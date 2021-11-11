imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Although demand for vacation rentals was already robust before the Covid-19 outbreak, it has skyrocketed even further as a result of the pandemic. 2021 has been a big year for the industry due to pent up demand for travel and consumers’ shifting preference toward vacation rentals over hotels. Platforms such as Airbnb (ABNB) and Expedia (EXPE) owned Vrbo that leverage digital technology to connect guests with vacation rentals have been major beneficiaries of this trend.

Tellingly, ABNB’s recently released Q3 financial results were its best yet -- 36% year-on-year growth in revenue to a record $2.2 billion and a 4x year-on-year leap in net income to $834 million. In the same vein, Jeff Hurst, COO of Expedia brands and formerly president of Vrbo in Q1 told CNN Business that Vrbo was having the most successful start to a year in the US for 25 years. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman, in a note explaining how Vrbo strengthens EXPE’s bull case, described the vacation rental space as the “hottest part of the market right now” – in relation to the real estate market.

The challenge and opportunity in the Supply side

While platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo have grown exponentially by significantly improving the booking experience for guests, things have not been so rosy for homeowners and property managers on the supply side of the equation.

To be sure, some hosts have benefited from online booking platforms owing to factors such as excellent location, superior guest experience and competitive pricing. However, there are many homeowners who have discovered that owning a vacation property isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. A listing on Airbnb is just the beginning of the journey. Converting the listing into a booking, managing the guest’s stay, and ensuring the property remains in good condition can be a daunting task. There is a lot of complexity in managing a vacation rental that many homeowners aren’t typically prepared for. This includes tasks such as getting relevant government permits, pricing and marketing the property, housekeeping, repairs and maintenance among others.

Beyond listing, booking, payment, demand generation, and search and discovery, existing vacation rental technology platforms offer limited support to homeowners.

There is a real opportunity for companies that offer differentiated and tech-enabled property management support to homeowners while still providing access to guests through online booking. Investors that identify companies that provide this benefit could benefit immensely given the unmet demand.

Vacasa uniquely positioned

One such company that has come under our radar is Vacasa. The company, which operates a vacation rental management platform, is set to go public in Q4 2021 at an estimated valuation of $4.5 billion through a deal with SPAC TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS) and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VCSA.

Vacasa is reimaging the vacation rental experience through a technology platform that provides an end-to-end service for homeowners, guests and distribution partners such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

Vacasa manages more than 30,000 vacation rental units across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica and enjoys supply exclusivity with the homeowners. This means it has exclusive access to the home and the calendar, which is a huge selling point for homeowners who struggle with the complex dynamics of owning a vacation rental such as managing the property and optimizing the guest experience.

“We handle the complexity on behalf of Homeowners,” said Matt Roberts, Vacasa CEO, in an interview with this author. “If they want to rent out their property, they literally just use our application to book the available nights and we take care of absolutely everything else. If there's a problem we handle it, we take care of all the marketing, home setup and distribution. We also make sure that we do inspections, maintenance and provide 24/7 support for the guests,”

Vacasa’s model has obvious benefits beyond allowing homeowners to make the best of their property. Because of the scale and standardization that comes with a professionally managed portfolio of more than 30,000 units, the company is able to offer consistently good guest experiences. This naturally translates to better ratings and more bookings.

Vacasa has grown number of nights sold close to three fold in two years; source: Investor Presentation

Gross booking value for Q2 2021 surpassed $500 million, close to 5 times Q1 2018: Source: investor presentation

During Q2 2021, Vacasa’s Gross Booking Value reached $514 million in the second quarter, up 247% year-over-year and above the target of $478 million. As a result, revenue reached $ 238 million in the second quarter, up 185% year-over-year and above the target of $220 million. Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was positive $ 6 million compared to negative $6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and to the target of negative $7 million.

Trusted brand

Roberts attributes Vacasa’s strong growth trajectory to the fact that it has built a trusted brand across all its stakeholder touchpoints. “We enable homeowners to derive value from their properties while enjoying a frictionless experience. We also enable guests to get quality and consistency while providing our distribution partners with quality inventory as the largest provider of professionally managed inventory,” he noted.

Vacasa distributes via partners such as Booking.com (BKNG), Airbnb, Vrbo among others. It also allows guests to book directly through its website and app. As of March, 65% of bookings to its portfolio of managed rentals came from distribution partners while 35% was direct. Of note, is that visits to the app and website for direct booking has increased ~4x since Q4 2018, underlining the strong brand it has built and the fact that it has differentiated itself in the mind of the consumer.

Visits to Vacasa’s direct booking channels increased ~4x since Q4 2018; source: investor presentation

The company estimates that homeowners can earn an average of 20%+ more when they switch to Vacasa from other professional property managers. Continued strong supply of inventory should position the company for sustained growth and strengthen its already formidable competitive edge in the market.

Solid investor base and attractive valuation

Vacasa is an exciting growth play in an industry with all the right tailwinds. Its business model has proven to be a winner and its reliance on technology to deliver a differentiated experience for homeowners, guests and its distribution partners makes its market share defensible. The company further plans to step up investments in technology with proceeds from the SPAC transaction, which is expected to deliver gross cash proceeds of $485 million.

The company also has a solid investor base that has been strengthened by TPG. TPG has taken 56 companies public since 2011, the most of any sponsor. TPG Pace raised its first SPAC in 2015, and has completed 7 SPAC IPOs to date. It’s a top consumer internet investor with a track record of investing in internet companies and new economy travel and leisure business. “Beyond the capital raise, the business combination made sense to us because our partner brings on board deep industry expertise and connections that will add value,” said Roberts.

Based on the transaction, Vacasa has an attractive valuation of EV/ 22E Revenue 3.7x and EV/ 23E Revenue 2.9x. There appears to be significant room for appreciation in its stock, given the fast growth, strong prospects of the underlying business and the continued growth of the broader vacation rentals industry. This is a company worth watching.