-popping shareholder buyback plan (e.g., $4B!). A smaller one would be conservative, and coupled with the dividend, should be enough to lift share prices. If oil prices continue to hold and cash flows remain healthy, the company could raise the buyback plan in future earnings calls.

What's important isn't necessarily the amount. It's the confidence exuded when it's announced. A share buyback plan, coupled with a dividend, counters one of the biggest knocks currently against OXY (i.e., unlike its peers, the company can't provide shareholder returns because it's mired in debt. That narrative needs to change for OXY shares to rerate and truly reflect its cash-generating abilities.

Ultimately, we have $11B in our models for 2022. OXY will likely work with far less than that out of conservatism, but that's fine. Being conservative, achieving targets, and surpassing goals/milestones will allow management to continue rebuilding its credibility in the investment community. FCF, however, doesn't lie, and if our expectations that oil prices will be the same or higher in 2022, then expect a $11B waterfall to the three choices above. Such a downpour should see the shares climb above $45/share in Q1 2022. For thirsty shareholders, that deluge can't come soon enough. Let it pour.